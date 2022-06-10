Research: Tearful Study

Dr. Mozelle Martin

Disclosure: some included links are affiliate which mean at no cost to you, I earn an affiliate commission if you click through and finalize a purchase.

Several years ago, I found a post on Facebook that claimed the following:

There are 5 types of tears? (1) sorrow, (2) regret, (3) joy, (4) fear / anxiety, and (5) allergic or foreign object reaction AND that, depending upon what side the 1st tear starts to form tells you about the emotions behind the tears.

The post claimed that if the first tear forms in your left eye, it's connected to something from your past (such as a traumatic memory) but if it forms in your right eye, it's connected to something currently forthcoming (such as a court date).

The post further claimed that it is VERY RARE for tears to form in BOTH eyes at the same time even though it appears so because there can be only a millisecond between them.

As a 35-year mental health professional, I wanted to see if any of this was true.

This is what I learned:

(1) Tears are designed to keep your eyes smooth and moist. They also help protect eyes from irritants like dust and infections, while also helping you focus light to see clearly.

(2) Every time you blink, a “tear film” spreads across the cornea's surface. Tears then form in the glands above your eyes and drain into tear ducts which are the small holes in the inner corners of your eyes.

(3) Tear film has three layers: an oily outer which keeps tears from drying up too fast, a watery middle which nourishes eye tissue, and an inner mucus which acts like glue to keep the tear film stuck to your eye surface.

(4) Tears are similar to saliva and mostly made of water. However, the reason they taste salty is because they contain several ingredients including bicarbonate, chloride, potassium, magnesium, calcium, fatty oils, and yes... salt.

(5) As for the types of tears, there are three:

  • Basal tears: always in your eyes to keep them lubricated and protect from foreign objects and debris. These are also responsible for keeping your eye nourished.
  • Reflex tears: specifically formed when your eyes are exposed to irritants. This includes cigarette smoke and onion odors. These are also produced by other strong odors, such as perfumes and lotions, bright lights, vomit, chemicals such as bleach, watching too much TV or working on the computer too long, reading small print for prolonged time periods, and more.
  • Emotional tears: specifically connected to an emotion whether happy, sad, or any other intense emotion that makes you feel vulnerable to uncomfortable.

(6) Although we produce less tears as we age, the average adult produces up to 30 gallons of tears annually. No matter what our age, we never truly run out of tears.

(7) Because tears are produced by lacrimal glands (tear ducts) located above your eyes, they then spread across the surface of the eye ("tearing up"), and then drain into small holes mentioned above, and finally travel down through your nasal bone, into the back of your nose, and then down your throat. The tears then mix with the mucus in your nose. This is why your nose runs when you cry.

(8) As for the emotional tears... does the right or left side really make a difference?

First of all, the purpose of emotional tears is still being researched so nobody has confirmed this one way or another. However, researchers confirm that emotional tears are influenced by biological, social, and psychological factors such as socially signaling that you want help when you are feeling emotional pain or distress.

Next, there is evidence that emotional tears contain additional proteins and hormones that aren’t found in the other types of tears. Researches believe these have relaxing or pain-relieving effects that help regulate the body thereby returning it to its normal state.

Several studies have been conducted with more definitive answers such as the smell of tears, and the differences between the tears of men and women.

Regardless of some unanswered research questions, there are several benefits of crying.

Lately, Amber Heard was in the news and many accused her of "crocodile tears", meaning crying without actual tears. The term was first coined in the year 1400 in a book called The Voyage of Sir John Mandeville about crocodiles that cry when eating humans.

However, a 2007 study showed that crocodiles really do cry when they eat, so does that mean that Amber's tears were real or fake?

Next, this advice is for my gal pal's who say, "I'm a crier" or who seem to become tearful without a moment's notice...

While working as a trauma therapist, I conducted an in-house study for my bachelor's degree.

If you find yourself in a situation in which you do not want others to see you cry, there is hope. As soon as you feel yourself start to tear up, look as high as you can while facing directly forward. In other words, without tilting your head, aim for the area where the ceiling meets the wall.

Why did this work in 97 of 100 patients?

Simply put, since tears come from glands above your eyes before draining downward, looking up as high as possible forces the lipid glands to suppress (put pressure against) the tear glands. So, it appears that, if you tilt your head up when looking up, this removes (deactivates) the suppression.

As for the other three, one admitted to tilting his head and the other two stated they have always had trouble controlling their tears claiming, "I've always been over-emotional" and "I cry at everything".

I need your help!

I would like to answer whether specific past or future tenses are associated with specific eye and tear formation and related emotions per the Facebook post mentioned above.

Here's How You Can Help Anonymously!

Next time you cry, let me know if the first eye that teared up was your left or right. Then answer why... a memory from the past, anxiety about the future, or something else.

If you witness someone in front of you cry, take note of which eye tears up first and ask them their why. Remember, that when witnessing someone else crying, their right and left eyes are opposite of yours.

To make this easiest, I have set up an anonymous form for you to submit the results.

When I have enough responses, I will publish findings on here, so be sure to follow me so you don't miss it.

Finally, if you really do believe you cry too much, this may interest you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gfbCZ_0g6k2RYS00
Tear FormationNEI

This content reflects the personal opinions of the author. It is accurate and true to the best of the author’s knowledge. This content should not be substituted for impartial fact or advice in legal, political, or personal matters.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# research# crying# emotions# mental health# survey

Comments / 2

Published by

35-Year Forensic Handwriting & Body Language Expert @ ColdCaseFoundation.org

Lubbock, TX
6128 followers

More from Dr. Mozelle Martin

Opinion: If You're Going to Cry, At Least Get the Right Onion

It's not a joke... millions of people "cry" when chopping onions. Onion bulbs have an intelligent design. Each onion cell has a sealed vacuole bags filled with enzymes. When cut or bitten into, these little bags release their content. Simply put, this also causes the release of a chemical irritant called syn-propanethial-S-oxide, says chemist Eric Block, who has written the authoritative book on onions.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Peculiar Facts About U.S. Presidents

Every U.S. President has oddities, interesting quirks, or fun facts that are not prominently shared or otherwise revealed. While I can't possibly cover all of them, I'll cover a few.

Read full story
1 comments

History: Our Dwarfy Hobbit Ancestors

A few weeks ago, I received an email from a troll who likes to read my articles. This troll was upset about this article, specifically. This troll challenged me to write about our dwarf ancestors. So, in my reply, I stated I would.

Read full story

Opinion: Funniest Comedians in History

Dependant upon your generation, you may think that nobody has been funny since Abbot and Costello or Carlos Mencia. However, per several online polls, voters placed the following comedians in the category of "funniest throughout modern history."

Read full story
40 comments

History: Most Notorious Female Pirates

As much as many would believe, Johnny Depp is not the first pirate! However, saying the words Lady Pirate may not sound tough or like a job description. At least not one that our grandmothers would have likely signed up for.

Read full story
5 comments

History: The Very First Tattoo Was Accidental

Although they've been around for several thousand years, it started when someone rubbed a wound with dirt, soot, or ash and noticed that the mark stayed after the injury had healed. Thanks to Iceman in 1991, the frozen and amazingly well-preserved remains of a Bronze Age man were found between Austria and Italy in the Tyrolean Alps. Iceman is believed to be over 5,000 years old and he has a series of lines tattooed on his lower back, ankles, knees, and foot. These "tattoos" were applied for medicinal purposes to reduce pain.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: Why Driving Without Traffic Lights May Be Safer

Many years ago, I worked forensics under contract with the Mexican Government located in Mexico City. The contract required that I train and consult with their psychology and investigations departments. This contract required my visit several times per year for a total of 12 years.

Read full story
17 comments

History: Who are the Non-Suspects in Police Line-Ups?

"Fillers" or "Distractors" are primarily criminals, suspected criminals, and those most likely to commit crimes. If you've watched any crime show, true or not, you've likely seen a police line-up. In this setting, a witness tries to pick out the perp from behind a one-way mirror. To keep the line-up as fair or objective as possible to help keep the chain of custody clean, the actual suspect is presented with four or five similar-looking inmates from the local jail.

Read full story
5 comments
Uvalde, TX

Opinion: Political Pretense and Identifying Dangerous Individuals

We need to be proactive, not reactive. Mass shootings are nothing new to the United States. However, statistics show that occurrences are becoming more frequent. According to NPR News, the U.S. ended 2021 with 693 mass shootings. Per the Gun Violence Archive, in 2020, there were 611 compared to 417 in 2019.

Read full story
6 comments

History: Ancient Celts and Female Druids

Many younger generations today think Druids only exist in the minds of video game creators. However, the ancient Celts produced far less gender-based druids than their Greek and Roman neighbors.

Read full story
9 comments

Who Was the Real Martin Luther King, Sr?

We always hear about Martin Luther King, Jr. but rarely hear about his father, Martin Luther King, Sr. Perhaps because he was most active when many of us were too young to have paid attention.

Read full story
36 comments

History: Male Impersonators

Today, young girls have a lot of freedom to choose their careers. However, that wasn't always true. Several fearless women of history are the perfect examples of how identifying with the opposite gender helped them succeed.

Read full story
9 comments

Curse of the Lottery Winners

Unless you are in the top1%echelon, you've likely thought about how great it would be to win the lotto. We could pay off our debt, buy a bigger house or nicer car, help our adult children and grandchildren, start the business we've always dreamed of, or finally get that divorce since you wouldn't have to stay married for financial reasons.

Read full story
102 comments

Cases of Seven Psychic Detectives

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links. This means that, at zero cost to you, I will earn an affiliate commission if you click through the link and finalize a purchase.

Read full story
7 comments
Bronx, NY

History: Pygmy Humans on Display

The word "pygmy" is a term in anthropology used to describe the phenotype and endemic short stature of adult men less than 4'11" tall. In the early 1900s, the Bronx Zoo exhibited an African pygmy human. This attraction drew in huge crowds while also creating all types of controversy. On September 8, 1906, the zoo placed a sign on their monkey hut that read...

Read full story
155 comments
Texas State

Those Dang Small Hovering Flies

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links. At zero cost to you, I will earn an affiliate commission if you click through the link and finalize a purchase. Growing up between Arizona and the Midwest, I had a love-hate relationship with bugs. Minnesota had a bunch, and Tucson had none by comparison. One thing these two states did share were various types of nuisance flies.

Read full story
1 comments

Crime Rates & Victimology in 200+ Cities in the USA

I have often thought that either the East, South, or both sides of cities seem the most dangerous. I decided to research it and was not surprised to see that many others have asked the same question, and many readers also assumed it was true.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: What Does the Letter A Say About Your Personality?

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links. This means that, at zero cost to you, I will earn an affiliate commission if you click through the link and finalize a purchase.

Read full story
13 comments

Opinion: Prosecutors Hope New Study of Handwriting Analysis Will Silence Skeptics

A former student of mine was going through old files and found this today. She emailed it to me and I was so impressed that I decided to use it as today's article. Here is the original New York Times article.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy