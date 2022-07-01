SCAM ALERT: $300 - $350 for Store Survey

This article is about a financial crime stating they would pay $300 - $350 to complete a store survey. Also ever heard of "gift card scams" or "money laundering schemes"?
There are at least two versions of these scams.
One is the version I received as detailed in the attached video.
- The email says it's from "Paul" and the letter inside said it's from "Paul Philips" from "A-Class Survey" with phone number 443-356-6525.
- The email they used was "aclasssurvey@gmail.com"
- The return label on the USPS priority mail envelope says it's from: Solano Lawton (hmmm... where's Paul?), 729 Jefferson St. Fairfield, CA 94533-5511
- (Ironically, that is a real address and seems to go to Nationwide Insurance)
- The $2,375.90 cashier's check was from "Independent Bank" in McKinney, Texas.
The other is the one my daughter in Arizona received.
All details were the same except:
- Her Priority Mail envelope was from "Richard Hepner, 81 Nightingale Ave, # R2, Quincy, MA 02169-6413"
- The bank was "Centris Federal Credit Union, 11825 Q. St., Omaha, NE 68137-3503"
- Listed on the bottom of the fake check was "Remitter: Edna Gustos".
After initially creating this video, I sent all evidence to the federal law enforcement agencies who oversee these types of scams. If you receive this, please report it as well.
A few other things to keep in mind:
- Reputable companies very rarely use a generic emails (ie: gmail, hotmail, yahoo, aol, etc.).
- Most reputable companies use their company name such as bugs@bugsareus.com
Please share this article to help others avoid going to federal prison.
