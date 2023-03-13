Thousands Mourn Magic Johnson’s Saddening Loss Of Father

Earvin Johnson Sr and Magic Johnson Photo by Essentially Sport

Love surely hurts and nothing brings a person more pain than losing your loved ones. We all know this is the cycle of life and a part of the process however, it is still hard to accept. Eventually we have to move on and accept the harsh reality of losing a loved one because life still moves forward. “The people who helped an individual become what they are, saying their final goodbyes, take away a piece of that person’s heart with them.“ Moreover the NBA world has many stories of unsung heroes who helped NBA stars become who they are today. Los Angeles Lakers legend, Magic Johnson, “recently lost his idol and biggest supporter. In a heart-wrenching post shared by Johnson on social media, he bid a final goodbye.”

It’s with sadness that Magic Johnson is mourning the death of Earvin Johnson Sr. Many celebrities such as John Legend, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, and others offered their condolences to the Johnson family along with the NBA world.

John Legend and Magic Johnson Photo by Via Imago

Since the announcement of his father’s demise, fans of the athlete and the game poured their hearts out in support and offered their condolences.

Celebrities came forth to offer support "John Legend offered up prayers, Matt Barnes commented, “Condolences” on Johnson’s Instagram post. Samuel L. Jackson’s wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson wrote, “Amen.” Mark Jackson, Swin Cash, Quentin Richardson, and others from the NBA world also showed compassion to the Lakers great." Many fans commented their condolences reactions in the comments of the Instagram post.

Magic Johnson bids his father one last goodbye

Many of us have lost a loved one and it is devastating. "Magic has often spoken about the impact his father had on his life. He shared on social media and recalled his best moments with his father. In his note to his father, the 5-time NBA champ wrote, “I’m truly heartbroken. Last night I lost my biggest supporter, my best friend, my hero, my idol, my father, Earvin Johnson Sr. Since I was a little boy, I wanted to be just like my dad.”

Further, Magic also talked about what he learned from his father, “I appreciate him so much for instilling that trait in me and teaching me the importance of education, having an impeccable work ethic, respecting myself and others, how to dress, how to be a man, having integrity and so much more. He was the first person who told me if I put my time in, worked hard, and did what I was supposed to do, I would make it to the NBA.” Condolences to the Johnson family and heartfelt sorrow as your grieve your "Hero"

The beautiful farewell tribute Magic Wrote On His Instagram