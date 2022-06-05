Opinion: My Parent's 22-Year Experience Renting to Migrants

When I saw this video today, I just knew I had to write a post to share my personal story.

I am not anti-migration. After all, hundreds of years ago my ancestors migrated here. However, as far as I know, none of my family did so illegally nor did they destroy rental homes. In fact, as you will soon read, I married a migrant worker named Joe, the father of my 30-year-old son. My grandson is also half-Hispanic.

Starting at age 9, I started working in the fields. I started picking rock, then the following year, pulling weeds, and then from ages 12 - 14, I picked beans, and then from age 15 - 17, I worked on the detasseling crew. I know it's not easy work BUT working hard is not an excuse for destroying someone else's property. Plus, I didn't someone to teach me how to clean or teach me how to respect someone elses property.

Yet, with all of the migration issues on the news, YouTube, and across social media, I know these immigrants coming across the Mexican border will need a place to live.

It's easy to have a bleeding heart especially when you are in your 20's and 30s or if you have never experienced this, and I realize trolls and insults will be forthcoming for sharing this.

No mean comments can change the historical truth as I lived it. No mean comments can change the fact that nobody who reads this article was there.

Although I am an Arizona native, I spent many years of my youth in a small Midwestern town of 2,500 people surrounded by beautiful and very fertile farmland. Because corn, sugar beets, and other crops were relentlessly vast, and the area we lived in had 69,000 farms, with an average farm size of 400 acres, Migrants had guaranteed work.

When I was a kid, my parents purchased a building that was in the historical society... an 1800s Victorian hotel. It had been semi-converted into an apartment complex and hotel combo.

My adoptive parents owned this business from 1974 to 1996. They adopted me when they were in their 40s, so I was in my childhood, teens, and very young adulthood for most of this story.

Since 1970, migrant workers (many of who were not legal citizens of the United States) came up from South Texas to work in the fields. These families stayed at our hotel for six consecutive months. Over 80% of the migrant workers who rented from us did not speak English, so Joe helped us with translating.

I have always loved the Hispanic culture, yet the mindset of many migrants proved to be frequently challenging and very different from the non-migrants.

The local county agencies in South Texas – specifically the McAllen, Harlingen, and Brownsville areas – provided these migrants with a map explicitly directing them to our hotel. That's how far our reputation had reached!

Upon their arrival to our town at the beginning of the season, our local county family service agency required us to charge deposits and paid for all the deposits for every migrant family. This same county agency also paid the rent each month for every family. In case you missed the point, this was our local taxpayer funds that were being spent on over-indulging the non-citizens.

This policy is an example of socialism.

Yet, every year at the end of the season, when the migrant families left, their apartment and our entire hotel were 90% destroyed. What angered us is that, even with the destruction, the county wanted us to give the deposit to the migrant families.

The money did not come from the families, so I didn't feel the family should receive it when they moved out, especially after all of the destruction.

My parents were honest to a fault and never treated the migrant families any differently. They never requested a deposit from anyone that's why they didn't want to request one from the migrant families, Again, the local government required it for some reason.

There are only eight times in 22 years where the apartment was in excellent condition upon their departure. Even then, the deposit should still go back to the county, not the migrant family.

After a while, even Joe said, "I am disgusted with my people."

Unfortunately, many of his family members were among the worst. Even though I was married into their family, they still disrespected our property.

We couldn't deny an apartment to the families even though we knew they had caused a lot of destruction the previous year. After consulting our family attorney, he said we had to accept them or risk being sued for discrimination. So we were forced by law to take in the same families year after year, knowing what they would do to our building.

However, my parents did go to the farmer's monthly migrant-related meeting and told them, "If you want them to work for you, supply them with housing." A few farmers actually did but, unfortunately, not enough of them did.

Back to the deposits…

When we refused to return the deposit, the migrant families would go to the county's migrant attorney. She would then come to us with a threatening attitude. My parents were in their 60s. They would have rather given the money to the family than be bullied and intimidated.

I had become known as the family pit bull, and we often joked that 'Pit Bull' would have been my mafia name. However, I wasn't trying to be mean or defiant; I had an ethical issue with this entire situation.

I wouldn't be a victim; I had no problem dealing with the attorney. As an avid photographer, I took photo evidence of everything in preparation for her visit.

Whenever the migrant attorney pulled up in front of our hotel, my parents would hide in one of the empty rooms while I met her at the door. If the attorney tried to bully or intimidate me, I said, "Okay, we will give the $200 deposit to the family. Then we'll send the repair bill for all of the damages to the county. According to these photos, it will be much more than $200."

Every time I did that, the attorney backed down and agreed that we should keep the deposit. Eventually, she stopped coming by.

How much was the rent?

Back then, the average rent in that town was $150 - 350 per month (1, 2, and 3 bedroom prices that were the same as everyone else would pay for the same unit) which included all furnishings and all utilities. They literally only had to bring their personal belongings and food. They ha so many people crammed into the apartment that one family told us "when someone asks us how many people will live there, we only count the adults." I saw first hand how their infants were sleeping in pulled-out dresser drawers.

As an aside…. two years later, I saw the attorney in the grocery store and asked why she hadn't been in our hotel for so long. She stated she was working for another county agency. However, the attorney shared that she hadn't come by before changing jobs because she knew I would "present a good case." We both semi-chuckled over that funny yet very true statement.

In 1989, after my parents put $400,000 of their savings into reconstructing all the previous two years of damages so we could reopen in 1991, the same thing happened to our now mostly brand new interior.

Fast forward to 1995. While meeting with the county director, he told us that each migrant worker earned $68 per acre and was part of a 10 – 15 person crew. The county director said, "each migrant worker made an average of $680 – $1020 per acre." There was a lot of work to do and a lot of money to earn. Also, please know that kids as young as seven years old were considered "workers" by the county, and they made the same amount of money as the adults.

The county did not consider the fancy $25,000 pick-up trucks as an asset when the migrant family applied for assistance. Because they did not consider their vehicle, every worker (including the children) was approved for free rent, utilities, medical, vision, dental, and food stamps. When their vehicle needed tires or other major repairs, the county paid for those too stating, "the family needs the vehicle to get to work."

I don't know about you, but my car has broken down before, and I had to find a way to get myself to work and pay for my own car repairs. Nobody paid them for me, certainly not the government.

Keep in mind that $25,000 vehicles are not uncommon today in 2022, but back then, they were considered luxury vehicles.

One day I was at the county office awaiting some paperwork. Agnes, age 78, was in the lobby. I had known her for many years because she attended our church. Her husband died 13 years prior. They didn't have any children, so there was nobody to care for her. She was still living on her own, but she had applied for food stamps. She stated she was "waiting for the lady to approve me and give me my food card."

While still waiting, the county worker told Agnes, "I'm sorry, we couldn't approve you because your car is worth $2,800".

Let me translate that for you… a taxpaying elderly citizen who lived in our city of fewer than 2,500 people for over 50 years was turned down for county help because her car was an asset even though it was worth LESS THAN $3,000.

The worker offered an alternative option, "If you sell your car, we can approve you." That didn't even sound logical to me.

Agnes struggled to hold back her tears, and I went to the next county board meeting and ranted about it. In my opinion, the county's politics was 100% discriminatory, unethical, and unfair. They were discriminating against the taxpayers - the long-time citizens of our town - yet using their hard-earned money for the migrant families (again, many were not USA citizens).

Indeed, there was NO "white privilege" whatsoever.

This is the perfect example of failed socialist policies.

We later found out through Joe that many were wanted in Mexico for crimes and came to our area to "hideout" for six months and earn money to remain on the run. The farmers benefitted too by paying the migrant workers cash but also, the migrant workers didn't have bank accounts or even photo identification (even though they drove vehicles).

There was no paper trail and nobody knew who these people were or if any law enforcement agency was looking for them.

Talk about a public safety issue!

After more years of the same, my parents – who had slaved over this business for over two decades and saved diligently – had their retirement stolen from them because of socialism. They could not retire because even with insurance, the damages had escalated to over $250,000 every year.

As a result, they could no longer afford the insurance premiums, so they were forced to liquidate everything for pennies on the dollar – an unimaginable and drastic loss. My father died during the liquidation process, and my mother fell deep into depression after being forced to live in county housing.

My parents gave to others as they tried to help as best they could, yet died 100% broke.

But it didn't just affect them. It affected me, my kids, and my grandkids.

I was the only child and set to inherit everything; I would have put it into a trust for my future generations. Instead, I received nothing – not one dollar.

Although they were awful parents just as I've written about many times in the past, it was very difficult to watch them lose everything. That's why I promised my parents that I would tell their story one day.

The photos below depict very few of the hundreds we have of the damages that occurred every year.

If the above information is not enough evidence for you, the police video below is of the destruction that occurred over 6 months. The original video is several hours long, so this is only 35 minutes of it.

Before I tie up this story, I want to tell you what I witnessed after the hotel was no longer an issue. Joe and I went to the Harlingen, McAllen, and Brownsville areas to visit his family. I had seen many other families that lived at our hotel too since they all lived in the same area and knew each other. I was shocked and angered at the same time! Their houses were gorgeous... marble spiral staircases, brass railings, and most of all... brand new furnishings and super clean.

I think often about what could have been for me and my kids and grandkids had they treated our place as well as they treated their own. Joe didn't understand it either and it upset him year after year.

Finally, one thing I'm often asked is...

What political affiliation were your parents?

My mother was a Democrat, and my father was a Republican. However, there is an enormous difference between the Dems of then and now. I know for a 100% fact that my mother would not support the Democratic party of today.

This story is about how being a landlord to the migrants affected our business and our future generations. This story is not about blaming my parents for decisions they made as neither you nor I were in their minds at the time. This story is not about generalizing a set of people.

Instead it is a way of finally setting this horrible memory of mine free by sharing it, especially if it can prevent someone else from losing their livelihood due to disrespectful tenants and unfair local government policies.

Additionally, while I am well aware of discrimination policies, I also believe in being an advocate and voice for any potential landlords of today's immigrants and migrants.

That's what my parents would want me to do, and again, that's the purpose of this post.

RIP, mom and dad; this one is for you.

