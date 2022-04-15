OPINION: Are We Traffic Light Robots?

Dr. Mozelle Martin

Before President Trump's Administration was in office, I worked forensics in Mexico City several times per year for weeks at a time and did so for 12 years.

I had a contract with Mexico's Attorney General to train and consult with their psychology and investigations departments. The man who hired me always assigned me a personal driver who had been a police officer in the USA, so he knew perfect English. Growing up in Tucson, Arizona, I had frequented the border towns of Mexico but had never been to Mexico City.

My first time down there, I was shocked as I noticed no drivers, including the police, stopped at red lights or stop signs. I asked my driver about it.

He said, "Drivers in the USA depend too much on red lights and green lights, ignoring the road. If you know that nobody else pays attention to stop signs or signal lights, you must pay attention. Instead, drivers in the United States have so many accidents because they don't look both ways, they just go on green, and that's how people get in so many accidents in the intersections."

I was also shocked when I saw on nearly every intersection of main roads in my area of Mexico City police in combat-style gear with automatic rifles. I asked my driver what was going on, and he said they were traffic cops!!

He also said that car insurance is optional in Mexico City but that they rarely have any accidents, and he credits it to the fact that nobody pays attention to stop signs and red lights.

He said, "you drivers in the USA are like robots where you just assume that people will stop on red when you go on the green, but you don't look to be sure that's going to happen. That's why you have so many irresponsible accidents."

I then saw people pull up onto a sidewalk in their cars and go to sleep. I asked my driver about that too. He said, "It's safer for drivers when they get tired to pull off the road and rest before driving again, and that pulling up on a sidewalk is completely legal."

Now I can't speak for all of Mexico City or Mexico, but that was my experience in my area for 12 years.

Why did my contract end?

The head official who hired me said, "I'm sorry, but we can't use your services right now because of your President Trump's Stay in Mexico policy."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01G6j8_0fAUO7e000
Mexican PoliceReuter's

This content reflects the personal opinions of the author. It is accurate and true to the best of the author’s knowledge. This content should not be substituted for impartial fact or advice in legal, political, or personal matters.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# traffic# laws# Mexico# USA

Comments / 0

Published by

35-Year Forensic Handwriting & Body Language Expert @ ColdCaseFoundation.org

Lubbock, TX
1142 followers

More from Dr. Mozelle Martin

The Science of Physiognomy (Face Reading)

As an international expert, I am often asked about the accuracy of Physiognomy, which is the science of reading someone's personality by assessing their face. Physiognomy has a long history.

Read full story
7 comments

OPINION: Commonalities of Putin and Napoleon

I was at an event not long ago. Two men were talking behind me. One said, "Putin has little man syndrome just like Napoleon did." The other man stated, "Oh, you mean Putin has a Napoleon Complex."

Read full story

OPINION: My Cousin, Elon Musk

If you have ever had a DNA test done on Ancestry, FTDNA, 23andMe, or others, you will quickly realize that you have thousands of relatives. You may find siblings, aunts, uncles, and even grandparents you never knew you had. Whether you were adopted like me or not, we all have hundreds of cousins woven throughout our generational layers.

Read full story
1 comments

OPINION: Could Mouth Shape Predict Depression?

If you read my article, Beware of the Eye Whites, you are already familiar with Mr. Zeta, my Advanced Criminology professor. During this same bachelor's program, Mr. Zeta also told us, "People with resting down-turned mouths are prone to depression."

Read full story
3 comments

OPINION: Beware of the Eye Whites

During my bachelor's program in college many years ago, Mr. Zeta (one of my Advanced Criminology professors) stated, "You will quickly know what people are capable of by looking at their eyes."

Read full story
77 comments

Russian & Ukraine Conflict is Nothing New

Depending on the news you follow, you will see Russia and Ukraine portrayed as friends, enemies, or somewhere in between. Although many Russians view Kyiv as the hub of their nation, the ongoing 2022 conflict is nothing new.

Read full story
4 comments
Lubbock, TX

Opinion: Could County Favoritism Be Affecting Pretrial Defendants?

Initially, I wasn't going to share this. My reason for doing so is two-fold. First, I hope that pretrial departments everywhere will learn from this, and, two, to educate the public.

Read full story
9 comments
Lubbock, TX

Treat Yourself to a Lubbock Hamburger Tour

Are you craving that delicious, juicy, homestyle hamburger? Or perhaps you are craving a thick burger of which your take-home is shown on your shirt. Or perhaps you are seeking a pencil-thin patty or something in between.

Read full story
10 comments

Could Ethan Crumbley Be on the Spectrum?

As a 35-year international forensic handwriting and body language expert, many have asked for a scientific analysis of Ethan Crumbley. Ethan is the 15-year-old in the Oxford Michigan Township that is accused of taking a gun to his Osborn High School and opening fire, killing four students.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy