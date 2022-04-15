OPINION: My Cousin, Elon Musk

If you have ever had a DNA test done on Ancestry, FTDNA, 23andMe, or others, you will quickly realize that you have thousands of relatives. You may find siblings, aunts, uncles, and even grandparents you never knew you had. Whether you were adopted like me or not, we all have hundreds of cousins woven throughout our generational layers.

Although I was adopted at birth, after my adoptive parents died in 2007, I treated myself to five DNA tests. I was honored to have been one of the relatively few people in the world chosen to participate in the National Geographic GENO project.

Because of these tests, I was able to find my biological parents and meet over 400 family members worldwide. I connected with three siblings I didn't know I had. I met many 1st and 2nd cousins too. Each week I would receive an email from these DNA companies informing me of new relatives on my DNA match list.

Of course, this was many years ago so I had never heard of Elon Musk until one of the five DNA tests sent me a list of my new matches. As with every new match, I conducted an online search hoping some of them would be in my geographical area so I could invite them to meet in person.

I was excited because, when I was in 4th and 5th grade, I begged my adoptive parents to take me to Africa. Throughout the years, my parents and I often discussed my obsession which was ultimately chalked up to childhood curiosity.

That curiosity was reignited when I found out that I had many relatives in the Johannesburg and Cape Town areas of South Africa including my cousin Megan Walsh of Celtic Woman.

The Nat Geo GENO project launched me into a 12-year research project on Ancient DNA and epigenetics. I now know that my obsession with South Africa as a young girl was due to genetic memories, but that's another future article.

So, I was ecstatic to find yet another relative from South Africa, Elon. I was shocked to see how famous he was. I had never followed the news, robotics, or space stuff because it was never of interest to me, so I had no reason to know who Elon was beforehand.

I was diagnosed with Asperger's in 1981 when I was 16. Of the 400+ relatives I've met, there is a significant amount of them on the Autism Spectrum, just like Elon.

I'm sure trolls on this article will say I'm lying. That's OK. Because even they are smart enough to know that Elon has relatives like the rest of us. Therefore here is a synopsis of our DNA connection. Elon is my 8th Cousin, 2X removed. Our shared ancestor was William Simmons (1672 – 1762). We share these surnames: Simmons, Badger, Parry, Fletcher, Patterson, Huddleston, Slack, Lance, Watson, and Barr.

I'm grateful for my Asperger's because it allows me to not give a dang about trolls and other cruel comments. Being an "Aspie" has given me the ability to set and maintain boundaries, and has allowed me to complete 14 years of college without buying a textbook.

Elon and I share a traumatic childhood. As I share in my autobiography and he shares on video, we were both beaten and bullied. Like his, my mind was always busy and I was relentlessly inquisitive. I was considered the "weird kid" because of my then-unknown Aspergers symptoms. We both also share Canadian DNA as well. However, although I am a closet techie who still loves HTML coding, one thing I wish I'd have inherited is Elon's science brain and financial skills.

Not only am I directionally challenged, but I also could never balance a checkbook, and I received a 'D' in high school algebra. I thought I was arithmophobic because my mind froze at the sight of anything math-related, other than statistics. Because my advanced statistics class focused more on collecting, analyzing, describing, and inferring conclusions from quantitative data, I aced it. Yet many have told me that "statistics is not real math," so...?

Even though science is not always 100% accurate, I am still excited to see what Elon will do next, aren't you?

Elon Musk US NORTH Public Affairs

This content reflects the personal opinions of the author. It is accurate and true to the best of the author’s knowledge. This content should not be substituted for impartial fact or advice in legal, political, or personal matters.