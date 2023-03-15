Duchess of York Says “Meghan gives Harry a love he’s never had before’

The Duchess of York says that Meghan 'has made Harry very happy and that she 'really loves him' Photo by Credit: AP

Duchess of York, also called Fergie, related to the couple on their decision to move to the US and publicly share chosen parts of their lives. Sarah was previously married to Prince Andrew and divorced him in 1996 before going to America, giving an interview with Oprah Winfrey and becoming the spokesperson of Weight Watchers.

Meghan and Prince Harry followed a similar path when they quit as senior working royals and moved to the US.

Harry and Megan interviewed with Oprah in 2021 and released a Netflix docuseries called Harry & Meghan in December last year. They are definitely a power house couple.

Further, Harry published a memoir titled "Spare," where he discussed "finding love with Meghan as well as his struggles with his family."

