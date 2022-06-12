History: Our Dwarfy Hobbit Ancestors

A few weeks ago, I received an email from a troll who likes to read my articles. This troll was upset about this article, specifically. This troll challenged me to write about our dwarf ancestors. So, in my reply, I stated I would.

This article is for you, troll.

On the Flores island in Indonesia, there is a well-known hobbit cave made of limestone. Liang Bua is where our very tiny, controversial, and extinct human relative was supposedly discovered.

Scientists and excavationists located the remains of an 18,000-year-old human species.

As a member of the Homo floresiensis clan, this extinct little person has undergone her first intelligence test. In a study of this little brain's shape and contours, researchers found that this 18,000-year-old adult female was only three feet tall and had a brain one-third the size of ours. However, when scientists studied the braincase, they discovered that she was capable of very high thought processes, had an extensive memory bank, and was able to plan for the future.

One could argue that many adults today don't utilize one-third of their brain, making them most likely far less intelligent than our mini-ancestors.

Dr. Dean Falk of Florida State University reported that the brains of these hobbits or dwarfs had interior cranium walls that housed a brain with enlarged lobes and prominent ridges. Together these verified the higher cognitive processing ability. Dr. Falk shared with National Geographic, "The braincase revealed the shapes of the brain's lobes, patterns of deep grooves and hollows and the networks of blood vessels. Of particular interest were the enlarged temporal lobes, regions associated in living people with understanding speech and hearing. This 18,000-year-old mini-human also had frontal lobes under the forehead that was unusually distinct from anything in other early hominids. These brain patterns show decision making and future planning that you don't see anywhere else."

While this 18,000-year-old female was stranded for an indefinite period of time, the modern man was busy populating the rest of the planet. We (Homo sapiens) have systematically crowded out other upright-walking human relatives starting over 160,000 years ago. This means that we've had Earth to ourselves for many thousands of years.

Yet, other scientists cautiously stated that this 18,000-year-old mini human could have been the victim of a genetically maldeveloped modern human... much like a midget, dwarf, or little person of modern times.

By contrast, other scientists who have excavated there claim this cave is one of rats, not humans.

As an aside, I love rats; they are the one of the cleanest and most intelligent pets I've owned!

Both Dr. Falk and Dr. Michael J. Morwood of the University of New England in Australia agreed that the findings of advanced tools and technology left behind by the little people of Flores said it doesn't match someone with a tiny brain. For example, their ability to hunt pygmy elephants, use controlled fires, and also make advanced stone tools.

This contradicts the conventional evolutionary mindset that brain size predicts intelligence.

A brain study examining the relationship of intelligence to brain size further confirmed that these little people (Homo floresiensis) are closely related to Homo erectus, our predecessors.

Dr. Norwood explained to National Geographic, "the fossils and artifacts are kept in Jakarta, where CT scans of the skull interior were taken for creating latex casts showing the brain's configuration. The casts were produced and analyzed at the Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology at Washington University in St. Louis."

Could these astonishing discoveries rewrite the history of human evolution?

Dr. Robert Martin, a primatologist at the Field Museum in Chicago, said that he and colleagues prepared a research document stating the 18,000-year-old braincase was too small to be explained by genetic dwarfism. However, he did state that several different syndromes could cause the disorder.

Although the troll's email to me was intended to be an insult, it backfired. Instead, I was intrigued. I love history - the good, bad, and embarrassing. That's what inspired me to research our dwarfy hobbit relatives myself.

The in-depth sciences of archaeology and anthropology can be confusing for many so I will stop here. Instead, I invite you to take an independent journey into the rabbit hole of humans.

Two good starting options for your research are Mr. Flores (Flores Man) and Mrs. Ples.

I'd love to know what you find; please share your thoughts.

Do you think the cave was one of rats or a previous dwelling of our dwarfy hobbit ancestors?

One final thought... those who hang out anonymously online and like to antagonize others are called "trolls." I may have to write an article about Trolls in the future.

Oh, the irony.