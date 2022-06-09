Opinion: Funniest Comedians in History

Dr. Mozelle Martin

Dependant upon your generation, you may think that nobody has been funny since Abbot and Costello or Carlos Mencia. However, per several online polls, voters placed the following comedians in the category of "funniest throughout modern history."

Regardless of your age, medical and mental health professionals alike have long touted the scientific proof of laughter's healing properties. Many companies have laughter sessions to boost employee morale which in turn boosts production and profit. Many school teachers use laughter yoga to help students focus more and boost their grades.

Throughout history, many people have earned a living making people laugh. Their passion has been a gift for many and quite possibly has helped make a difference between life and death.

I decided to share the commedians that most people have never heard of or have forgotten about. For some, it's brand new information. For others, a walk down memory lane.

But that's not all.

There are many more commedians that various generations can recall. For example, Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Eddie Murphy, Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Richard Pryor, Robin Williams, Rosanne Barr, Russell Peters, Sam Kinison, Sarah Silverman, and Wandy Sykes, but the list goes on.

Who is your favorite comedian of all time?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28LY9L_0g59UwSD00
Vintage AudienceCanteen Media

This content reflects the personal opinions of the author. It is accurate and true to the best of the author’s knowledge. This content should not be substituted for impartial fact or advice in legal, political, or personal matters.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# history# television sitcoms# comedy# comedians# vintage

Comments / 27

Published by

35-Year Forensic Handwriting & Body Language Expert @ ColdCaseFoundation.org

Lubbock, TX
6060 followers

More from Dr. Mozelle Martin

History: Our Dwarfy Hobbit Ancestors

A few weeks ago, I received an email from a troll who likes to read my articles. This troll was upset about this article, specifically. This troll challenged me to write about our dwarf ancestors. So, in my reply, I stated I would.

Read full story

Research: Tearful Study

Disclosure: some included links are affiliate which mean at no cost to you, I earn an affiliate commission if you click through and finalize a purchase. Several years ago, I found a post on Facebook that claimed the following:

Read full story
2 comments

History: Most Notorious Female Pirates

As much as many would believe, Johnny Depp is not the first pirate! However, saying the words Lady Pirate may not sound tough or like a job description. At least not one that our grandmothers would have likely signed up for.

Read full story
6 comments

History: The Very First Tattoo Was Accidental

Although they've been around for several thousand years, it started when someone rubbed a wound with dirt, soot, or ash and noticed that the mark stayed after the injury had healed. Thanks to Iceman in 1991, the frozen and amazingly well-preserved remains of a Bronze Age man were found between Austria and Italy in the Tyrolean Alps. Iceman is believed to be over 5,000 years old and he has a series of lines tattooed on his lower back, ankles, knees, and foot. These "tattoos" were applied for medicinal purposes to reduce pain.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: Why Driving Without Traffic Lights May Be Safer

Many years ago, I worked forensics under contract with the Mexican Government located in Mexico City. The contract required that I train and consult with their psychology and investigations departments. This contract required my visit several times per year for a total of 12 years.

Read full story
17 comments

History: Who are the Non-Suspects in Police Line-Ups?

"Fillers" or "Distractors" are primarily criminals, suspected criminals, and those most likely to commit crimes. If you've watched any crime show, true or not, you've likely seen a police line-up. In this setting, a witness tries to pick out the perp from behind a one-way mirror. To keep the line-up as fair or objective as possible to help keep the chain of custody clean, the actual suspect is presented with four or five similar-looking inmates from the local jail.

Read full story
5 comments
Uvalde, TX

Opinion: Political Pretense and Identifying Dangerous Individuals

We need to be proactive, not reactive. Mass shootings are nothing new to the United States. However, statistics show that occurrences are becoming more frequent. According to NPR News, the U.S. ended 2021 with 693 mass shootings. Per the Gun Violence Archive, in 2020, there were 611 compared to 417 in 2019.

Read full story
6 comments

History: Ancient Celts and Female Druids

Many younger generations today think Druids only exist in the minds of video game creators. However, the ancient Celts produced far less gender-based druids than their Greek and Roman neighbors.

Read full story
9 comments

Who Was the Real Martin Luther King, Sr?

We always hear about Martin Luther King, Jr. but rarely hear about his father, Martin Luther King, Sr. Perhaps because he was most active when many of us were too young to have paid attention.

Read full story
36 comments

History: Male Impersonators

Today, young girls have a lot of freedom to choose their careers. However, that wasn't always true. Several fearless women of history are the perfect examples of how identifying with the opposite gender helped them succeed.

Read full story
9 comments

Curse of the Lottery Winners

Unless you are in the top1%echelon, you've likely thought about how great it would be to win the lotto. We could pay off our debt, buy a bigger house or nicer car, help our adult children and grandchildren, start the business we've always dreamed of, or finally get that divorce since you wouldn't have to stay married for financial reasons.

Read full story
102 comments

Cases of Seven Psychic Detectives

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links. This means that, at zero cost to you, I will earn an affiliate commission if you click through the link and finalize a purchase.

Read full story
7 comments
Bronx, NY

History: Pygmy Humans on Display

The word "pygmy" is a term in anthropology used to describe the phenotype and endemic short stature of adult men less than 4'11" tall. In the early 1900s, the Bronx Zoo exhibited an African pygmy human. This attraction drew in huge crowds while also creating all types of controversy. On September 8, 1906, the zoo placed a sign on their monkey hut that read...

Read full story
155 comments
Texas State

Those Dang Small Hovering Flies

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links. At zero cost to you, I will earn an affiliate commission if you click through the link and finalize a purchase. Growing up between Arizona and the Midwest, I had a love-hate relationship with bugs. Minnesota had a bunch, and Tucson had none by comparison. One thing these two states did share were various types of nuisance flies.

Read full story
1 comments

Crime Rates & Victimology in 200+ Cities in the USA

I have often thought that either the East, South, or both sides of cities seem the most dangerous. I decided to research it and was not surprised to see that many others have asked the same question, and many readers also assumed it was true.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: What Does the Letter A Say About Your Personality?

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links. This means that, at zero cost to you, I will earn an affiliate commission if you click through the link and finalize a purchase.

Read full story
13 comments

Opinion: Prosecutors Hope New Study of Handwriting Analysis Will Silence Skeptics

A former student of mine was going through old files and found this today. She emailed it to me and I was so impressed that I decided to use it as today's article. Here is the original New York Times article.

Read full story
Lubbock, TX

Opinion: Lubbock Roads in Top 20 Nationwide

Recently moving to Lubbock from Phoenix, and after living in many states across the nation, I love Lubbock. When we first moved here, everyone asked me, "What's the first thing you noticed?" My instant reply was "the crappy roads". Everyone I answered was shocked that I didn't say the wind.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Duck Lips and Baby Talk

I hear a lot of adults comment about women who talk like toddlers or children, so I wanted to address that here. Have you ever noticed it? Do you ever wonder why?. There are two predominant schools of thought: "psychology" and "sociology".

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy