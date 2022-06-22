Opinion: Scam Alert About Instagram Selfies

A recent question asked my Malwarebytes is, "What would you do if a friend of yours set up a NSFW account, and then used it to follow you on Instagram? Would you check it out?"

For those of you who don't know what NSFW means in social media, let me explain.

Per LitHub, "...social media revolves around the constant quest of capturing and diverting attention; tracking it through the clicks, likes, shares, and recorded visits; and monetizing it."

Whenever something grabs your attention while scrolling, it leaves an impression.... no matter how small. It could be something that makes you laugh or complete angers you. Either way, you engaged with that photo or video in some way.

If you use online dating sites or dating apps, it's the same type of thing. You scroll and are shown a massive amount of attractive and perhaps, not so attractive people to choose to engage with.

Same with job searches. You may look at one "life insurance" job posting and suddenly, even if you aren't interested in that career field, you are flooded with the same category of jobs.

Either way, databases, social networks, thumbs-up (likes), and all other algorithms have you figured out within seconds.

Like numerous other clickbait sites, Dangerous Minds, BuzzFeed and Bored Panda, regularly publish content marked as “NSFW,” “slightly NSFW,” or “NSFW-ish” (which are various forms of pornography). It could be as simple as vintage pin-ups, cross-dressers, and pulp fiction or films, cartoons, paintings, and sculptures of the human body, all the way to a video on “the erotic art of the enema.” READ MORE HERE.

Similar to the recent Planned Parenthood post which many (including myself) think is inappropriate for kids.

Well, recently Malwarebytes learned about this scam from their former social media guru, Amanda, because she was one of the scammer's victims. She urged Malwarebytes to share her story to create public awareness.

It started with Amanda’s real Instagram account, her name, her pictures, and her followers. The scammers used those photos to create a simple “NSFW” Instagram account. This now fake account was designed specifically to look like her account and then it attempted to lure her friends into viewing this fake account by following them (her real friends from her real account).

Amanda's REAL friends knew something was off because they saw her face but did not see her "style of posts". Instead, they say words such as “NOT SAFE FOR WORK” and “FOR YOUR EYES ONLY” along with no other posts.

What they also saw upon visiting this fake site of their friend Amanda, was another stolen picture and a caption urging visitors to “VISIT MY NAKED SITE” for access to “exclusive content”. The profile included a hyperlink to a WIX.com (often used as a burner site builder) with the words "my secret account". They also saw another stolen photo from Amanda’s real Instagram account that was surrounded by NSFW and pornographic stock art.

Elon Musk doesn't trust Facebook or Instagram and has repeatedly advocated we delete our accounts. Instagram is owned by Facebook, so is What's App. Many may follow Elon's advice after reading the rest of this story.

If you need even more information, Vice wrote an article about this scam, too.

How can you find out if YOUR pictures are used for a fake NSFW or any other account? Choose the photo you put online and then upload it HERE and HERE (do both!) If your pictures are used illegally, it will show up here, unless it's lost deep in the dark web.

Please share this article because the next NSFW victim could be you!

NSFW account Malwarebytes

This content reflects the personal opinions of the author. It is accurate and true to the best of the author’s knowledge. This content should not be substituted for impartial fact or advice in legal, political, or personal matters.