Lubbock, TX

Fun Days of Wine, Art, Brews, BBQ, & 420

Dr. Mozelle Martin

If you're looking for wine, 420 supplies, art, and fun in Lubbock, here are a few to get you excited.

Although I'm not into 420, my son is a manager in a medical marijuana facility in Phoenix and his 30th birthday is this week, so I pass no judgment.

(1) Hub City Norml 420 Festival at the Prima Vista, 420 N. Inler, Lubbock.

This event starts on 4/15/22 at 6 PM and runs through 4/16/22 at 9 PM.

What to Expect: two days of peace, love, and tons of music, vendors, and food trucks. Free onsite camping, and tons of raffles, prizes, & cannabis education. All proceeds go to the Hub City NORML organization, to fund them throughout the year.

Facebook details here.

(2) Brunch & Booze 2022 at the East Lubbock Art House, 405 MLK Jr. Blvd, Suite B, Lubbock.

This event is on 4/16/22 from 10 AM - 1 PM.

What to Expect: filled with art, live music, canvas painting, tie-dyeing, trivia, mimosas and beer, you can also expect LOTS OF PANCAKES! Tickets are $11 and support the programming of East Lubbock Art House.

Facebook details here.

(3) Texas Wine, Hops & Shops at McPherson Cellars, 1615 Texas Ave, Lubbock.

This event is on 4/23/22 from 12 PM - 7 PM.

What to Expect: this is their inaugural festival in which wineries, breweries, and vendors from across the state will showcase the best of the Texas beverage industry. Get a wristband with 10 drink tickets so you can taste among over 25 stations. You can also explore the winery, shop among local art vendors and listen to live music from some of Lubbock’s favorites. Local food trucks will be lined up to offer you many tasty options. Be sure to stay through the evening for their street concert.

Facebook details here.

(4) Wines, Brews & BBQ Cook-Off at English Newsom Cellars, 408 East Woodrow Rd, Lubbock.

This event is on 4/30/22 from 11 AM - 6:30 PM.

What to Expect: great food, wine, beer & spirits with live music by Jacob Nalle and Chris Hudgins.

Facebook details here.

If that's not enough, check out the Oddities Art Market, 408 Avenue J, Lubbock on the same day as number 3 above.

What to Expect: some Summerween fun to showcase the local weird and odd art the area has to offer! An outdoor art market featuring a large array of local and small creatives sharing their handmade wares and artwork. Free to attend and pet-friendly, too!

Facebook details here.

Hopefully, I will see you at the Oddities Art Market and Texas Wine, Hops & Shops. If you see me before I see you, please introduce yourself.

Remember, if we can't control a pen when we drink, there is no way we can control a vehicle. Please arrange for a designated driver or carpool with a ride-share option.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p16vu_0f6UNlel00
Handwriting while DrinkingSeagrams

