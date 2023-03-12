History In The Making For The Royals

The Royals Photo by Getty Images

As the royal family prepares for King Charles III coronation, on May 6th, their is discussion on which which crowns King Charles and the Queen consort Camilla will wear, during the ceremony. The Royal family is spending time discussing the ceremonial details.

I’m sure many viewers are looking forward to this historic event that will take place on Saturday the 6th of May at Westminster Abbey. It is expected that a “concert and street parties will follow the next day and the big help out volunteering event on the Bank Holiday Monday.”

Moreover, it has been since 1953 that the last coronation took take place for Queen Elizabeth II. This will make history for some members of the family members attending both the late Queen and the new King's coronation.

King Charles, was present at his mother's coronation, he was only four years old at the time. Time flys and now he will sit on throne as Monarch for the royal family.

During this ceremony “Charles sister, Princess Anne, who was only two did not attend the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, however Princess Anne did appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony with her parents and brother following the service.“

Other family members of the late Queen's were present at the service, including the Duke of Kent, “who at the age of just 17, was given a prominent role, as he paid homage to the new monarch.”

Further, “ his younger siblings, Princess Alexandra and Prince Michael of Kent, also attended the coronation, along with their cousin, Prince Richard, who later became the current Duke of Gloucester. ” May the royal family reign forever. As generations of royal blood embark upon the coronation when the time comes to become King or Queen, the blood line will reign throughout history until the end of time.

The history of Buckingham Palace.

According to google “George III bought Buckingham House in 1761 for his wife Queen Charlotte to use as a comfortable family home close to St James's Palace, where many court functions were held. Buckingham House became known as the Queen's House, and 14 of George III's 15 children were born there.”