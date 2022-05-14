Opinion: Duck Lips and Baby Talk

Dr. Mozelle Martin

I hear a lot of adults comment about women who talk like toddlers or children, so I wanted to address that here. Have you ever noticed it? Do you ever wonder why?

There are two predominant schools of thought: "psychology" and "sociology".

Allow me to explain...

(1) David Drew Pinsky, M.D. (aka Dr. Drew) presents this issue as relating to trauma. He says, "The Little Girl Voice is an informal name for a vocal trait in adult women that is caused by psychological trauma before the onset of puberty. Women that are affected speak in a higher sounding, child-like pattern, usually in a manner similar to the age at which they suffered the traumatic event".

READ MORE HERE

(2) ABC News says "... the way women speak can have a direct impact on their success... "

READ MORE HERE

As a 30-year trauma therapist, I was taught in college that Dr. Drew is correct. However, of all the international trauma clients I have worked with through the decades, very few of them actually talked like children.

As an aside, I did notice that a lot of single, heterosexual women - mostly in their early 30s to early 50s talk like children. Several years ago, as part of a research project, I asked 150 of these women why they do so. Most didn't realize they did, so to help identify a possible reason, I asked about other social habits, and specifically, if they had any history of trauma.

With some overlap, this is what I learned:

  • Only two of the 150 women admitted to any childhood trauma.
  • 70% stated they believed doing so made them appear less intimidating to men,
  • 97% were confident that men find doing so more attractive,
  • Only three claimed they didn't know why they had a child-like vocal tone.

Of related interest, all 150 women admitted to frequently posting "duck-lip or pucker-up" selfies on social media as shown here.

I'd like to know your opinion...

Do men find the little girl voice and duck lip photos less intimidating and / or more attractive? Should those who speak with child voice tones seek mental health treatment to determine if any untreated traumas exist? Do the puckered-up photos scream "fake" or "vanity"? Do women find it difficult to just be a genuine version of themselves? Or, per Science Alert, are the duck-lipped individuals just flaunting their narcissism?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uj9Hj_0fe8GbZw00
duck lip selfiefreepix

This content reflects the personal opinions of the author. It is accurate and true to the best of the author’s knowledge. This content should not be substituted for impartial fact or advice in legal, political, or personal matters.

# sociology# personality# selfies# trauma# facial expressions

