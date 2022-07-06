9 Unsolved Mysteries of the Human Body

Dr. Mozelle Martin

Why do we have fingerprints?

I think we can all agree that fingerprints are so unique that no two people have the same ones. Even identical twins have different print patterns. In fact, it's even the odds of 1:68 trillion for someone to have the exact same handwriting as you! Yet, there must be a reason that humans have swirly patterns on their fingers, right?

Initially, scientists thought it was to help humans grip things. However, they were wrong. Instead, fingerprints exist to prevent more of our skin to come into contact with items, compared to how smooth fingertips would be. There are also several theories about the evolutionary purposes of fingertip patterns, scientists don't yet have a definite conclusion.

Fingerprint patterns are not the only things unique to the human body, these are too.

Why do we have an appendix?

An appendix is an organ that causes a lot of pain and requires surgical removal for many people each year. Yet, because the appendix' removal has no impact on our body, it's often more trouble than it's worth! For many years, scientists were in agreement that one of our vegetarian human ancestors needed an appendix to aid in digestion, nobody knows for sure. A more popular theory in the scientific community is that the appendix is host to the good bacteria our body needs.

Why do we have a dominant hand?

Are you a "rightie" or "leftie"? We’re so used to having a dominant hand that we just take it for granted. But have you ever wondered why one of our hands seems significantly more advanced than the other? I mean, given how much we've evolved over them thousands of year, don't you think we should have two equally talented hands? This is actually one of the biggest human body mysteries. Of course, there are ambidextrous people or, like me, I do some things with my right hand, and other with my left with seemingly no rhyme or reason. Either way, here are some interesting facts about ambidextrous people.

Why do we yawn?

Did you know that yawned while we were still in our mommy's womb? Yep! Yet, scientists still have no clue for why we do it. There is no shortage of theories, yet the truth remains a mystery. One theory stated yawning helps us regulate brain temperature due to insomnia or boredom. Another theor says it's to wake up our body, like jump-starting our heart and strengthen our eye muscles. Yet another theory states we do so because it's passifying when we're nervous, while another explaination is to expand and give more air to our lungs.

Why do we have blood types?

Like the appendix, our different blood types provide clues to our evolutionary history. These varying blood types have several abilities for fighting off infections which, per scientists this began around 20 million years ago in apes and our own human ancestors. Still, scientists don’t know why. “No definitive theory or theories [explains] why blood types differ among humans,” says Dr. Mobayed. I have never known my blood type but, according to this, I should. Here are reasons we should know our blood type.

Why do we dream?

“Humans spend nearly a third of their lives asleep, yet science has still very little understanding of how and why we dream,” says Caleb Backe, a Health and Wellness Expert for Maple Holistics. Yet what researchers do know is that we dream during our REM sleep cycle and this causes our heart rate to increase too. Still, scientists are not 100% sure what purpose dreaming serves. A popular theory suggests that dreams allow us to sort through the day like a filing system... keeping what important and tossing the others. Other scientists believe dreaming is worthless and is just a rambling bunch of nonsense our unconscious mind goes through.

Why do we have viruses inside our bodies?

We possess so many microbes inside of and on our bodies. So much that these microbes actually add a few pounds to our body weight. Several are good for us because they help heal our cuts and bruises, battle illnesses, and aid in digestion. Sadly, most of them though, are viruses with a purpose nobody knows. In fact, here are just a few of the microbes that live on and on us.

Why are other primates so much stronger than us?

In many ways, our body is very much like primates. In fact, 99.9% of our human DNA structure matches chimpanzees. They are have very similar muscle structure to us. Even though those are facts we've known for a long time, many have wondered why our closest primate relative is 1.35 times stronger than we are. It is believed that humans formed more slow-twitch fibers in our muscles than primates. These less powerful ones allow humans to have greater endurance and helped us develop hunter-gatherer skills like foraging. In today's modern history, those muscles account for why humans can run marathons and participate in sports. Yet despite all these perks of being a human, the strength disparity still puzzles scientists.

Why is laughter contagious?

Yes, laughter is contagious, or so the experts say. Scientists have found that powerful emotions really do force action in the brain that causes different people to sync up. How many times do people - some of who don't even know the deceased - cry at funerals because others are crying? How many times do others see someone barfing only to get nauseas yourself and then puke in unison? What about when disaster strikes - like a tornado or flood - people who may have been arch enemies often pull together. Complete strangers pull together for strength in numbers.

Ever been around someone who is always irritated or pessimistic? It's canny how much we can hate that yet soon we feel the same. Studies have shown that negativity rubs off on other people in record numbers, more than optimism does.

Studies show that emotions like laughter, discomfort, and fear are linked to being social creatures. For laughter specifically, psychologists have found that humans are 30 times more apt to laugh while with friends or family, or other social environments. The reason this is so is that humans are inherently empathetic. When we feel pain or discomfort, chemicals are released in our brain throughout our body. When we laugh, our brain releases endorphins to help us feel safe and more at ease. Even if we don't know why we're laughing - like sleep laughter - we do know it feels good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sEMy1_0gScRWoe00
FingerprintsTechnology Networks

