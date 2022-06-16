History: Meet the Real Indiana Jones in the Search of Immortality

Gene Savoy, "the real Indiana Jones" set off to discover cities and search for immortality.

Born in Bellingham, Washington on May 11, 1927, Douglas Eugene "Gene" Savoy was a self-proclaimed archaeologist. Once coined "the real Indiana Jones" by People magazine, Gene headed deep into the Peruvian jungles. Along he journey, he discovered more than 40 lost cities including Vilcabamba, which was the last refuge area of the Inca tribes during the Spanish conquistadors.

Over several decades, Gene uncovered and institutionalized a modern system for spiritual self-regeneration. This ideaology was rooted in the hidden teachings of the Essenes who were the forebears of Jesus.

Gene called this spiritual discipline and ideaology Cosolargy.

He believed Cosolargy to be the same or similar to the esoteric systems practiced by ancient high holy orders around the world, including ancient America.

In 1959 he established the Cosolargy Institute in which members followed new conditions using the sun. He claimed this would take believers deep into the spiritual teachings of ancient solar cultures. In 1959 Savoy also established the International Community of Christ.

He later published his beliefs and related findings under the faux "The American Cosmic Solar Research Center" (1962) in order to formalize the research program he called "Project X".

In 1969, Gene traded in the jungle for the sea. However, his journey's weren't all driven by science. Instead, he dreamed of finding the city of El Dorado so he could dive into the "ancient roots of universal religion".

The Search for the Secrets of Immortality, established in 1970, all of which continue to function through the Jamilian University.

Perhaps the most widely known information about Gene is that he captained a research ship and sailed the world in his self-made raft.

Along his 2,000 mile journey, he was bitten by snakes, lost in the jungle, chased by guerrillas and nearly lynched by irate campesinos.

However, he was able to gather enormous amounts of information. He had chosen specific sea routes that had been used by ancient civilizations in order to prove that they could have communicated with each other. His main goal was to prove the origins of indigenous South Americans.

In 1984, Gene returned to Peru. This time, he discovered the largest pre-Columbian city in South America, Gran Vilaya, among others. While there, he unearthed a stone tablet that held inscriptions about King Solomon sending ships to the biblical land of Ophir to gather gold from his temple.

This tablet immediately inspired him to locate Ophir and to prove whether of not the gold in Solomon's Jerusalem temple really came from South America. He also wanted to learn the secret to immortality, which illuded him up until his death in 2007.

Due to heart problems, he died of natural causes at his home in Reno, Nevada at the age of 80. He truly did live an explorer's life.

You can read more about this Indiana Jones from the L.A. Times.