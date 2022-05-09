Opinion: Handwriting Analysis of Amber Heard

Per Time Magazine, a high-profile trial involving actors Johnny Depp, 58, and his ex-wife Amber Heard, 36, began April 12 in Fairfax, Va. The trial revolves around a defamation lawsuit Depp filed against Heard in 2019 about an op-ed she wrote about domestic abuse in 2018. Depp says the article irreparably damaged his career.

Per CBS News, the defense’s first witness after Depp’s side rested earlier this week, forensic psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes, testified about allegations Heard was subject to domestic and sexual violence by Depp. However, it's important to note that I also feel Johnny Depp needs some mental health treatment as well for he isn't wearing a halo and wings either.

Then, on April 26, 2022, Dr. Shannon Curry, a clinical and forensic psychologist diagnosed Amber with both a borderline personality disorder and a histrionic personality disorder.

While there is some controversy over these diagnoses, 12 days before Dr. Curry's testimony and diagnosis, I forensically analyzed Amber Heard's handwriting.

In fact, Amber Heard has a personality much like Jodi Arias, who was convicted to life in prison for the murder of her boyfriend, Travis Alexander.

Although the field of handwriting analysis is not meant to diagnose, I have had decades of mental health experience in jails and prisons, specifically working with trauma patients.

Therefore, combining my behavioral health experience with Amber's handwriting traits, if a diagnosis was required, I would have likely diagnosed her with the same things. Plus, I have extra experience with these two diagnoses because someone in my family has been diagnosed with both of them.

Finally, if you haven't watched the movie Fatal Attraction, do it. Glen Close plays a Borderline Personality diagnosed woman and it's a true depiction of what they are capable of.

Of course, there are several symptoms that can mix and match so not every person diagnosed with Borderline is violent and dangerous. Unfortunately, when it comes to close, personal relationships, the unpredictability is what scares the non-BPD loved ones.

The most successful treatment for BPD tends to be Clinical Graphology which is in line with Amen Clinics, and DBT.

If you are in a relationship with an individual diagnosed with BPD, I highly recommend reading this book and this one.

This content reflects the personal opinions of the author. It is accurate and true to the best of the author’s knowledge. This content should not be substituted for impartial fact or advice in legal, political, or personal matters.