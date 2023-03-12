Harry And Megan’s Million Dollar Deals

Megan and Harry Photo by en.as.com

Moving to California has been a game changer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It’s a thought as soon as the landed in California they have been fast at work unveiling many ventures since they arrived in California. The decision to step down from their royals duties came as a surprise to the world and I’m sure to his family. However the two decided to make a life for themselves here in California. In less a few years Harry launched his bestselling book ”Spare“ shattering records—along with movies, television and podcasts that have an estimated value of more than “$135 million.”

Harry is rumored to have received a “$20 million advance for his latest venture, controversial tell-all Spare, which debuted earlier this month and sold more than 1.4 million copies on its release day, surpassing the 887,000 first-day copies shifted by former President Barack Obama’s 2020 memoir to become the fastest-selling nonfiction book of all time, according to Guinness World Records.”

However, their most lucrative deal is when the couple signed a “five-year, $100 million contract with Netflix in September 2020 to produce documentaries, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming”

In 2020, the couple splurged on a $14.7 million home in the posh seaside town of Montecito, California, cozying up alongside moguls and celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and Ariana Grande in a leafy residential area blocked to the public.

The duo have really been busy securing their financial portfolio. Back in December 2020, Harry and Megan secured a “three-year podcasting deal with Spotify worth between $15 million to $18 million, according to industry sources, but some reports indicate it could be as much as $25 million.” It appears California is showing the royals much love something everyone needs in America. After is the American dream is the “pursuit” of happiness.

BOOKS

Photo by Getty images

Harrys Book Sales

Here is what we know “In the U.S. alone, Spare sold 629,300 print copies its first week on shelves (falling short of Obama’s record, with 831,300 copies), according to figures compiled by NPD Bookscan, which monitors roughly 85% of the domestic print market. Spare’s publisher, Penguin Random House, said Harry planned to support British charities with donations from the book’s proceeds, including roughly $671,000 to nonprofit WellChild and $1.5 million already given to Sentebale, an organization he cofounded to help children in Southern Africa at risk of HIV.”

Megan, herself dabbled in publishing, thought she may have not much as Harry with his book Spare. However: “In 2021, she released a children's picture book entitled The Bench that reportedly landed her an advance of up to $618,000 (500,000 British pounds). The 167-word book, which features an illustration of the couple’s then newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana, landed on the New York Times bestsellers list, it’s unclear how much the book ultimately sold. In 2018, Markle also published a cookbook, and donated all the proceeds to a West London community's cooking group.”