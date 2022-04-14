OPINION: Beware of the Eye Whites

Dr. Mozelle Martin

During my bachelor's program in college many years ago, Mr. Zeta (one of my Advanced Criminology professors) stated, "You will quickly know what people are capable of by looking at their eyes."

We've all heard that eyes are the windows to the soul, but his statement took on a whole new meaning once he showed us the photos of inmates in the local jail.

What did he mean when he stated, "Beware of the eye whites"?

Mr. Zeta advised us that when that individual is looking directly straight ahead or directly into our eyes without any head tilt, we should not be able to see any white underneath their colored iris.

Mr. Zeta elaborated, "Consider this a warning. The more white you see under their colored iris, the more likely they will have a criminal mind and also behave criminally."

During this bachelor's program, I worked as an officer in a medium-security men's prison.

After graduating, I moved to another state for my master's program.

While working toward my master's degree in Criminology, I worked as a Forensic Mental Health Professional in jails and prisons.

Although Mr. Zeta died many years ago, I have never forgotten his warning. I have spent decades in my career working internationally, and while nothing is 100%, I have noticed a strong enough consistency to substantiate this article.

I have included random mugshot photos from Arrests.org in this article, much like Mr. Zeta showed us. On that website, you can choose anywhere in the United States, see what their charges are, and check out their eye whites.

For fun, visit Google Images or type in the names of some famous criminals like Jeremy "Hot Felon" Meeks or serial killers such as Edmund Kemper and John Wayne Gacy. If you're into famous mobsters, check out the mugshots of Vincent "The Chin" Gigante, Bugsy Siegel, or Louis "Lepke" Buchalter.

Of course, not all people with criminal minds have been caught, and you don't have to only look at mugshots to see someone's eye whites.

Take a moment to think about those you know or have known in your past.

Do you have photos of the ones who did you wrong?

Does Mr. Zeta's warning ring true for you too?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fxbuP_0f8ReDWX00
Mugshotsarrests.org

This content reflects the personal opinions of the author. It is accurate and true to the best of the author’s knowledge. This content should not be substituted for impartial fact or advice in legal, political, or personal matters.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# true crime# criminology# facial features# psychology# behavior

Comments / 72

Published by

35-Year Forensic Handwriting & Body Language Expert @ ColdCaseFoundation.org

Lubbock, TX
926 followers

More from Dr. Mozelle Martin

The Science of Physiognomy (Face Reading)

As an international expert, I am often asked about the accuracy of Physiognomy, which is the science of reading someone's personality by assessing their face. Physiognomy has a long history.

Read full story
7 comments

OPINION: Are We Traffic Light Robots?

Before President Trump's Administration was in office, I worked forensics in Mexico City several times per year for weeks at a time and did so for 12 years. I had a contract with Mexico's Attorney General to train and consult with their psychology and investigations departments. The man who hired me always assigned me a personal driver who had been a police officer in the USA, so he knew perfect English. Growing up in Tucson, Arizona, I had frequented the border towns of Mexico but had never been to Mexico City.

Read full story

OPINION: Commonalities of Putin and Napoleon

I was at an event not long ago. Two men were talking behind me. One said, "Putin has little man syndrome just like Napoleon did." The other man stated, "Oh, you mean Putin has a Napoleon Complex."

Read full story

OPINION: My Cousin, Elon Musk

If you have ever had a DNA test done on Ancestry, FTDNA, 23andMe, or others, you will quickly realize that you have thousands of relatives. You may find siblings, aunts, uncles, and even grandparents you never knew you had. Whether you were adopted like me or not, we all have hundreds of cousins woven throughout our generational layers.

Read full story

OPINION: Could Mouth Shape Predict Depression?

If you read my article, Beware of the Eye Whites, you are already familiar with Mr. Zeta, my Advanced Criminology professor. During this same bachelor's program, Mr. Zeta also told us, "People with resting down-turned mouths are prone to depression."

Read full story
3 comments

Russian & Ukraine Conflict is Nothing New

Depending on the news you follow, you will see Russia and Ukraine portrayed as friends, enemies, or somewhere in between. Although many Russians view Kyiv as the hub of their nation, the ongoing 2022 conflict is nothing new.

Read full story
4 comments
Lubbock, TX

Opinion: Could County Favoritism Be Affecting Pretrial Defendants?

Initially, I wasn't going to share this. My reason for doing so is two-fold. First, I hope that pretrial departments everywhere will learn from this, and, two, to educate the public.

Read full story
9 comments
Lubbock, TX

Treat Yourself to a Lubbock Hamburger Tour

Are you craving that delicious, juicy, homestyle hamburger? Or perhaps you are craving a thick burger of which your take-home is shown on your shirt. Or perhaps you are seeking a pencil-thin patty or something in between.

Read full story
10 comments

Could Ethan Crumbley Be on the Spectrum?

As a 35-year international forensic handwriting and body language expert, many have asked for a scientific analysis of Ethan Crumbley. Ethan is the 15-year-old in the Oxford Michigan Township that is accused of taking a gun to his Osborn High School and opening fire, killing four students.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy