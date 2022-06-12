History: Our Dwarfy Hobbit Ancestors

Dr. Mozelle Martin

A few weeks ago, I received an email from a troll who likes to read my articles. This troll was upset about this article, specifically. This troll challenged me to write about our dwarf ancestors. So, in my reply, I stated I would.

This article is for you, troll.

On the Flores island in Indonesia, there is a well-known hobbit cave made of limestone. Liang Bua is where our very tiny, controversial, and extinct human relative was supposedly discovered.

Scientists and excavationists located the remains of an 18,000-year-old human species.

As a member of the Homo floresiensis clan, this extinct little person has undergone her first intelligence test. In a study of this little brain's shape and contours, researchers found that this 18,000-year-old adult female was only three feet tall and had a brain one-third the size of ours. However, when scientists studied the braincase, they discovered that she was capable of very high thought processes, had an extensive memory bank, and was able to plan for the future.

One could argue that many adults today don't utilize one-third of their brain, making them most likely far less intelligent than our mini-ancestors.

Dr. Dean Falk of Florida State University reported that the brains of these hobbits or dwarfs had interior cranium walls that housed a brain with enlarged lobes and prominent ridges. Together these verified the higher cognitive processing ability. Dr. Falk shared with National Geographic, "The braincase revealed the shapes of the brain's lobes, patterns of deep grooves and hollows and the networks of blood vessels. Of particular interest were the enlarged temporal lobes, regions associated in living people with understanding speech and hearing. This 18,000-year-old mini-human also had frontal lobes under the forehead that was unusually distinct from anything in other early hominids. These brain patterns show decision making and future planning that you don't see anywhere else."

While this 18,000-year-old female was stranded for an indefinite period of time, the modern man was busy populating the rest of the planet. We (Homo sapiens) have systematically crowded out other upright-walking human relatives starting over 160,000 years ago. This means that we've had Earth to ourselves for many thousands of years.

Yet, other scientists cautiously stated that this 18,000-year-old mini human could have been the victim of a genetically maldeveloped modern human... much like a midget, dwarf, or little person of modern times.

By contrast, other scientists who have excavated there claim this cave is one of rats, not humans.

As an aside, I love rats; they are the one of the cleanest and most intelligent pets I've owned!

Both Dr. Falk and Dr. Michael J. Morwood of the University of New England in Australia agreed that the findings of advanced tools and technology left behind by the little people of Flores said it doesn't match someone with a tiny brain. For example, their ability to hunt pygmy elephants, use controlled fires, and also make advanced stone tools.

This contradicts the conventional evolutionary mindset that brain size predicts intelligence.

A brain study examining the relationship of intelligence to brain size further confirmed that these little people (Homo floresiensis) are closely related to Homo erectus, our predecessors.

Dr. Norwood explained to National Geographic, "the fossils and artifacts are kept in Jakarta, where CT scans of the skull interior were taken for creating latex casts showing the brain's configuration. The casts were produced and analyzed at the Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology at Washington University in St. Louis."

Could these astonishing discoveries rewrite the history of human evolution?

Dr. Robert Martin, a primatologist at the Field Museum in Chicago, said that he and colleagues prepared a research document stating the 18,000-year-old braincase was too small to be explained by genetic dwarfism. However, he did state that several different syndromes could cause the disorder.

Although the troll's email to me was intended to be an insult, it backfired. Instead, I was intrigued. I love history - the good, bad, and embarrassing. That's what inspired me to research our dwarfy hobbit relatives myself.

The in-depth sciences of archaeology and anthropology can be confusing for many so I will stop here. Instead, I invite you to take an independent journey into the rabbit hole of humans.

Two good starting options for your research are Mr. Flores (Flores Man) and Mrs. Ples.

I'd love to know what you find; please share your thoughts.

Do you think the cave was one of rats or a previous dwelling of our dwarfy hobbit ancestors?

One final thought... those who hang out anonymously online and like to antagonize others are called "trolls." I may have to write an article about Trolls in the future.

Oh, the irony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FrVKw_0g8bz87L00
Hobbit AncestorAncient Origins

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# history# anthropology# intelligence# ancestors# archaeology

Comments / 0

Published by

35-Year Forensic Handwriting & Body Language Expert @ ColdCaseFoundation.org

Lubbock, TX
6148 followers

More from Dr. Mozelle Martin

Bellingham, WA

History: Meet the Real Indiana Jones in the Search of Immortality

Gene Savoy, "the real Indiana Jones" set off to discover cities and search for immortality. Born in Bellingham, Washington on May 11, 1927, Douglas Eugene "Gene" Savoy was a self-proclaimed archaeologist. Once coined "the real Indiana Jones" by People magazine, Gene headed deep into the Peruvian jungles. Along he journey, he discovered more than 40 lost cities including Vilcabamba, which was the last refuge area of the Inca tribes during the Spanish conquistadors.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: If You're Going to Cry, At Least Get the Right Onion

It's not a joke... millions of people "cry" when chopping onions. Onion bulbs have an intelligent design. Each onion cell has a sealed vacuole bags filled with enzymes. When cut or bitten into, these little bags release their content. Simply put, this also causes the release of a chemical irritant called syn-propanethial-S-oxide, says chemist Eric Block, who has written the authoritative book on onions.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Peculiar Facts About U.S. Presidents

Every U.S. President has oddities, interesting quirks, or fun facts that are not prominently shared or otherwise revealed. While I can't possibly cover all of them, I'll cover a few.

Read full story
1 comments

Research: Tearful Study

Disclosure: some included links are affiliate which mean at no cost to you, I earn an affiliate commission if you click through and finalize a purchase. Several years ago, I found a post on Facebook that claimed the following:

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Funniest Comedians in History

Dependant upon your generation, you may think that nobody has been funny since Abbot and Costello or Carlos Mencia. However, per several online polls, voters placed the following comedians in the category of "funniest throughout modern history."

Read full story
40 comments

History: Most Notorious Female Pirates

As much as many would believe, Johnny Depp is not the first pirate! However, saying the words Lady Pirate may not sound tough or like a job description. At least not one that our grandmothers would have likely signed up for.

Read full story
5 comments

History: The Very First Tattoo Was Accidental

Although they've been around for several thousand years, it started when someone rubbed a wound with dirt, soot, or ash and noticed that the mark stayed after the injury had healed. Thanks to Iceman in 1991, the frozen and amazingly well-preserved remains of a Bronze Age man were found between Austria and Italy in the Tyrolean Alps. Iceman is believed to be over 5,000 years old and he has a series of lines tattooed on his lower back, ankles, knees, and foot. These "tattoos" were applied for medicinal purposes to reduce pain.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: Why Driving Without Traffic Lights May Be Safer

Many years ago, I worked forensics under contract with the Mexican Government located in Mexico City. The contract required that I train and consult with their psychology and investigations departments. This contract required my visit several times per year for a total of 12 years.

Read full story
17 comments

History: Who are the Non-Suspects in Police Line-Ups?

"Fillers" or "Distractors" are primarily criminals, suspected criminals, and those most likely to commit crimes. If you've watched any crime show, true or not, you've likely seen a police line-up. In this setting, a witness tries to pick out the perp from behind a one-way mirror. To keep the line-up as fair or objective as possible to help keep the chain of custody clean, the actual suspect is presented with four or five similar-looking inmates from the local jail.

Read full story
5 comments
Uvalde, TX

Opinion: Political Pretense and Identifying Dangerous Individuals

We need to be proactive, not reactive. Mass shootings are nothing new to the United States. However, statistics show that occurrences are becoming more frequent. According to NPR News, the U.S. ended 2021 with 693 mass shootings. Per the Gun Violence Archive, in 2020, there were 611 compared to 417 in 2019.

Read full story
6 comments

History: Ancient Celts and Female Druids

Many younger generations today think Druids only exist in the minds of video game creators. However, the ancient Celts produced far less gender-based druids than their Greek and Roman neighbors.

Read full story
9 comments

Who Was the Real Martin Luther King, Sr?

We always hear about Martin Luther King, Jr. but rarely hear about his father, Martin Luther King, Sr. Perhaps because he was most active when many of us were too young to have paid attention.

Read full story
36 comments

History: Male Impersonators

Today, young girls have a lot of freedom to choose their careers. However, that wasn't always true. Several fearless women of history are the perfect examples of how identifying with the opposite gender helped them succeed.

Read full story
9 comments

Curse of the Lottery Winners

Unless you are in the top1%echelon, you've likely thought about how great it would be to win the lotto. We could pay off our debt, buy a bigger house or nicer car, help our adult children and grandchildren, start the business we've always dreamed of, or finally get that divorce since you wouldn't have to stay married for financial reasons.

Read full story
103 comments

Cases of Seven Psychic Detectives

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links. This means that, at zero cost to you, I will earn an affiliate commission if you click through the link and finalize a purchase.

Read full story
7 comments
Bronx, NY

History: Pygmy Humans on Display

The word "pygmy" is a term in anthropology used to describe the phenotype and endemic short stature of adult men less than 4'11" tall. In the early 1900s, the Bronx Zoo exhibited an African pygmy human. This attraction drew in huge crowds while also creating all types of controversy. On September 8, 1906, the zoo placed a sign on their monkey hut that read...

Read full story
155 comments
Texas State

Those Dang Small Hovering Flies

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links. At zero cost to you, I will earn an affiliate commission if you click through the link and finalize a purchase. Growing up between Arizona and the Midwest, I had a love-hate relationship with bugs. Minnesota had a bunch, and Tucson had none by comparison. One thing these two states did share were various types of nuisance flies.

Read full story
1 comments

Crime Rates & Victimology in 200+ Cities in the USA

I have often thought that either the East, South, or both sides of cities seem the most dangerous. I decided to research it and was not surprised to see that many others have asked the same question, and many readers also assumed it was true.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: What Does the Letter A Say About Your Personality?

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links. This means that, at zero cost to you, I will earn an affiliate commission if you click through the link and finalize a purchase.

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy