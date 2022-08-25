Interview with a Life Insurance Agent

Many people are confused about life insurance. So much in fact, that many skip getting a policy completely. People don't get the policy for themselves, they get them for their children, grandchildren, or other loved ones.

To help end some of the confusion, I decided to interview Mark Montoya, a very passionate and informative life insurance agent. Although Mark has the most experience working with voluntary or supplemental benefits for employers, he also works har to find the best deal for private individuals.

Not only does Mark have 30 years of experience, he is also licensed in five states: Arizona, Michigan, New Mexico, North Carolina, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

Our goal with this interview is to provide some valuable insight and tips to help you choose a policy. Of course, Mark would be very happy to assist you with a free, no-pressure quote or just to answer any questions you have. You can reach Mark here.

** BEGIN INTERVIEW **

What are the two main concerns of your clients when considering life insurance options?

80% of adults have two main concerns with their finances - funding retirements and paying monthly bills. Unless life insurance is already in place and counts as part of their monthly budget, it is not something that gets considered proactively. Whenever a group of people or even a nation worry about paying bills each month, it's almost a guarantee that a shortage of insurance occurs because it is therefore seen as a luxury instead of the necessity that it really is.

What is the typical eligibility for life insurance?

Other than being alive, unless you are insuring a minor child or other dependent, you yourself would have to be over age 18 and less than 80 ideally, not working in high-risk occupations such as a stunt man or jumping from airplanes, and not currently undergoing treatment for critical illnesses. These vary but are the most common.

Can I get life insurance if I have Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes?

Yes; there are a few companies that will insure those with diabetes.

What is the difference between USAA, eSurance, Gerber, Assurance, Globe, John Hancock, Knights of Columbus, New York Life, Liberty Mutual, Southwest, Foresters, Fidelity, Aflac, Colonial Life, MetLife, AARP, and other companies?

The concept of life insurance is the same but each has their own individual underwriting requirements. Also companies are rated based on financial strengths and the claim payments, and can offer unique riders and other options for their specific products.

What is "guaranteed issue funeral expense policy" like we see on TV with Colonial Penn?

It is a whole life policy that is intended to pay for funeral or burial costs only when the insured dies.

Can anyone get life insurance if they are over 60? 70? 80? 90? or even over 100 years old?

Typically one is only able to get coverage up to age 85. There are a few companies that will insure up to age 89. In fact, we advocate people as young as 18 years old get their premiums locked in while they are the most affordable. We always seem to think that "death happens to other families" but it is only a matter of time before it happens to you. We all know that we are not guaranteed tomorrow yet one (1) out of every three (3) families admit that if the wage earner of their family were to suddenly pass away, a financial disaster would definitely occur within one month. In fact, adults admit to not buying life insurance because it is "too costly" or "too expensive" and therefore "not a priority" in the midst of other financial obligations. However, these same adults have vastly over-estimated the cost of insurance, especially the Millennial generation. That's why we strongly urge you to contact us. Besides, if you are suddenly confronted with a bill for $10,000 (or more) for unexpected funeral costs, you will then realize how affordable a life insurance policy really is.

What is the difference between Whole, Universal, Variable, and Term Life insurance options?

Whole is a permanent cash-value policy meant to cover the insured for their entire life with a guaranteed premium and interest rate. Universal is a cash-value meant to cover the insured for the rest of their life and it comes with a flexible premium and interest rate. Variable is a cash-value policy with an investment component. The cash is invested into sub-accounts similar to a mutual fund. Term is a non-cash-value policy that covers the insured for a specific number of years - 10, 15, 20, 25, or 30 years only. Some companies are now introducing a return-of-premium (ROP) options where you can get refunded for your premium after the term expires.

If I have group life insurance through my employer, why would I need individual insurance?

40% of insured husbands and wives only have group life insurance coverage. However, if they lost their job or became ill and could no longer work, they would lose their coverage. That's why individual policies are important and invaluable. If you lose your job, your group coverage would end but your individual coverage would continue as long premiums are paid.

What is "simplified issue" insurance?

It is when a life insurance application is filled out and only ask a very few health questions, and no physical or medical examination is required. Typically, their is a cap or ceiling on how much face value the policy can or will have.

Is "simplified issue" the same as "guaranteed issue"?

No, the difference that "guaranteed issue" is that there are NO health questions asked or, if there are, nobody cares and the policy will be issued regardless. Usually these policies are less face value.

What are some tax benefits of buying life insurance?

If you buy a Whole or Universal Life policy, the cash that accumulates will continue growing tax-free. The policy also passes onto the beneficiary tax-free.

What is a life insurance policy's "surrender value"?

This is the amount of money paid to the policy owner in the event s/he decides to voluntarily terminate the policy before it's mature, and / or before an insured event occurs.

What are some current life insurance statistics?

As of September 2018: 59% of adults already own life insurance but 40% of these feel they do not have enough life insurance coverage (face value). 90% of consumers say that they need life insurance but 58.3% of them don't have it. The # 1 reason why they don't is because they believe it will be too expensive. Yet, 80% of consumers significantly over-estimate the actual cost of life insurance. Generationally, 55% of millennial adults want actual coverage and don't. In addition, 35% of GenX, 20% of Boomers, and 15% of seniors want more coverage than they currently have. Of those who have life insurance, 46% are males, and 54% are females. If the primary wage earner passes away, a huge 70% of US households with one child under the age of 18 would not be able to keep up with current living expenses. Of those households with more than one child under the age of 18, this would cause immediate financial trouble. Each year, 2.5 million people die in the United States at all different ages which is an average of 6,850 per day. Of the 6,850 people who die, it is estimated that 3,300 die without any life insurance. That is nearly 50%. Because the average funeral now costs $10,000, of those who do die having life insurance in place, 20% do not leave behind enough to pay for the entire funeral. One-third of those who do not own life insurance have not purchased any because they feel death is not going to affect them personally. Unfortunately, death is the only thing that will affect each of us personally yet it is the one thing we attempt to avoid discussing. Another 1/3 of people are not insured because they lack understanding of how "life insurance works", "how much to buy", and "what type of insurance they need". That's why we have put together this list of life insurance questions and answers.

How are life insurance rates affected by smoking? Does it matter if I smoke cigarettes, medical marijuana, or vape?

Life insurance rates are definitely affected by smoking because of the nicotine content. Some companies are now starting to allow medical marijuana and vaping (without nicotine) use but not at the more expensive smoker's rate.

What is a "life insurance settlement"?

This is when the policy owner sells the policy itself for more than its surrender value but less than the death benefit.

Do life insurance policies offer a savings plan?

Cash value insurance policies, such as Whole Life or Universal Life, build cash inside of the policy itself with interest. This is why many do consider this a "savings plan".

What are life insurance riders? What kind are there? Do they cost more?

Riders are attachments to the policies. For example, child or spousal rider which provides additional coverage. These riders do add an additional cost but typically not excessive.

Why do some companies require a blood test or health screening before approving me for life insurance?

This is to determine the current insurability of a proposed insured and is typically only done when higher face amounts are desired.

Do I have to list my life insurance in my will, or is just having the beneficiary listed on the policy enough to guarantee the payout?

Typically you do not have to list the information in a formal will because the insurance company keeps the beneficiary information on file. If you are concerned about family dynamics surrounding it, or if the person listed in the will is different than who is on the policy, the benefits will still be paid to the individual listed on the policy itself. That's why we always recommend annually reviewing your beneficiaries and making any applicable changes directly with the insurance company.

How are taxes affected by life insurance, or does life insurance affect my IRS taxes?

Typically life insurance policies with cash value accumulation must be reported to taxes (you will receive a 1099 from the insurance company). However life insurance premiums are not tax-deductable.

Can I get life insurance if I'm depressed, diagnosed with a mental illness, or suicidal?

Yes; some life insurance companies may offer guaranteed-issue policies with no health questions. However, typically all insurance policies have a "suicide clause" which means that if the insured dies by suicide within the first 2 years of the policy date, the benefits will not be paid.

Are there any sicknesses or serious illnesses that will prevent me from ever getting life insurance?

Each insurance company has their own underwriting stipulations. However, a chronic, ongoing illness may prevent the ability to ever purchase or be covered under a life insurance policy. Because we don't know if or when illness or disease will strike, that's why we always advocate for the younger generations such as millennials and also all older generations to secure life insurance policies proactively.

Does retirement affect life insurance or does life insurance affect retirement?

Not directly. However, life insurance can be one way to help plan for retirement.

What is life insurance for a critical illness?

Critical illness includes things such as heart attack, stroke, organ transplant, end-stage rental failure, and cancer. So, if one of those illnesses or situations occur and you pass away due to it, the benefits are paid to the beneficiary much like that in regular life insurance.

How is my life insurance affected during or after a divorce?

Life insurance premiums must be paid in order to continue or keep the policy active. It may be court-appointed or negotiated in a divorce. Such as which of the parties will pay the premiums as they move forward.

Can I get life insurance on anyone, such as my ex-spouse?

In order to purchase life insurance on someone, you must have an "significant interest" in that person's life.

Can I get life insurance on someone close to me without them knowing?

You can insure the life of a minor child without their signature or consent since you are the policy owner and payer. However, usually on an adult, the proposed insured must sign the life insurance application even if you are the policy owner and payer.

How is life insurance affectd by Medicare or Medicaid, or vice versa?

Typically, if a Medicaid or Medicare recipient has a cash-value life insurance policy, it can be counted as an asset which can then be used in their eligibility and determination.

What is the difference between life insurance and mortgage protection?

Life insurance typically protects the beneficiaries when the insured individual dies. Mortage protection is a life insurance policy that is meant to pay-off the insured's home mortgage when they pass.

Can life insurance proceeds be paid to a minor child?

Proceeds cannot be paid directly to minors. However, a minor can be a beneficiary but proceeds would typically go into a trust. At age 18 or 21 (depending upon the state's insurance laws), they will receive the money.

What is the difference between pre-tax and post-tax?

Life insurance premiums are paid on a post-tax basis. So, if your employer deducts your premiums for you out of your check, your premiums will be deducted after your employer-offered benefits and taxes.

Can a life insurance beneficiary be a trust?

Yes. This is becoming more and more common.

Can a life insurance beneficiary be anyone and can it be changed at any time?

Beneficiaries can be anyone and can be changed, as long as it is not designated as "irrevocable".

Can I borrow money from my policy? If so, how does that work?

If you have a Universal or Whole Life policy which builds cash value, you may be able to borrow against the cash value as long as there is cash value already accumulated within the rules of the policy. If you do borrow, you will be required to pay the loan back at the determined interest rate. You may also make a cash withdrawal. In this case, you do not have to pay yourself back. However, you must make sure it does not jeopardize the policy into lapsing.

How are life insurance premiums or rates determined?

Life insurance companies determine the life insurance rates actuarily by taking the current mortality statistics and mathematical calculations which are done by underwriting departments. Other factors that affect premiums are your life history, age, and health.

Can I get life insurance after having cancer? Any kind of cancer?

Possibly; some companies will offer life insurance after a certain amount of time has passed since your last treatment and documentation stating your now "clean bill of health". Underwriters have final say over this, including the various types of cancers.

What is the difference between life insurance and AD&D?

Life insurance pays if you pass due to an natural or accidental death. Accidental Death & Dismemberment (AD&D) policies pay out a life insurance benefit if the cause of death is because of an accident only. A benefit will also be paid as a percentage of the policy's face amount for different types of dismemberments (ie: loss of a limb).

What is the difference between life insurance and an annuity?

Life insurance protects your loved ones (beneficiaries) when you pass away. An annuity is meant to provide income to you and offers tax-deferred savings.

Can life insurance be an investment?

Universal and Whole Life policies do include a cash accumulation feature. However, term policies do not.

I know I can get life insurance for my biological and adopted children, but can I get life insurance for my grandchildren or foster kids?

Grandchildren yes, but the child's parents would have to be in agreement. As for foster children, the state usually has programs that insure the children at various rates. However, if you do wish to add a foster child to your personal insurance, you can do so as long as you can prove they are a resident in your home.

What is usually the cheapest, most economical, or most affordable life insurance I can get?

Term is known to be the most economical. However, many only think about the "cheap" part of it and often forget about the length of time. So this "forgetfulness" often causes policy's to lapse. In addition, term policies typically do not offer a cash-value option and, when people have to renew their term, they are that many more years old since their first term. This means, since rates or premiums are often age-banded, their premiums will raise significantly. That's why we suggest locking in a non-changing rate so as you age, your premiums do not increase. You can't do that with term but you can with a whole life or univeral policy.

Do you agree with the advice Dave Ramsey gives - that term is the best and only way to go?

No; one reason is because though his concepts are good, not everyone has the discipline to invest the difference that they would be paying between the term and whole life premium cost. So most people don't. Plus, Dave Ramsey likely gets a kick-back.

What is a life insurance "death benefit"?

The amount (face value) of the policy that would be paid to the beneficiary.

Does life insurance pay dividends?

Term life does not; some whole life policies offer this option.

Is Life Insurance purely a financial decision?

Yes, and no. While it does involve finances most of the time, for many, it is more of an emotional decision. That is why many people are uncomfortable discussing it. It is also why many younger generations think they are "too young", and why older generations think they don't have a need if they feel they don't have anything to leave their family.

Are life insurance policies public record?

No; they usually are not. Because benefits are paid to your beneficiary, the exchange will not have to go through probate.

Are life insurance proceeds protected from creditors or bill collectors?

In most cases, they are exempt from any creditor's claims.

Is there a maximum amount of life insurance I can buy in either one, or a total of several, policies?

Not necessarily as long as it is financially suitable for the proposed insured.

What is a life insurance "replacement declaration"?

The Life Insurance Replacement Declaration Form was developed in 2008 and has been adopted by many states. However, this is very state-specific. In addition, because the industry is currently in-process of developing an updated version, we think it best to refer you here .

What is a life insurance "return of premium"?

This means that when the term of your life insurance policy is up and, as long as you are still alive, you will get the amount of premiums you paid returned to you, tax-free. For example, if you paid $50 a month for 10-years, you would receive a refund of $6,000.

What are some good reasons for buying life insurance?

The #1 reason cited by American policy holders is to cover final expenses and to leave their loved one with some funds. After all, it is the last chance to help those you love. Many we have talked to said their adult children work hard for every dollar. The last thing they want to for the adult children to use their hard-earned money to pay for their (parents) funeral. In fact, 91% of people believe that a policy like this is "absolutely essential". Other common reasons include "replacing the income of the primary wage earner", "pay off the mortgage and other debts" (so their loved ones aren't held responsible for them), and other reasons are to "supplement retirement income", "provide funds for heirs to pay estate taxes", and "provide for children's or grandchildren's future educational needs", etc. As you can see, this is a very personalized decision-making process.

If my legal residence is in Florida or New York, can I buy insurance from you when I'm visiting Texas?

Yes, if the policy legally states "where the policy application is signed".

What are the most common life insurance exclusions?

Death by suicide in the first 2 years of policy issue, fraudulent statements on the application, and others that may be unique to the company.

How do I know what life insurance company to choose?

This is a matter of individual preference. We recommend you look at online reviews, financial stability of the company, etc. We suggest doing your due diligence when buying anything of significant value.

What is the difference between voluntary and supplemental benefits?

They are the same thing. Voluntary benefits are products such as life, disability, critical illness, and accident insurance that are offered through an employer but are paid for solely by the employees through payroll deductions. For example, companies such as Aflac and Colonial Life offer different products yet both are considered voluntary.

How do I know which type of insurance plan I need?

That is one of the main reasons we suggest you contact an agent directly, such as my office. We can then ask you about your short and long term goals, suitability, etc. An online computer can't give you those kinds of customized options.

If I wanted to offer my employees voluntary or supplemental benefits, how much will it cost me?

Typically, there is no cost to the employer unless they choose to share in what is offered to the employees directly.

Is there a minimum number of employees I have to have before I can offer supplemental insurance options?

Companies usually require a minimum of 3 employees, including the business owner if he (or she) pays himself a salary.

Is there a debt-to-income ratio to consider before shopping for or comparing life insurance premiums, rates, or costs?

There are various way to determine your life insurance needs. You can use "5 times the average salary minus any in-force policies", or "up to 8 times the annual salary less any current, active policies". If you wish to protect your mortgage, we take the total amount of mortgage less any current, in-force insurance.

How soon after I die would my beneficiaries receive the money?

There is a claim process that varies per company. However, after all required information is gathered, your beneficiaries would receive their money within 10 business days.

Can I get life insurance if I use recreational drugs?

The company's may not be aware of your using these unless they do a physical exam. This is something to discuss directly with your agent who can advise you on your best options.

What is the date a life insurance policy matures?

The maturation date is figured from the policy's inception, depending upon the type of policy. When the cash value or the amount you have paid into the policy matches the death benefit. Life companies usually design their policies to mature when you reach age 100.

Can I get life insurance without underwriting?

Some companies offer "guarantee issue" so, in that case, yes.

After a policy is issued, can the insurance company cancel it for reasons other than a lapse?

An insurance company can cancel for fraud of any kind as well.

What is the difference between life insurance and income protection?

We have already discussed life insurance; however income protection is typically used when the insured becomes disabled.

How do I know what amount of life insurance coverage I need?

There are various way to determine your life insurance needs. You can use "5 times the average salary minus any in-force policies", or "up to 8 times the annual salary less any current, active policies". If you wish to protect your mortgage, we take the total amount of mortgage less any current, in-force insurance.

What is the Medical Information Bureau?

I think the best way to answer this question is to refer you directly to the MIB itself.

Can I use life insurance to pay off my credit cards or pay for college?

If the insured has a cash-value policy they can likely use that money to pay for either / or.

What is a non-car insurance "accident policy"?

Car insurance such as State Farm or Geico offer accident policies that are activated when you a car accident. A non-car insurance accident policy kicks in whether you are driving or not. For example, hunting accidents, work-related, burns from cooking in the kitchen, tripping and falling, rolled ankles, etc. These are typically "accidental occurrences" that have nothing to do with driving or riding in any vehicle.

Can I get life insurance if I am unemployed?

Yes, as long as you pay the premium.

Can I get life insurance without giving my social security number?

Typically, no. This is help protect you against fraud as many individuals have the same or similar names.

I am not a U.S. Citizen, can I still get life insurance here in the USA?

The short answer is "yes". You may qualify for a life insurance policy in the USA but only if you have a Green Card or Permanent Visa.

If I don't consent to a health or medical exam, blood work, or if I refuse to answer health questioions, can I still get insurance?

The short answer is "no". When companies request this, the information acquired is used for underwriting purposes to determine eligibility. However, you could seek out guaranteed issue policy options instead.

Do I need proof of income to buy life insurance?

Typically no. However you may be asked, especially if the face value seems excessive. This is for suitability purposes.

Can I get life insurance if I have high blood pressure?

Yes; this varies with each company. However, many consider how many medications and the type. Typically you are able to qualify for life insurance.

Are life insurance premiums tax-deductible?

Not usually, as they are considered a personal expense.

Isn't life insurance just a form of funeral or burial insurance?

No; life insurance can be used for various goals such as mortgage protection, income protection for the insured's family after his or her death, and more. Although burial and final expense can be paid with this, the actual "funeral insurance" is to be used solely for that purpose.

What is the life insurance "declaration page"?

This is a page in policy paperwork that contains the insured's name, address, policy limits and other key information. This is also called ""the dec page".

Is there a standard life insurance waiting period before the policy is actually in force?

No, not typically once all documents and premiums are turned in. However, there can be mitigating factors regarding this so be sure to check with your agent or insurance company directly.

What is the difference between life insurance and a Roth IRA?

Roth IRA is a retirement option; life insurance insures the body of the insured until he passes.

What are "living benefits" of life insurance?

Typically for most policies, it comes with an accelerated death benefit as a "living benefit". Also there are different options with different companies. Some offer "long term care" options as a "living benefit" as well.

What is the difference between life insurance and a mutual fund?

We've talked about what life insurance is. However, a mutual fund is a group of stocks someone can invest in.

What is the difference between life insurance and a 401K?

A 401K is for investment via an employer. Life insurance protects the income, mortgage, and / or life of the insured and is not related to the employer (unless it's a group policy).

What is the difference between life insurance and a pension? Do they affect each other in any way, ever?

We've talked about what life insurance is. However, a pension is a retirement vehicle that is paid by an employer after years of dedicated service by an employee. They typically do not have a reason to interact or affect each other.

What is the difference between life insurance and a long term care (LTC) plan?

We've talked about what life insurance is. However, LTC is meant to provide "living benefits" for someone who needs extra support to get through each day. For example, it helps pay for costs such as nursing home, assisting living, or home health care because of a chronic condition or disability.

Since I can buy insurance online, why would I choose to have a personal agent? What can an agent like you do for me that I can't do for myself online?

An insurance agent is licensed by the states they write policies in and are educated in insurance products, jargon, and state laws. Much more, in fact, that the average person.

Do you have any life insurance videos on YouTube?

Yes (I have included it in this article).

What do you provide quotes on the most?

For individuals , it's usually critical illness, cancer, life, accident, short term disability and other similar policies. It's great to have options, yes. However when it becomes confusing, most people choose none at all. That saddens me. Even if you have already had cancer, are otherwise "unhealthy", are 80 years old, or wish to leave a legacy for your loved ones, I can still help you in as little as 15 minutes. I could also potentially $AVE you thou$and$.

For businesses , there are many voluntary / supplemental insurance options available for your employees. I only need 15 minutes of your time to do a "needs assessment" so I can provide you with a quote that'll change your game face into a smile. I can help you offer your employees cancer, life, accident, short term disability and other similar policies at NO cost to you, the employer.