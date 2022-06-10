Research: Tearful Study

Disclosure: some included links are affiliate which mean at no cost to you, I earn an affiliate commission if you click through and finalize a purchase.

Several years ago, I found a post on Facebook that claimed the following:

There are 5 types of tears? (1) sorrow, (2) regret, (3) joy, (4) fear / anxiety, and (5) allergic or foreign object reaction AND that, depending upon what side the 1st tear starts to form tells you about the emotions behind the tears.

The post claimed that if the first tear forms in your left eye, it's connected to something from your past (such as a traumatic memory) but if it forms in your right eye, it's connected to something currently forthcoming (such as a court date).

The post further claimed that it is VERY RARE for tears to form in BOTH eyes at the same time even though it appears so because there can be only a millisecond between them.

As a 35-year mental health professional, I wanted to see if any of this was true.

This is what I learned:

(1) Tears are designed to keep your eyes smooth and moist. They also help protect eyes from irritants like dust and infections, while also helping you focus light to see clearly.

(2) Every time you blink, a “tear film” spreads across the cornea's surface. Tears then form in the glands above your eyes and drain into tear ducts which are the small holes in the inner corners of your eyes.

(3) Tear film has three layers: an oily outer which keeps tears from drying up too fast, a watery middle which nourishes eye tissue, and an inner mucus which acts like glue to keep the tear film stuck to your eye surface.

(4) Tears are similar to saliva and mostly made of water. However, the reason they taste salty is because they contain several ingredients including bicarbonate, chloride, potassium, magnesium, calcium, fatty oils, and yes... salt.

(5) As for the types of tears, there are three:

Basal tears: always in your eyes to keep them lubricated and protect from foreign objects and debris. These are also responsible for keeping your eye nourished.

always in your eyes to keep them lubricated and protect from foreign objects and debris. These are also responsible for keeping your eye nourished. Reflex tears: specifically formed when your eyes are exposed to irritants. This includes cigarette smoke and onion odors. These are also produced by other strong odors, such as perfumes and lotions, bright lights, vomit, chemicals such as bleach, watching too much TV or working on the computer too long, reading small print for prolonged time periods, and more.

specifically formed when your eyes are exposed to irritants. This includes cigarette smoke and onion odors. These are also produced by other strong odors, such as perfumes and lotions, bright lights, vomit, chemicals such as bleach, watching too much TV or working on the computer too long, reading small print for prolonged time periods, and more. Emotional tears: specifically connected to an emotion whether happy, sad, or any other intense emotion that makes you feel vulnerable to uncomfortable.

(6) Although we produce less tears as we age, the average adult produces up to 30 gallons of tears annually. No matter what our age, we never truly run out of tears.

(7) Because tears are produced by lacrimal glands (tear ducts) located above your eyes, they then spread across the surface of the eye ("tearing up"), and then drain into small holes mentioned above, and finally travel down through your nasal bone, into the back of your nose, and then down your throat. The tears then mix with the mucus in your nose. This is why your nose runs when you cry.

(8) As for the emotional tears... does the right or left side really make a difference?

First of all, the purpose of emotional tears is still being researched so nobody has confirmed this one way or another. However, researchers confirm that emotional tears are influenced by biological, social, and psychological factors such as socially signaling that you want help when you are feeling emotional pain or distress.

Next, there is evidence that emotional tears contain additional proteins and hormones that aren’t found in the other types of tears. Researches believe these have relaxing or pain-relieving effects that help regulate the body thereby returning it to its normal state.

Several studies have been conducted with more definitive answers such as the smell of tears, and the differences between the tears of men and women.

Regardless of some unanswered research questions, there are several benefits of crying.

Lately, Amber Heard was in the news and many accused her of "crocodile tears", meaning crying without actual tears. The term was first coined in the year 1400 in a book called The Voyage of Sir John Mandeville about crocodiles that cry when eating humans.

However, a 2007 study showed that crocodiles really do cry when they eat, so does that mean that Amber's tears were real or fake?

Next, this advice is for my gal pal's who say, "I'm a crier" or who seem to become tearful without a moment's notice...

While working as a trauma therapist, I conducted an in-house study for my bachelor's degree.

If you find yourself in a situation in which you do not want others to see you cry, there is hope. As soon as you feel yourself start to tear up, look as high as you can while facing directly forward. In other words, without tilting your head, aim for the area where the ceiling meets the wall.

Why did this work in 97 of 100 patients?

Simply put, since tears come from glands above your eyes before draining downward, looking up as high as possible forces the lipid glands to suppress (put pressure against) the tear glands. So, it appears that, if you tilt your head up when looking up, this removes (deactivates) the suppression.

As for the other three, one admitted to tilting his head and the other two stated they have always had trouble controlling their tears claiming, "I've always been over-emotional" and "I cry at everything".

I would like to answer whether specific past or future tenses are associated with specific eye and tear formation and related emotions per the Facebook post mentioned above.

Next time you cry, let me know if the first eye that teared up was your left or right. Then answer why... a memory from the past, anxiety about the future, or something else.

If you witness someone in front of you cry, take note of which eye tears up first and ask them their why. Remember, that when witnessing someone else crying, their right and left eyes are opposite of yours.

Finally, if you really do believe you cry too much, this may interest you.

Tear Formation NEI

This content reflects the personal opinions of the author. It is accurate and true to the best of the author’s knowledge. This content should not be substituted for impartial fact or advice in legal, political, or personal matters.