Opinion: Are the East & South Sides of Cities the Most Dangerous?

I have often thought that either the East, South, or both sides of cities seem the most dangerous. I decided to research it and was not surprised to see that many others have asked the same question, and many readers also assumed it was true.

Being a research junkie with a Master's degree in Criminology, I decided to search over 200 randomly-selected small villages to large municipalities. I only analyzed the city proper, not its suburbs, to answer this question.

In the alphabetized city list below, I first listed how often any type of crime occurs on average. Next, I recorded the chance of you being a victim (1/#) and in what area of that city - from most likely to least likely. Lastly, I provide the safest place in that city as it pertains to only violent crimes.

1. Albuquerque, New Mexico – A crime occurs every 8 minutes. RISK: 1/18 in the SE and 1/316 in the North. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the North.

2. Alexandria, Virginia – a crime occurs every 157 minutes. RISK: 1/46 in the South and 1/94 in the North. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SE.

3. Amarillo, Texas – A crime occurs every 67 minutes. RISK: 1/101 in the NE and 1/377 in the NW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NW.

4. Anaheim, California – a crime occurs every 31 minutes. RISK: 1/167 in the South and 1/334 in the NW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SE.

5. Anchorage, Alaska – a crime occurs every 30 minutes. RISK: 1/13 in the SW and 1/430 in the SE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NW.

6. Arlington, Texas – a crime occurs every 46 minutes. RISK: 1/180 in the NE and 1/660 in the SE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SE.

7. Arlington, Virginia – a crime occurs every 187 minutes. RISK: 1/470 in the East and 1/1,350 in the NW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SW.

8. Atlanta, Georgia – a crime occurs every 2 minutes. RISK: 1/183 in the South and 1/578 in the NE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SW.

9. Augusta, Georgia - a crime occurs every 24 minutes. RISK: 1/154 in the Central and 1/418 in the NW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SE.

10. Augusta, Maine - a crime occurs every 12 hours. RISK: 1/859 in the South and 1/2,119 in the East. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NW.

11. Aurora, Colorado – a crime occurs every 39 minutes. RISK: 1/159 in the North and 1/395 in the SW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SW.

12. Austin, Texas – a crime occurs every 8 minutes. RISK: 1/159 in the Central and 1/564 in the NW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NW.

13. Bakersfield, California - a crime occurs every 8 minutes. RISK: 1/65 in the South and 1/360 in the West. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the East.

14. Baltimore, Maryland – a crime occurs every 5 minutes. RISK: 1/87 in the Central and 1/395 in the NE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NE.

15. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – a crime occurs every 14 minutes. RISK: 1/97 in the West and 1/341 in the SE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NE.

16. Beaconsfield, Iowa - a crime occurs every 35 days. RISK: 1/407 in the SE and 1/530 in the North. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the East.

17. Bearcreek, Montana - a crime occurs every 35 days. RISK: 1/414 in SW and 1/468 in the Central. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SW.

18. Bellevue, Washington – a crime occurs every 100 minutes. RISK: 1/160 in the West and 1/682 in the SE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SW.

19. Belton, Texas - a crime occurs every 11 hours. RISK: 1/64 in SE and 1/800 in the NE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the West.

20. Billings, Montana - a crime occurs every 90 minutes. RISK: 1/188 in East and 1/870 in NW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SE.

21. Birmingham, Alabama - a crime occurs every 10 minutes. RISK: 1/123 in Central and 1/267 in the South. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the North.

22. Bismarck, North Dakota - a crime occurs every 180 minutes. RISK: 1/324 in SW and 1/945 in NW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NE.

23. Boise, Idaho - a crime occurs every 33 minutes. RISK: 1/357 in SE and 1/721 in Central. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NE.

24. Boston, Massachusetts – a crime occurs every 5 minutes. RISK: 1/178 in Central and 1/618 in the West. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the East.

25. Brainerd, Minnesota - a crime occurs every 13 hours. RISK: 1/360 in Central and 1/954 in the SW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the West.

26. Brattleboro, Vermont - a crime occurs every 20.5 hours. RISK: 1/280 in SE and 1/895 in North. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NE.

27. Bridgeport, Connecticut – a crime occurs every 22 minutes. RISK: 1/324 in East and 1/871 in the SE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SE.

28. Bridgeport, West Virginia - a crime occurs every 1.5 days. RISK: 1/202 in the NW and 1/551 in the East. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SW.

29. Brownsville, Texas – a crime occurs every 46 minutes. RISK: 1/132 in SW and 1/438 in the NE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NE.

30. Buffalo, New York – a crime occurs every 16 minutes. RISK: 1/48 in NW and 1/1,700 in the SE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the North.

31. Caliente, Nevada - a crime occurs every 6 days. RISK: 1/53 in SW and 1/113 in the NW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SE.

32. Cape Coral, Florida - a crime occurs every 155 minutes. RISK: 1/294 in SE and 1/483 in the East. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NW.

33. Chandler, Arizona - a crime occurs every 68 minutes. RISK: 1/287 in NW and 1/517 in the South. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SW.

34. Charleston, West Virginia - a crime occurs every 3.5 hours. RISK: 1/222 in Central and 1/817 in SW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NE.

35. Charlotte, North Carolina – a crime occurs every 6 minutes. RISK: 1/170 in Central and 1/429 in the North. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NW.

36. Chesapeake, Virginia - a crime occurs every 122 minutes. RISK: 1/199 in North and 1/936 in the SW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SW.

37. Cheyenne, Wyoming - a crime occurs every 156 minutes. RISK: 1/430 in Central and 1/962 in North. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SW.

38. Chicago, Illinois – a crime occurs every 1 minute. RISK: 1/97 in East and 1/520 in the NW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the South.

39. Chula Vista, California - a crime occurs every 49 minutes. RISK: 1/136 in SW and 1/733 in the SE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SE.

40. Cincinnati, Ohio - a crime occurs every 6 minutes. RISK: 1/228 in Central and 1/732 in the East. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SE.

41. Clarksville, Tennessee – a crime occurs every 97 minutes. RISK: 1/123 in Central and 1/391 in the SE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SW.

42. Cleveland, Ohio – a crime occurs every 6 minutes. RISK: 1/121 in North and 1/626 in the SW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SW.

43. Clinchport, Virginia – a crime occurs every 35 days. RISK: 1/199 in the South and 1/224 in the SW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SW.

44. Cody, Wyoming - a crime occurs every 17 hours. RISK: 1/380 in NW and 1/799 in South. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the South.

45. Colorado Springs, Colorado – a crime occurs every 7 minutes. RISK: 1/127 in the South and 1/323 in the North. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SW.

46. Columbia, South Carolina - a crime occurs every 13 minutes. RISK: 1/142 in Central and 1/388 in NE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the North.

47. Columbus, Ohio - a crime occurs every 7 minutes. RISK: 1/149 in Central and 1/643 in the SE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the East.

48. Concord, New Hampshire - a crime occurs every 7 hours. RISK: 1/440 in the East and 1/667 in the West. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NE.

49. Corpus Christi, Texas - a crime occurs every 41 minutes. RISK: 1/87 in North and 1/429 in the SW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NE.

50. Dallas, Texas – a crime occurs every 2 minutes. RISK: 1/188 in SE and 1/554 in the NW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NW.

51. Denver, Colorado – a crime occurs every 3 minutes. RISK: 1/255 in Central and 1/422 in the NE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NE.

52. Des Moines, Iowa - a crime occurs every 36 minutes. RISK: 1/257 in the East and 1/826 in the North. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SW.

53. Detroit, Michigan – a crime occurs every 3 minutes. RISK: 1/63 in SE and 1/478 in the North. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the North.

54. Dover, Delaware - a crime occurs every 180 minutes. RISK: 1/89 in Central and 1/359 in SW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in SW.

55. Dover, New Hampshire - a crime occurs every 10 hours. RISK: 1/464 in the North and 1/888 in SW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NE.

56. Durham, North Carolina - a crime occurs every 49 minutes. RISK: 1/116 in Central and 1/380 in the SW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SE.

57. El Paso, Texas – a crime occurs every 10 minutes. RISK: 1/110 in the West and 1/320 in the NW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the East.

58. Eugene, Oregon – a crime occurs every 45 minutes. RISK: 1/127 in the South and 1/323 in the North. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SW.

59. Fairbanks, Alaska - a crime occurs every 3.5 hours. RISK: 1/246 in the South and 1/419 in SW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NE.

60. Fargo, North Dakota - a crime occurs every 180 minutes. RISK: 1/258 in East and 1/689 in SE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NW.

61. Farmington, New Mexico - a crime occurs every 315 minutes. RISK: 1/39 in the South and 1/237 in the East. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the South.

62. Fayetteville, Arkansas - a crime occurs every 101 minutes. RISK: 1/143 in the South and 1/459 in the East. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SW.

63. Fort Collins, Colorado – a crime occurs every 77 minutes. RISK: 1/62 in the West and 1/482 in the SW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NE.

64. Fort Lauderdale, Florida – a crime occurs every 11 minutes. RISK: 1/98 in Central and 1/316 in the SW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SE.

65. Fort Wayne, Indiana - a crime occurs every 56 minutes. RISK: 1/105 in Central and 1/439 in the NE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NW.

66. Fort Worth, Texas - a crime occurs every 19 minutes. RISK: 1/95 in Central and 1/400 in the NW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NW.

67. Fremont, California - a crime occurs every 79 minutes. RISK: 1/263 in SE and 1/422 in the SW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SW.

68. Fresno, California – a crime occurs every 9 minutes. RISK: 1/102 in Central and 1/250 in the South. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the South.

69. Friona, Texas - a crime occurs every 2 days. RISK: 1/244 in the East and 1/381 in the West. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the North.

70. Frisco, Texas – a crime occurs every 127 minutes. RISK: 1/253 in the West and 1/810 in the NE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the North.

71. Funkley, Minnesota - a crime occurs every 35 days. RISK: 1/833 in Central and 1/1,194 in the NE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NE.

72. Garland, Texas - a crime occurs every 70 minutes. RISK: 1/182 in SE and 1/680 in the NE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SW.

73. Gilbert, Arizona – a crime occurs every 97 minutes. RISK: 1/364 in the East and 1/549 in the West. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SW.

74. Glendale, Arizona – a crime occurs every 31 minutes. RISK: 1/156 in the South and 1/480 in the NE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the West.

75. Grand Junction, Colorado - a crime occurs every 3 hours. RISK: 1/143 in Central and 1/292 in the NE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the West.

76. Grand Rapids, Michigan - a crime occurs every 28 minutes. RISK: 1/211 in Central and 1/705 in the East. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the East.

77. Greensboro, North Carolina – a crime occurs every 16 minutes. RISK: 1/169 in SW and 1/643 in the NW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NW.

78. Hanover, New Hampshire - a crime occurs every 3 days. RISK: 1/725 in the South and 1/1,642 in NE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SE.

79. Hartly, Delaware - a crime occurs every 4.5 days. RISK: 1/490 in the South and 1/685 in the East. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NW.

80. Helena, Montana - a crime occurs every 7 hours. RISK: 1/254 in South and 1/884 in North. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the East.

81. Henderson, Nevada - a crime occurs every 47 minutes. RISK: 1/281 in North and 1/598 in the SE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the South.

82. Hollywood, Florida – a crime occurs every 123 minutes. RISK: 1/163 in the East and 1/431 in the North. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SW.

83. Honolulu, Hawaii – a crime occurs every 32 minutes. RISK: 1/237 in the South and 1/752 in the SW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SW.

84. Houston, Texas – a crime occurs every 1 minute. RISK: 1/165 in North and 1/361 in the NE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NE.

85. Huetter, Idaho - a crime occurs every 18.5 days. RISK: 1/420 in SE and 1/740 in the Central. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NE.

86. Huntsville, Alabama - a crime occurs every 11 minutes. RISK: 1/98 in Central and 1/316 in the SW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SE.

87. Indianapolis, Indiana – a crime occurs every 4 minutes. RISK: 1/105 in Central and 1/513 in the North. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NW.

88. Irvine, California – a crime occurs every 1 minute. RISK: 1/111 in SE and 1/469 in the NE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NW.

89. Irving, Texas – a crime occurs every 52 minutes. RISK: 1/150 in the East and 1/358 in the North. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NW.

90. Ismay, Montana - a crime occurs every 29 days. RISK: 1/170 in the West and 1/311 in the NW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the North.

91. Jackson, Mississippi – a crime occurs every 23 minutes. RISK: 1/194 in Central and 1/816 in the East. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the South.

92. Jacksonville, Florida – a crime occurs every 16 minutes. RISK: 1/173 in the North and 1/359 in the South. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NW.

93. Jamestown, Rhode Island - a crime occurs every 4.5 days. RISK: 1/598 in Central and 1/781 in the West. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the West.

94. Jenkinsville, South Carolina - a crime occurs every 6 days. RISK: 1/129 in the West and 1/237 in the East. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SW.

95. Jerome, Arizona - a crime occurs every 15 days. RISK: 1/160 in SW and 1/212 in the NW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SW.

96. Jersey City, New Jersey - a crime occurs every 36 minutes. RISK: 1/160 in the East and 1/502 in the West. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NW.

97. Kailua, Hawaii - a crime occurs every 9.5 hours. RISK: 1/203 in West and 1/609 in Central. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the South.

98. Kansas City, Kansas – a crime occurs every 67 minutes. RISK: 1/52 in NE and 1/229 in the NW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SW.

99. Kansas City, Missouri - a crime occurs every 7 minutes. RISK: 1/104 in Central and 1/480 in the SE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SE.

100. Killeen, Texas – a crime occurs every 85 minutes. RISK: 1/94 in NW and 1/537 in the SE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NW.

101. Krupp, Washington – a crime occurs every 35 days. RISK: 1/97 in NE and 1/97 in the East. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the East.

102. Lansing, Michigan – a crime occurs every 120 minutes. RISK: 1/112 in East and 1/248 in the NW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the West.

103. Laredo, Texas - a crime occurs every 35 minutes. RISK: 1/86 in SW and 1/325 in the NE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SW.

104. Las Cruces, New Mexico - a crime occurs every 67 minutes. RISK: 1/99 in the South and 1/377 in the North. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the North.

105. Las Vegas, Nevada – a crime occurs every 4 minutes. RISK: 1/77 in Central and 1/357 in the SE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SW.

106. Lexington, Kentucky – a crime occurs every 66 minutes. RISK: 1/331 in North and 1/1,079 in the SW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SW.

107. Lincoln, Nebraska - a crime occurs every 63 minutes. RISK: 1/315 in West and 1/1,043 in the SE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SW.

108. Little Rock, Arkansas – a crime occurs every 16 minutes. RISK: 1/136 in the South and 1/328 in the West. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the West.

109. Long Beach, California - a crime occurs every 17 minutes. RISK: 1/76 in SW and 1/399 in the NE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NE.

110. Los Angeles, California – a crime occurs every 33 seconds. RISK: 1/128 in the West and 1/340 in the NE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NE.

111. Los Ybanez, Texas – a crime occurs every 3 days. RISK: 1/141 in SW and 1/226 in the NW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NE.

112. Louisville, Kentucky – a crime occurs every 16 minutes. RISK: 1/174 in the West and 1/803 in the East. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the North.

113. Lubbock, Texas – a crime occurs every 45 minutes. RISK: 1/34 in Central and 1/497 in the SW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SE.

114. Macon, Georgia – a crime occurs every 53 minutes. RISK: 1/96 in the South and 1/496 in the NW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SE.

115. Madison, Wisconsin – a crime occurs every 15 minutes. RISK: 1/202 in Central and 1/815 in the South. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NW.

116. Mankato, Minnesota - a crime occurs every 6 hours. RISK: 1/451 in Central and 1/1471 in the NW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NW.

117. McMullen, Alabama - a crime occurs every 35 days. RISK: 1/153 in North and 1/192 in the Central. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the North.

118. Memphis, Tennessee – a crime occurs every 7 minutes. RISK: 1/60 in West and 1/439 in the SE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SE.

119. Mesa, Arizona – a crime occurs every 17 minutes. RISK: 1/183 in the West and 1/491 in the NE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NE.

120. Miami, Florida - a crime occurs every 1 minute. RISK: 1/139 in SE and 1/411 in the North. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NW.

121. Midland, Texas – a crime occurs every 131 minutes. RISK: 1/234 in SE and 1/408 in the West. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the East.

122. Milwaukee, Wisconsin – a crime occurs every 8 minutes. RISK: 1/102 in the East and 1/689 in the South. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SW.

123. Minneapolis, Minnesota – a crime occurs every 5 minutes. RISK: 1/243 in the South and 1/1,021 in the SW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NE.

124. Moab, Utah - a crime occurs every 1.5 days. RISK: 1/63 in West and 1/326 in Central. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the West.

125. Modesto, California – a crime occurs every 39 minutes. RISK: 1/111 in the South and 1/484 in the NE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SE.

126. Montgomery, Alabama – a crime occurs every 45 minutes. RISK: 1/96 in the West and 1/210 in the NE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NW.

127. Montpelier, Vermont - a crime occurs every 22 hours. RISK: 1/253 in Central and 1/996 in NW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the West.

128. Mound, Louisiana - a crime occurs every 35 days. RISK: 1/189 in SE and 1/231 in the SW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in Central.

129. Nashville, Tennessee – a crime occurs every 7 minutes. RISK: 1/120 in Central and 1/359 in the South. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the South.

130. New Amsterdam, Indiana - a crime occurs every 35 days. RISK: 1/546 in NE and 1/630 in the South. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the West.

131. New Orleans, Louisiana – a crime occurs every 8 minutes. RISK: 1/61 in Central and 1/353 in the NW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the North.

132. New York City, New York – a crime occurs every 40 seconds. RISK: 1/177 in Central and 1/1,136 in the NW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NW.

133. Newark, Delaware - a crime occurs every 120 minutes. RISK: 1/150 in the NE and 1/423 in SW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in Central.

134. Newark, New Jersey – a crime occurs every 28 minutes. RISK: 1/3 in the South and 1/374 in the NE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NW.

135. Newport News, Virginia – a crime occurs every 104 minutes. RISK: 1/233 in SE and 1/833 in the West. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the North.

136. Norfolk, Virginia - a crime occurs every 78 minutes. RISK: 1/188 in the South and 1/525 in Central. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in Central.

137. Oakland, California – a crime occurs every 24 minutes. RISK: 1/69 in West and 1/301 in the NE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NE.

138. Oceanside, California – a crime occurs every 80 minutes. RISK: 1/218 in the West and 1/555 in the NE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the East.

139. Odanah, Wisconsin – a crime occurs every 35 days. RISK: 1/262 in West and 1/271 in Central. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in Central.

140. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – a crime occurs every 8 minutes. RISK: 1/108 in Central and 1/352 in the NW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NW.

141. Olivia, Minnesota - a crime occurs every 4.5 days. RISK: 1/295 in North and 1/1,089 in the SE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the West.

142. Omaha, Nebraska – a crime occurs every 16 minutes. RISK: 1/34 in NE and 1/918 in the SW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SW.

143. Orlando, Florida – a crime occurs every 8 minutes. RISK: 1/219 in SW and 1/434 in the North. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the North.

144. Peoria, Arizona - a crime occurs every 94 minutes. RISK: 1/296 in NW and 1/486 in the East. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the West.

145. Peoria, Illinois - a crime occurs every 126 minutes. RISK: 1/65 in SE and 1/479 in NW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NE.

146. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - a crime occurs every 3 minutes. RISK: 1/142 in Central and 1/1,237 in the SE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the South.

147. Phoenix, Arizona – a crime occurs every 1 minute. RISK: 1/169 in Central and 1/358 in the NE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NE.

148. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – a crime occurs every 7 minutes. RISK: 1/188 in NW and 1/578 in the East. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the East.

149. Plano, Texas – a crime occurs every 69 minutes. RISK: 1/289 in SE and 1/672 in the North. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the South.

150. Port Tobacco, Maryland - a crime occurs every 12 days. RISK: 1/467 in NE and 1/754 in the SE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the West.

151. Portland, Oregon – a crime occurs every 5 minutes. RISK: 1/103 in the North and 1/843 in the South. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NW.

152. Providence, Rhode Island – a crime occurs every 13 minutes. RISK: 1/356 in the South and 1/668 in the SW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the South.

153. Raleigh, North Carolina – a crime occurs every 14 minutes. RISK: 1/207 in Central and 1/659 in the SW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the East.

154. Rapid City, South Dakota - a crime occurs every 180 minutes. RISK: 1/136 in North and 1/818 in SW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SW.

155. Rendville, Ohio - a crime occurs every 35 days. RISK: 1/571 in SE and 1/861 in the West. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NW.

156. Reno, Nevada – a crime occurs every 47 minutes. RISK: 1/98 in East and 1/733 in the SW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SW.

157. Richmond, Virginia - a crime occurs every 16 minutes. RISK: 1/245 in the South and 1/875 in the NW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SW.

158. Riverside, California – a crime occurs every 2 minutes. RISK: 1/165 in the East and 1/381 in the South. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NE.

159. Rochester, New York - a crime occurs every 34 minutes. RISK: 1/600 in the North and 1/1,471 in the South. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the South.

160. Rockland, Maine - a crime occurs every 1.5 days. RISK: 1/996 in the East and 1/1,721 in SW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SE.

161. Sacramento, California – a crime occurs every 6 minutes. RISK: 1/149 in NW and 1/348 in the East. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NW.

162. Salem, Oregon – a crime occurs every 67 minutes. RISK: 1/204 in Central and 1/870 in the NW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NW.

163. Salt Lake City, Utah - a crime occurs every 15 minutes. RISK: 1/204 in North and 1/962 in the SE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SE.

164. San Antonio, Texas – a crime occurs every 6 minutes. RISK: 1/125 in Central and 1/515 in the NW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NW.

165. San Bernardino, California – a crime occurs every 26 minutes. RISK: 1/93 in the South and 1/378 in the NW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NE.

166. San Diego, California – a crime occurs every 3 minutes. RISK: 1/145 in the South and 1/358 in the NW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NE.

167. San Francisco, California – a crime occurs every 2 minutes. RISK: 1/129 in West and 1/372 in the SW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SW.

168. San Jose, California – a crime occurs every 8 minutes. RISK: 1/193 in NE and 1/409 in the SE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SW.

169. San Juan, Puerto Rico - a crime occurs every 27 minutes. RISK: 1/242 in NE and 1/462 in the SW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the South.

170. Santa Ana, California – a crime occurs every 27 minutes. RISK: 1/189 in East and 1/294 in the SW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SE.

171. Santa Fe, New Mexico - a crime occurs every 68 minutes. RISK: 1/63 in SW and 1/295 in the SE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SE.

172. Satartia, Mississippi - a crime occurs every 35 days. RISK: 1/1,522 in Central and 1/1,649 in the East. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in Central.

173. Saulsbury, Tennessee – a crime occurs every 4 days. RISK: 1/143 in West and 1/195 in the SW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NW.

174. Scottsdale, Arizona - a crime occurs every 37 minutes. RISK: 1/149 in SE and 1/470 in the NW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SE.

175. Seattle, Washington - a crime occurs every 3 minutes. RISK: 1/161 in West and 1/527 in the SE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SE.

176. Shreveport, Louisiana – a crime occurs every 45 minutes. RISK: 1/70 in the North and 1/363 in the SE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SE.

177. Sioux Falls, South Dakota - a crime occurs every 116 minutes. RISK: 1/170 in North and 1/879 in the SE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SE.

178. Spokane, Washington - a crime occurs every 17 minutes. RISK: 1/197 in the South and 1/416 in the West. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the North.

179. Springfield, Missouri – a crime occurs every 46 minutes. RISK: 1/104 in Central and 1/380 in the SW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NE.

180. St. Cloud, Minnesota - a crime occurs every 28 minutes. RISK: 1/30 in East and 1/756 in the NW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the West.

181. St. Louis, Missouri – a crime occurs every 5 minutes. RISK: 1/83 in Central and 1/559 in the West. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the West.

182. St. Paul, Minnesota – a crime occurs every 39 minutes. RISK: 1/66 in SW and 1/482 in the SE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SE.

183. St. Petersburg, Florida - a crime occurs every 67 minutes. RISK: 1/133 in Central and 1/451 in the NW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NW.

184. Stockton, California – a crime occurs every 18 minutes. RISK: 1/130 in Central and 1/412 in the South. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the South.

185. Tacoma, Washington – a crime occurs every 34 minutes. RISK: 1/81 in Central and 1/578 in the NE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NE.

186. Tallahassee, Florida - a crime occurs every 65 minutes. RISK: 1/108 in SW and 1/391 in the NE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SE.

187. Tampa, Florida – a crime occurs every 7 minutes. RISK: 1/224 in East and 1/406 in the SE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NW.

188. Tate City, Georgia - a crime occurs every 1 year. RISK: 1/384 in the East and 1/384 in the South. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the South.

189. Toledo, Ohio - a crime occurs every 24 minutes. RISK: 1/122 in NE and 1/603 in the NW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SE.

190. Tucson, Arizona – a crime occurs every 7 minutes. RISK: 1/37 in SW and 1/418 in the NW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the West.

191. Tulsa, Oklahoma – a crime occurs every 11 minutes. RISK: 1/147 in Central and 1/421 in the SE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the West.

192. Union, Connecticut - a crime occurs every 35 days. RISK: 1/464 in SW and 1/868 in the North. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the East.

193. Vernon, California - a crime occurs every 4 days. RISK: 1/39 in the West and 1/41 in the South. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the West.

194. Virginia Beach, Virginia - a crime occurs every 10 minutes. RISK: 1/293 in Central and 1/907 in the SE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NE.

195. Waco, Texas - a crime occurs every 114 minutes. RISK: 1/145 in Central and 1/319 in NW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the North.

196. Washington, D.C. – a crime occurs every 3 minutes. RISK: 1/96 in East and 1/1,068 in the NW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the NW.

197. Whitehall, Pennsylvania – a crime occurs every 23 hours. RISK: 1/376 in the East and 1/1,247 in the West. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the West.

198. Whites City, New Mexico - a crime occurs every 35 days. RISK: 1/265 in NW and 1/266 in the South. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the South.

199. Wichita, Kansas – a crime occurs every 17 minutes. RISK: 1/89 in Central and 1/348 in the SE. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SW.

200. Willmar, Minnesota - a crime occurs every 11 hours. RISK: 1/364 in SE and 1/1,021 in the SW. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the North.

201. Winston-Salem, North Carolina – a crime occurs every 23 minutes. RISK: 1/184 in Central and 1/470 in the West. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the SW.

202. Worcester, Massachusetts – a crime occurs every 9 minutes. RISK: 1/34 in Central and 1/675 in the West. While all areas have crime, you are least likely to experience violent crime in the West.

Although I only assessed .67% or less than 1% of the 30,000 incorporated towns and cities in the United States, this variety provided an interesting sampling.

Therefore, to best answer whether or not the East and South sides are more dangerous, let's look at the ranking of these 202 cities:

For any crime, the safest sides of town are NW, SW, SE, NE, North, then South / East / West (tied) with the least safe area being Central.

The areas with the least amount of violent crimes are SW, NW, NE, SE, West, South, North, East, and Central.

The most dangerous areas overall are Central, South, East, West / SE (tied), SW / N (tied), NE, and NW.

Given the above information, it would appear that the answer to this question is no... unless you remove "Central" from the last bullet point above.

Looking to relocate? You could use the list above, or, per World Population Review, the safest states are Minnesota, Vermont, Maine, Utah, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Iowa, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Wyoming.

Per Country Reports, if you'd rather leave the United States, the safest countries for ex-pats are Austria, Canada, Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Japan, New Zealand, Portugal, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, and United Arab Emirates.

This content reflects the personal opinions of the author. It is accurate and true to the best of the author’s knowledge. This content should not be substituted for impartial fact or advice in legal, political, or personal matters.