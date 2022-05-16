Lubbock, TX

Opinion: Lubbock Roads in Top 20 Nationwide

Dr. Mozelle Martin

Recently moving to Lubbock from Phoenix, and after living in many states across the nation, I love Lubbock. When we first moved here, everyone asked me, "What's the first thing you noticed?" My instant reply was "the crappy roads". Everyone I answered was shocked that I didn't say the wind.

As an Arizona native, I spent a large portion of my life in one of the least windiest states, so I love the wind and the dirt doesn't bother me either.

The roads though, they are horrendous.

We had a friend visit from out of state. He rented a car and was driving along when suddenly he felt like he was catapulted several feet sideways. He said, "That so-called bump in the road could really be dangerous!"

I agree.

Even the roads that appear new'ish are rough and bumpy. I'm not referring to gentle turbulance; I'm referring to suddenly hitting a bump that almost completely knocks you into the next lane of traffic.

This occurs on 90% of the roads I drive on. Immediately afterward, I typically think to myself...

  • Were the road workers drunk when building or repairing these roads?
  • Perhaps the TxDOT needs to use better materials?
  • Do the workers not even try to smooth out the repairs or manhole areas?
  • Do they just dump the mix out of the truck and drive off?
  • Do we need to start sending the bill for our shocks and tires to the city or TxDOT to make our point?
  • Biden required infrastructure money, so he can definitely spend some on the Lubbock roads and prehaps hire better-skilled workers too.

Oh, and let's not talk about the insane dips in the intersections for water drainage that nearly knock the bottom out of your vehicle even when going 20 mph. I mean, why not make some street drains in the gutters instead?

Anyway... per the City of Lubbock, a salt and abrasive sand mixture is used to provide traction, especially at intersections, city-maintained bridges, and hills where slippery conditions could make driving hazardous. But what about the hazardous road conditions on the non-wet, non-cold, and non-slippery days?

I asked my husband what he thinks. He said, "I don't know, maybe it's due to the winter weather."

I have lived through many years of Midwestern and Colorado winters and have never experienced roads like these so that excuse is as shoddy as the roads.

If you ask Reese Technology Center, they will tell you that Lubbock has long been known as the “Hub City due to the accessible location on the crossroads of I-27 and four major U.S. highways with equal-distance to both coastal regions."

If you ask Travel Texas, they will say that Lubbock is best known as the "friendliest hometown of Texas Tech University, legions of popular musicians, and High Plains wineries."

Upon further research, I found many articles about how much money is spent on the repairing the roads. So I'm confused because, if that was true, there is no excuse for our chronic and problematic road conditions.

Additionally, I have seen calls for repair on a Facebook page citing motorcycle safety and many complaints on Facebook and NextDoor. So, I was not surprised to learn that TripNet and Awesome98 cited Lubbock is rated in the "top 20 for the worst roads in America."

Finally, after a near-exhaustive Google search, I found no official explaination to this issue.

Since I'm a new Lubockite, can someone offer a legitimate reason as to why the roads remain so horrendous and what we as taxpayers can actually do about it other than complain and write posts or articles like these?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ua62O_0ffdc3pG00
Lubbock roadAwesome98

This content reflects the personal opinions of the author. It is accurate and true to the best of the author’s knowledge. This content should not be substituted for impartial fact or advice in legal, political, or personal matters.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# City of Lubbock# TxDOT# road conditions# taxpayer funds# vehicle damage

Comments / 1

Published by

35-Year Forensic Handwriting & Body Language Expert @ ColdCaseFoundation.org

Lubbock, TX
2712 followers

More from Dr. Mozelle Martin

Opinion: What Does the Letter A Say About Your Personality?

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links. This means that, at zero cost to you, I will earn an affiliate commission if you click through the link and finalize a purchase.

Read full story

Opinion: Single? Find a Mate that Looks Like You!

Pull out the photos of you and your ex. Likely not many, if any at all. You've read my other face reading articles... "Beware of the Eye Whites", and if "Mouth Shape Could Predict Depression".

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Prosecutors Hope New Study of Handwriting Analysis Will Silence Skeptics

A former student of mine was going through old files and found this today. She emailed it to me and I was so impressed that I decided to use it as today's article. Here is the original New York Times article.

Read full story

Opinion: Are the East & South Sides of Cities the Most Dangerous?

I have often thought that either the East, South, or both sides of cities seem the most dangerous. I decided to research it and was not surprised to see that many others have asked the same question, and many readers also assumed it was true.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Duck Lips and Baby Talk

I hear a lot of adults comment about women who talk like toddlers or children, so I wanted to address that here. Have you ever noticed it? Do you ever wonder why?. There are two predominant schools of thought: "psychology" and "sociology".

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: Professional Badmouthing Isn't About You

Confidence is often considered “arrogance” by those with low self-esteem. You know the ones – those who have to feel like that are the only ones in control – the ones who have to bad-mouth others in order to boost themselves.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Measure IQ with Heels & Balls

After 14 years of college and working over 35 years in the mental health and criminology fields, I have seen incredibly interesting research. Like a good joke, I only tend to remember the best ones I’ve heard.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Five Types of No Shows

The nice weather is upon us and that means you will likely receive many event invitations. Event hosts are consistently concerned about the increasingly fewer RSVPs they receive, and even more so about those who say “yes” but won't show up anyway.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Happy Parent's Day or Not

Although I had two mothers and two fathers, my biological set and my adoptive set, I didn't feel either of them deserved hearing a wish let alone receiving a gift. But I played the role anyway, telling myself that I could fake my love for them for at least one day.

Read full story
20 comments
Fairfax, VA

Opinion: Handwriting Analysis of Amber Heard

Per Time Magazine, a high-profile trial involving actors Johnny Depp, 58, and his ex-wife Amber Heard, 36, began April 12 in Fairfax, Va. The trial revolves around a defamation lawsuit Depp filed against Heard in 2019 about an op-ed she wrote about domestic abuse in 2018. Depp says the article irreparably damaged his career.

Read full story
60 comments

Opinion: Laughing in Your Sleep & Trauma

My husband loves comedy. I, on the other hand, don't find it funny at all. But when I was a little girl trying to survive repetitive trauma - from my abusive alcoholic adoptive parents to the bullies at school - I often woke myself up with my own laughter.

Read full story

Opinion: Vietnam War 47 Years Ago Today

If you are hoping for a brief history recap, you won't find that in this article. Instead, it's fresh content from a few hours ago. Admittedly, I have never had any war interests, nor did I know anything about the Vietnam War or the Fall of Saigon. Embarrassingly, I didn't even know what year it occurred. Turns out, I was just a kid when it all ended.

Read full story
35 comments
Lubbock, TX

Opinion: Does Respect Begin at 45?

According to Business News Daily, "Employees who are disrespected by their co-workers feel more comfortable treating others the same way, which ends up creating a toxic workplace."

Read full story
10 comments

Opinion: Could You Have Exploding Head Syndrome?

My daughter and I have both been diagnosed with Exploding Head Syndrome. After many years of just dealing with what we call 'sleep firecrackers,' we finally asked the doctors about it. We were both pleasantly surprised that there was an actual name for the firecrackers that often interrupted our sleep.

Read full story
2 comments

The Science of Physiognomy (Face Reading)

As an international expert, I am often asked about the accuracy of Physiognomy, which is the science of reading someone's personality by assessing their face. Physiognomy has a long history.

Read full story
19 comments

OPINION: Are We Traffic Light Robots?

Before President Trump's Administration was in office, I worked forensics in Mexico City several times per year for weeks at a time and did so for 12 years. I had a contract with Mexico's Attorney General to train and consult with their psychology and investigations departments. The man who hired me always assigned me a personal driver who had been a police officer in the USA, so he knew perfect English. Growing up in Tucson, Arizona, I had frequented the border towns of Mexico but had never been to Mexico City.

Read full story

OPINION: Commonalities of Putin and Napoleon

I was at an event not long ago. Two men were talking behind me. One said, "Putin has little man syndrome just like Napoleon did." The other man stated, "Oh, you mean Putin has a Napoleon Complex."

Read full story

OPINION: Could Mouth Shape Predict Depression?

If you read my article, Beware of the Eye Whites, you are already familiar with Mr. Zeta, my Advanced Criminology professor. During this same bachelor's program, Mr. Zeta also told us, "People with resting down-turned mouths are prone to depression."

Read full story
3 comments

OPINION: Beware of the Eye Whites

During my bachelor's program in college many years ago, Mr. Zeta (one of my Advanced Criminology professors) stated, "You will quickly know what people are capable of by looking at their eyes."

Read full story
77 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy