Opinion: Lubbock Roads in Top 20 Nationwide

Recently moving to Lubbock from Phoenix, and after living in many states across the nation, I love Lubbock. When we first moved here, everyone asked me, "What's the first thing you noticed?" My instant reply was "the crappy roads". Everyone I answered was shocked that I didn't say the wind.

As an Arizona native, I spent a large portion of my life in one of the least windiest states, so I love the wind and the dirt doesn't bother me either.

The roads though, they are horrendous.

We had a friend visit from out of state. He rented a car and was driving along when suddenly he felt like he was catapulted several feet sideways. He said, "That so-called bump in the road could really be dangerous!"

I agree.

Even the roads that appear new'ish are rough and bumpy. I'm not referring to gentle turbulance; I'm referring to suddenly hitting a bump that almost completely knocks you into the next lane of traffic.

This occurs on 90% of the roads I drive on. Immediately afterward, I typically think to myself...

Were the road workers drunk when building or repairing these roads?

Perhaps the TxDOT needs to use better materials?

Do the workers not even try to smooth out the repairs or manhole areas?

Do they just dump the mix out of the truck and drive off?

Do we need to start sending the bill for our shocks and tires to the city or TxDOT to make our point?

Biden required infrastructure money, so he can definitely spend some on the Lubbock roads and prehaps hire better-skilled workers too.

Oh, and let's not talk about the insane dips in the intersections for water drainage that nearly knock the bottom out of your vehicle even when going 20 mph. I mean, why not make some street drains in the gutters instead?

Anyway... per the City of Lubbock, a salt and abrasive sand mixture is used to provide traction, especially at intersections, city-maintained bridges, and hills where slippery conditions could make driving hazardous. But what about the hazardous road conditions on the non-wet, non-cold, and non-slippery days?

I asked my husband what he thinks. He said, "I don't know, maybe it's due to the winter weather."

I have lived through many years of Midwestern and Colorado winters and have never experienced roads like these so that excuse is as shoddy as the roads.

If you ask Reese Technology Center, they will tell you that Lubbock has long been known as the “Hub City due to the accessible location on the crossroads of I-27 and four major U.S. highways with equal-distance to both coastal regions."

If you ask Travel Texas, they will say that Lubbock is best known as the "friendliest hometown of Texas Tech University, legions of popular musicians, and High Plains wineries."

Upon further research, I found many articles about how much money is spent on the repairing the roads. So I'm confused because, if that was true, there is no excuse for our chronic and problematic road conditions.

Additionally, I have seen calls for repair on a Facebook page citing motorcycle safety and many complaints on Facebook and NextDoor. So, I was not surprised to learn that TripNet and Awesome98 cited Lubbock is rated in the "top 20 for the worst roads in America."

Finally, after a near-exhaustive Google search, I found no official explaination to this issue.

Since I'm a new Lubockite, can someone offer a legitimate reason as to why the roads remain so horrendous and what we as taxpayers can actually do about it other than complain and write posts or articles like these?

Lubbock road Awesome98

