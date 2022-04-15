OPINION: Are We Traffic Light Robots?

Before President Trump's Administration was in office, I worked forensics in Mexico City several times per year for weeks at a time and did so for 12 years.

I had a contract with Mexico's Attorney General to train and consult with their psychology and investigations departments. The man who hired me always assigned me a personal driver who had been a police officer in the USA, so he knew perfect English. Growing up in Tucson, Arizona, I had frequented the border towns of Mexico but had never been to Mexico City.

My first time down there, I was shocked as I noticed no drivers, including the police, stopped at red lights or stop signs. I asked my driver about it.

He said, "Drivers in the USA depend too much on red lights and green lights, ignoring the road. If you know that nobody else pays attention to stop signs or signal lights, you must pay attention. Instead, drivers in the United States have so many accidents because they don't look both ways, they just go on green, and that's how people get in so many accidents in the intersections."

I was also shocked when I saw on nearly every intersection of main roads in my area of Mexico City police in combat-style gear with automatic rifles. I asked my driver what was going on, and he said they were traffic cops!!

He also said that car insurance is optional in Mexico City but that they rarely have any accidents, and he credits it to the fact that nobody pays attention to stop signs and red lights.

He said, "you drivers in the USA are like robots where you just assume that people will stop on red when you go on the green, but you don't look to be sure that's going to happen. That's why you have so many irresponsible accidents."

I then saw people pull up onto a sidewalk in their cars and go to sleep. I asked my driver about that too. He said, "It's safer for drivers when they get tired to pull off the road and rest before driving again, and that pulling up on a sidewalk is completely legal."

Now I can't speak for all of Mexico City or Mexico, but that was my experience in my area for 12 years.

Why did my contract end?

The head official who hired me said, "I'm sorry, but we can't use your services right now because of your President Trump's Stay in Mexico policy."

