Opinion: Unknown Secrets for Airline Travelers

My best male friend has been a commercial airline pilot for over 30 years. My daughter has been a flight attendant for over 10 years, and my cousin has worked for several major airlines in various crew positions for over 20 years.

Having just returned from another trip, I was observing the other travelers. Instead of upsetting them with this information at the time, I opted to write this article hoping they will see it.

I will be sharing why you should not drink the airline's on-board coffee, use their pillows or blankets, and much more. I will also share my opinion on why the first thing you should do is to shut off the "air conditioner" above your head. Finally, I will also provide a couple of bonus tips.

Leave your shoes on.

Never take your shoes off unless you are wearing socks. The floor is disgusting. One time, while traveling with my forensic tools, I conducted a test just under the seat in front of me. I will spare you the disgusting details. Just know that, if the under-seat area is disgusting, just imagine what the hallway is like. Oh, and the "3-second-rule" does not apply here. In other words, if you drop a french fry or cookie at home, you would probably be just fine if you pick it up and eat it within 3 seconds. Forget that rule if you drop your fry or breath mint in the plane. In my opinion, even a 1/2 second rule wouldn't apply here.

Don't be a jerk.

Yesterday in the airport, I witnessed one verbal argument with a ramp agent and a fist fight with someone at the ticket counter. Because flights were backed up due to weather, patience was running thin. Unfortunately, police were called and one of the unruly individual's didn't make it to his destination. Instead, he was escorted to jail. When there are flight delays, everyone is irritated. The flight crew does not get paid during the delay either, so they want to get moving more than any of us. As my daughter said, "I just wish I could tell all stressed-out passengers... please don't be a jerk."

Then, as my flight was delayed for the 3rd time that day, the video clip included in this article shows another impatient passenger. She is now prevented from using that airline forever.

Bring it from home.

Tired? Understandable, but please bring your own pillow and blankie. My pilot friend said, "Unless a passenger does one of the 3 Ps (pukes, pisses, or poops) on the pillow or blanket, we never wash or replace them. Bring your own."

Want to stay awake and take in the sky views instead? Also understandable, but please bring your own caffeine. I've never been a coffee drinker but my pilot friend is. He said, "Do you know why airplane coffee tastes horrible? It's because the water comes out of the onboard system. The fill tank is directly alongside the toilet's drain. That's why it almost always fails the E.Coli tests."

Stay away from the toilet seats too.

Never choose a seat located closest to the toilet. Why? Because when the toilets are in need of repair, the maintenance guy or gal will always place the toilet's nasty parts on the seats closest to the toilet for their convenience... and somehow they always forget the drop cloths.

Body Language.

While it may seem that the flight crew is standing at the door to greet you, they are really standing there to judge you. By checking you out, they can see who is likely to be the biggest jerk or most high maintenance on the flight.

Buckle up & smile.

You may get irritated about the frequent seatbelt reminders and dings, or you may be sick and tired of the safety demonstrations. However, if FAA is onboard and they do not do these things, the airline and each crew member can be heavily fined.

If you feel that you need a seatbelt extender, save your money and don't buy one. Many airlines will not allow you to bring it on board. Instead, quietly ask for an extender from the first flight attendant you see while boarding the aircraft. The flight attendant should give it to you rolled up as incognito as possible. Then, when deplaning, just leave it attached to your seat and they'll pick it up later.

Beware of the Barf Bandit.

Speaking of sick... many complain that the cabin is too cold. That's intentional because the warmer the temperature, the more likely someone is to vomit during turbulence. If you ask the agents to "turn it up", they only pretend to, so don't bother asking. Instead, be grateful that they may have saved you from the barf bandit sitting next to you.

Since we're on the topic of temperature, my pilot friend explained, "A very large number of passengers get sick on or just after flights especially if they leave their vent above them in the 'on' position. There are two main reasons for this. One is the plane's exhaust that is coming from the engine area into your nose and mouth. The other is germs. Let's say you are in row 20 and someone in row 10 sneezes or coughs, their droplets are immediately airbourne. The droplets then circulate through the cabin's air system in a figure-8 pattern. So the germs of the sick passenger in row 10 can make their way right up your nose or down your throat throughout each row in the plane. To help prevent this, turn off the vent before you even sit down in your seat. Better to be hot than sick."

Expanding on their pretense, the crew has to lie to you at times. In fact, it's actually part of their job description. "Right after the 'explain safety guidelines', and 'serve snacks' sign, is another reminder stating, 'never tell passengers exactly what's going on'."

Broken parts.

Almost every single airplane in the air, no matter what carrier, has at least one broken part on it. However, the mechanic has ruled it safe enough to get you from point A to point B. Along with that, I was told, "so many times when there is a delay, the cabin pressure isn't working. So, while we await the mechanices to fix it, we usually blame it on weather or another flight to prevent passenger panic."

Closer to Heaven.

Nearly every flight has the remains of at least one dead person on it.

Diet Coke.

The flight attendants absolutely hate pouring Diet Coke for passengers. Why? Because, especially during turbulence, it fizzes more than regular Coke or any other carbonated beverage. This causes a delay in serving other passengers and can spill on their uniform. My daughter said, "If you can pick some other drink, we'd all really appreciate it OR bring your own Diet Coke and we'll supply the ice!"

What about the ice?

As explained above, although the coffee's water may contain traces of E.Coli, the ice is catered in.

Auto Pilots.

Finally, it may shock you to know that most pilots actually sleep for the entire flight.

As promised, here are a couple bonus tips:

Baggage fees: if you pretend your bag is a carry-on and then check your bags at the gate, you will very often avoid paying any fee at all.

First Class meals: if you want to pick your meal before anyone else does, choose a seat in the first two rows.

