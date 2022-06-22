Opinion: Scam Alert About Instagram Selfies

Dr. Mozelle Martin

A recent question asked my Malwarebytes is, "What would you do if a friend of yours set up a NSFW account, and then used it to follow you on Instagram? Would you check it out?"

For those of you who don't know what NSFW means in social media, let me explain.

Per LitHub, "...social media revolves around the constant quest of capturing and diverting attention; tracking it through the clicks, likes, shares, and recorded visits; and monetizing it."

Whenever something grabs your attention while scrolling, it leaves an impression.... no matter how small. It could be something that makes you laugh or complete angers you. Either way, you engaged with that photo or video in some way.

If you use online dating sites or dating apps, it's the same type of thing. You scroll and are shown a massive amount of attractive and perhaps, not so attractive people to choose to engage with.

Same with job searches. You may look at one "life insurance" job posting and suddenly, even if you aren't interested in that career field, you are flooded with the same category of jobs.

Either way, databases, social networks, thumbs-up (likes), and all other algorithms have you figured out within seconds.

Like numerous other clickbait sites, Dangerous Minds, BuzzFeed and Bored Panda, regularly publish content marked as “NSFW,” “slightly NSFW,” or “NSFW-ish” (which are various forms of pornography). It could be as simple as vintage pin-ups, cross-dressers, and pulp fiction or films, cartoons, paintings, and sculptures of the human body, all the way to a video on “the erotic art of the enema.” READ MORE HERE.

Similar to the recent Planned Parenthood post which many (including myself) think is inappropriate for kids.

Well, recently Malwarebytes learned about this scam from their former social media guru, Amanda, because she was one of the scammer's victims. She urged Malwarebytes to share her story to create public awareness.

It started with Amanda’s real Instagram account, her name, her pictures, and her followers. The scammers used those photos to create a simple “NSFW” Instagram account. This now fake account was designed specifically to look like her account and then it attempted to lure her friends into viewing this fake account by following them (her real friends from her real account).

Amanda's REAL friends knew something was off because they saw her face but did not see her "style of posts". Instead, they say words such as “NOT SAFE FOR WORK” and “FOR YOUR EYES ONLY” along with no other posts.

What they also saw upon visiting this fake site of their friend Amanda, was another stolen picture and a caption urging visitors to “VISIT MY NAKED SITE” for access to “exclusive content”. The profile included a hyperlink to a WIX.com (often used as a burner site builder) with the words "my secret account". They also saw another stolen photo from Amanda’s real Instagram account that was surrounded by NSFW and pornographic stock art.

Elon Musk doesn't trust Facebook or Instagram and has repeatedly advocated we delete our accounts. Instagram is owned by Facebook, so is What's App. Many may follow Elon's advice after reading the rest of this story.

If you need even more information, Vice wrote an article about this scam, too.

How can you find out if YOUR pictures are used for a fake NSFW or any other account? Choose the photo you put online and then upload it HERE and HERE (do both!) If your pictures are used illegally, it will show up here, unless it's lost deep in the dark web.

Please share this article because the next NSFW victim could be you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eWyIC_0gGaAtNw00
NSFW accountMalwarebytes

This content reflects the personal opinions of the author. It is accurate and true to the best of the author’s knowledge. This content should not be substituted for impartial fact or advice in legal, political, or personal matters.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# instagram# facebook# social media# scam# selfie

Comments / 0

Published by

35-Year Forensic Handwriting & Body Language Expert @ ColdCaseFoundation.org

Lubbock, TX
6412 followers

More from Dr. Mozelle Martin

History: The Hatfields & McCoys Didn't Always Hate Each Other

I just love DNA tests. I was shocked to find that I have kin on both sides but that also told me that at some point, the loved each other enough to procreate. Ironically even before I underwent DNA testing, the video of their story was one of my favorites.

Read full story
1 comments
Bellingham, WA

History: Meet the Real Indiana Jones in the Search of Immortality

Gene Savoy, "the real Indiana Jones" set off to discover cities and search for immortality. Born in Bellingham, Washington on May 11, 1927, Douglas Eugene "Gene" Savoy was a self-proclaimed archaeologist. Once coined "the real Indiana Jones" by People magazine, Gene headed deep into the Peruvian jungles. Along he journey, he discovered more than 40 lost cities including Vilcabamba, which was the last refuge area of the Inca tribes during the Spanish conquistadors.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: If You're Going to Cry, At Least Get the Right Onion

It's not a joke... millions of people "cry" when chopping onions. Onion bulbs have an intelligent design. Each onion cell has a sealed vacuole bags filled with enzymes. When cut or bitten into, these little bags release their content. Simply put, this also causes the release of a chemical irritant called syn-propanethial-S-oxide, says chemist Eric Block, who has written the authoritative book on onions.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Peculiar Facts About U.S. Presidents

Every U.S. President has oddities, interesting quirks, or fun facts that are not prominently shared or otherwise revealed. While I can't possibly cover all of them, I'll cover a few.

Read full story
1 comments

History: Our Dwarfy Hobbit Ancestors

A few weeks ago, I received an email from a troll who likes to read my articles. This troll was upset about this article, specifically. This troll challenged me to write about our dwarf ancestors. So, in my reply, I stated I would.

Read full story

Research: Tearful Study

Disclosure: some included links are affiliate which mean at no cost to you, I earn an affiliate commission if you click through and finalize a purchase. Several years ago, I found a post on Facebook that claimed the following:

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Funniest Comedians in History

Dependant upon your generation, you may think that nobody has been funny since Abbot and Costello or Carlos Mencia. However, per several online polls, voters placed the following comedians in the category of "funniest throughout modern history."

Read full story
40 comments

History: Most Notorious Female Pirates

As much as many would believe, Johnny Depp is not the first pirate! However, saying the words Lady Pirate may not sound tough or like a job description. At least not one that our grandmothers would have likely signed up for.

Read full story
5 comments

History: The Very First Tattoo Was Accidental

Although they've been around for several thousand years, it started when someone rubbed a wound with dirt, soot, or ash and noticed that the mark stayed after the injury had healed. Thanks to Iceman in 1991, the frozen and amazingly well-preserved remains of a Bronze Age man were found between Austria and Italy in the Tyrolean Alps. Iceman is believed to be over 5,000 years old and he has a series of lines tattooed on his lower back, ankles, knees, and foot. These "tattoos" were applied for medicinal purposes to reduce pain.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: Why Driving Without Traffic Lights May Be Safer

Many years ago, I worked forensics under contract with the Mexican Government located in Mexico City. The contract required that I train and consult with their psychology and investigations departments. This contract required my visit several times per year for a total of 12 years.

Read full story
17 comments

History: Who are the Non-Suspects in Police Line-Ups?

"Fillers" or "Distractors" are primarily criminals, suspected criminals, and those most likely to commit crimes. If you've watched any crime show, true or not, you've likely seen a police line-up. In this setting, a witness tries to pick out the perp from behind a one-way mirror. To keep the line-up as fair or objective as possible to help keep the chain of custody clean, the actual suspect is presented with four or five similar-looking inmates from the local jail.

Read full story
5 comments
Uvalde, TX

Opinion: Political Pretense and Identifying Dangerous Individuals

We need to be proactive, not reactive. Mass shootings are nothing new to the United States. However, statistics show that occurrences are becoming more frequent. According to NPR News, the U.S. ended 2021 with 693 mass shootings. Per the Gun Violence Archive, in 2020, there were 611 compared to 417 in 2019.

Read full story
6 comments

History: Ancient Celts and Female Druids

Many younger generations today think Druids only exist in the minds of video game creators. However, the ancient Celts produced far less gender-based druids than their Greek and Roman neighbors.

Read full story
9 comments

Who Was the Real Martin Luther King, Sr?

We always hear about Martin Luther King, Jr. but rarely hear about his father, Martin Luther King, Sr. Perhaps because he was most active when many of us were too young to have paid attention.

Read full story
36 comments

History: Male Impersonators

Today, young girls have a lot of freedom to choose their careers. However, that wasn't always true. Several fearless women of history are the perfect examples of how identifying with the opposite gender helped them succeed.

Read full story
9 comments

Curse of the Lottery Winners

Unless you are in the top1%echelon, you've likely thought about how great it would be to win the lotto. We could pay off our debt, buy a bigger house or nicer car, help our adult children and grandchildren, start the business we've always dreamed of, or finally get that divorce since you wouldn't have to stay married for financial reasons.

Read full story
104 comments

Cases of Seven Psychic Detectives

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links. This means that, at zero cost to you, I will earn an affiliate commission if you click through the link and finalize a purchase.

Read full story
7 comments
Bronx, NY

History: Pygmy Humans on Display

The word "pygmy" is a term in anthropology used to describe the phenotype and endemic short stature of adult men less than 4'11" tall. In the early 1900s, the Bronx Zoo exhibited an African pygmy human. This attraction drew in huge crowds while also creating all types of controversy. On September 8, 1906, the zoo placed a sign on their monkey hut that read...

Read full story
155 comments
Texas State

Those Dang Small Hovering Flies

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links. At zero cost to you, I will earn an affiliate commission if you click through the link and finalize a purchase. Growing up between Arizona and the Midwest, I had a love-hate relationship with bugs. Minnesota had a bunch, and Tucson had none by comparison. One thing these two states did share were various types of nuisance flies.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy