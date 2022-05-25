Bronx, NY

History: Pygmy Humans on Display

Dr. Mozelle Martin

The word "pygmy" is a term in anthropology used to describe the phenotype and endemic short stature of adult men less than 4'11" tall.

In the early 1900s, the Bronx Zoo exhibited an African pygmy human. This attraction drew in huge crowds while also creating all types of controversy. On September 8, 1906, the zoo placed a sign on their monkey hut that read...

"The African Pygmy, "Ota Benga. Age, 23 years. Height, 4 feet 11 inches. Weight, 103 pounds. Brought from the Kasai River, Congo Free State, South Central Africa, by Dr. Samuel P. Verner. Exhibited each afternoon during September."

When visitors went inside, they saw a young man dressed in white pants and a khaki coat. This petite man was peering at the visitors from behind bars. This young man was from the Batwa tribe of the Belgian Congo. He had no shoes, and his sharply-filed teeth shined bright when he smiled.

At times, Ota would play with Dohong, an orangutan. Other times, Ota would shoot arrows at targets made of hay. Now and then, Ota was allowed out of his cage to buy a soda from the snack bar with money he earned from those taking photographs of him.

Thousands gathered at the cage over the next few days to watch Ota. Eventually, the crowds of people became unmanageable. The clergy members went to the New York Times and complained. Reverend R.S. MacArthur of Harlem's Calvary Baptist Church said, "The person responsible for this exhibition degrades himself as much as he degrades the African."

What about Ota - how did he feel about all of this?

You see, noticing those who are different from us is nothing new; it didn't just start in 2022. Therefore, Ota probably knew more about white people (muzungu) than they knew about him.

Ota had been on display once before, in 1904 at the St. Louis World's Fair. Ota and several fellow pygmies recreated their native village as part of the fair's "Living Exhibits" display.

William Hornaday was the zoo's headmaster. He defended the exhibit saying that Ota Benga was being fed well and had not been mistreated. Yet the outrage continued.

Ota was eventually removed and lived with a sympathetic pastor at the Howard Colored Orphan Asylum in Lynchburg, Virginia. After several years, Ota knew English and worked in a tobacco factory. However, no matter how hard Ota tried, he never fit in. He was unable to adjust to the ways of the muzungu.

In March of 1916, he went into a forest, performed a ceremonial dance around a fire, and then shot himself directly in the heart.

Thanks to technology, you can now read what Ota's friends had to say, and you can watch the documentary about his life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XhX0B_0fn4F6SW00
Ota BengaBBC

Fast forward many years, and, on August 17, 2005, the London Zoo put on an exhibit of homo sapiens for four days. These humans were cared for by experienced zookeepers who offered these individuals various enrichment exercises.

The zoo's temporary human exhibit consisted of three men and five women. Like the Bronx Zoo exhibit 99 years earlier, this triggered an absolute uproar.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Africa# history# amusement# Ota Benga# New York Times

Comments / 151

Published by

35-Year Forensic Handwriting & Body Language Expert @ ColdCaseFoundation.org

Lubbock, TX
3917 followers

More from Dr. Mozelle Martin

Curse of the Lottery Winners

Unless you are in the top1%echelon, you've likely thought about how great it would be to win the lotto. We could pay off our debt, buy a bigger house or nicer car, help our adult children and grandchildren, start the business we've always dreamed of, or finally get that divorce since you wouldn't have to stay married for financial reasons.

Read full story
31 comments

Cases of Seven Psychic Detectives

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links. This means that, at zero cost to you, I will earn an affiliate commission if you click through the link and finalize a purchase.

Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

Those Dang Small Hovering Flies

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links. At zero cost to you, I will earn an affiliate commission if you click through the link and finalize a purchase. Growing up between Arizona and the Midwest, I had a love-hate relationship with bugs. Minnesota had a bunch, and Tucson had none by comparison. One thing these two states did share were various types of nuisance flies.

Read full story
1 comments

Crime Rates & Victimology in 200+ Cities in the USA

I have often thought that either the East, South, or both sides of cities seem the most dangerous. I decided to research it and was not surprised to see that many others have asked the same question, and many readers also assumed it was true.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: What Does the Letter A Say About Your Personality?

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links. This means that, at zero cost to you, I will earn an affiliate commission if you click through the link and finalize a purchase.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: Single? Find a Mate that Looks Like You!

Pull out the photos of you and your ex. Likely not many, if any at all. You've read my other face reading articles... "Beware of the Eye Whites", and if "Mouth Shape Could Predict Depression".

Read full story

Opinion: Prosecutors Hope New Study of Handwriting Analysis Will Silence Skeptics

A former student of mine was going through old files and found this today. She emailed it to me and I was so impressed that I decided to use it as today's article. Here is the original New York Times article.

Read full story
Lubbock, TX

Opinion: Lubbock Roads in Top 20 Nationwide

Recently moving to Lubbock from Phoenix, and after living in many states across the nation, I love Lubbock. When we first moved here, everyone asked me, "What's the first thing you noticed?" My instant reply was "the crappy roads". Everyone I answered was shocked that I didn't say the wind.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Duck Lips and Baby Talk

I hear a lot of adults comment about women who talk like toddlers or children, so I wanted to address that here. Have you ever noticed it? Do you ever wonder why?. There are two predominant schools of thought: "psychology" and "sociology".

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: Professional Badmouthing Isn't About You

Confidence is often considered “arrogance” by those with low self-esteem. You know the ones – those who have to feel like that are the only ones in control – the ones who have to bad-mouth others in order to boost themselves.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Measure IQ with Heels & Balls

After 14 years of college and working over 35 years in the mental health and criminology fields, I have seen incredibly interesting research. Like a good joke, I only tend to remember the best ones I’ve heard.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Five Types of No Shows

The nice weather is upon us and that means you will likely receive many event invitations. Event hosts are consistently concerned about the increasingly fewer RSVPs they receive, and even more so about those who say “yes” but won't show up anyway.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Happy Parent's Day or Not

Although I had two mothers and two fathers, my biological set and my adoptive set, I didn't feel either of them deserved hearing a wish let alone receiving a gift. But I played the role anyway, telling myself that I could fake my love for them for at least one day.

Read full story
20 comments
Fairfax, VA

Opinion: Handwriting Analysis of Amber Heard

Per Time Magazine, a high-profile trial involving actors Johnny Depp, 58, and his ex-wife Amber Heard, 36, began April 12 in Fairfax, Va. The trial revolves around a defamation lawsuit Depp filed against Heard in 2019 about an op-ed she wrote about domestic abuse in 2018. Depp says the article irreparably damaged his career.

Read full story
60 comments

Opinion: Laughing in Your Sleep & Trauma

My husband loves comedy. I, on the other hand, don't find it funny at all. But when I was a little girl trying to survive repetitive trauma - from my abusive alcoholic adoptive parents to the bullies at school - I often woke myself up with my own laughter.

Read full story

Opinion: Vietnam War 47 Years Ago Today

If you are hoping for a brief history recap, you won't find that in this article. Instead, it's fresh content from a few hours ago. Admittedly, I have never had any war interests, nor did I know anything about the Vietnam War or the Fall of Saigon. Embarrassingly, I didn't even know what year it occurred. Turns out, I was just a kid when it all ended.

Read full story
35 comments
Lubbock, TX

Opinion: Does Respect Begin at 45?

According to Business News Daily, "Employees who are disrespected by their co-workers feel more comfortable treating others the same way, which ends up creating a toxic workplace."

Read full story
10 comments

Opinion: Could You Have Exploding Head Syndrome?

My daughter and I have both been diagnosed with Exploding Head Syndrome. After many years of just dealing with what we call 'sleep firecrackers,' we finally asked the doctors about it. We were both pleasantly surprised that there was an actual name for the firecrackers that often interrupted our sleep.

Read full story
2 comments

The Science of Physiognomy (Face Reading)

As an international expert, I am often asked about the accuracy of Physiognomy, which is the science of reading someone's personality by assessing their face. Physiognomy has a long history.

Read full story
20 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy