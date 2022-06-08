History: Most Notorious Female Pirates

As much as many would believe, Johnny Depp is not the first pirate! However, saying the words Lady Pirate may not sound tough or like a job description. At least not one that our grandmothers would have likely signed up for.

According to historical researchers, many women lived wildly on the high seas while thriving in a plundering career.

Artemisia of Persia was one of the first female pirates. Her fleets gravitated toward the city-state of Greece throughout the 5th Centure B.C. The Athenians green-lighted her life for the price of 10,000 drachmas. However, there are no historical artifacts or records of anyone ever collecting it.

Next, Teuta of Illyria (230 B.C.) was a pirate queen. She let raids against the Roman ships.

Then there was Alfhild (9th Centure A.D.). She was a Viking princess who kept a pet viper (snake, not car) and whole all-female crew on the longboat ravaged the Scandinavian coast. Prince Alf of Denmark captured her with the plan of beheading her. Instead, her beauty captured him. They married and ruled togehter happily ever after.

Legend tells the story of Grania O'Malley (1530 - 1603) who was captain of an Irish pirate fleet. She gave birth to her son, Toby, while at sea. The next day, even while holding her newborn son, she led her ment o victory over a Turkish warship.

Perhaps the most notorious of all pirate queens was Madame Ching (1785 - 1844). She ruled 2,000 ships and 70,000 men with an iron fist. Given that Chinese are often cruel to animals and other people, it should not surprise anyone that those who stole from Madame Ching was immediately killed. On the flipside, she was somewhat kind to some of her prisoners. For example, she ordered that captures women and children not be hung by their hair over the sides of her ships.

Next up we have Anne Bonny (1698 - 1782) and Mary Read (1690 - 1721). They dressed as men and served aboard pirate ships that sailed across the Caribbean. They met when Mary, aka James Morris, joined a crew commanded by Anne and her husband, Calico Jack Rackham. See this article for semi-related information.

One night while men were passed out from drinking too much rum, Anne and Mary had to face-off a British man-of-war alone. Despite their bravery, their ship was captures rather quickly and the pirates all hauled off to prison. After learning that Calico Jack received a death sentence, Anne's last words to him were, "I'm sorry but had you fought like a man, you need not have been hanged like a dog."

Both Anne and Mary escaped death by claiming their were pregnant. Mary died during childbirth a few months later. Anne disappeared from historical view.

However, several rumors speak of Anne. One is that she remarried and became a respectable matron in Charleston, South Carolina. Another stated that Anne escaped to New Orleans and raised the child yet remained friends of many pirates until her death.

Finally, there is Rachel Wall, a native Pennsylvanian and one of the first American women to become a pirate. Most runaways today find churches or shelters. For Rachel, she ran away, married a fisherman named George Wall, and they settled in Boston. After continuous financial problems, they became an early version of Bonnie & Clyde. In 1781, they acquired a boat, teamed-up with some lowly sailers, and went up and down the coast of New England. Their brutal yet ingenious strategy was put to use whenever a storm passed. That's when they would dress their boat to look like it was damaged during the storm. That's when Rachel stood on the ship's deck and pleaded for help. The men in the passing ships saw a damsel that appeared to be in distress. Once they boarded her ship to help her, the men were immediately robbed and murdered. This happened with over 12 ships in one year. Then, in 1782, a real storm destroyed her boat and killed her husband. She continued doing the same variations until 1789 when she was arrested for robbing a Boston woman.

While in prison, Rachel wrote a confession letter stating she was guilty of, “...sabbath-breaking, stealing, lying, disobedience to parents, and almost every other sin a person could commit, except murder.” On October 8th, Rachel was the last woman ever executed in Massachusetts.

As a forensic handwriting expert for over 35 years, I'd sure love to see Rachel's handwritten letter.

Do you think Rachel's analysis would be better than this analysis?

While we're on the subject, here are more female pirates you may like to know about.

