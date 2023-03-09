Royal Update! Line of Succession to Include Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's Titles

The late Queen, Megan, Harry, William Photo by Access

Prince Archie and Princess Lilienthal Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two children were given their titles when King Charles III became monarch. One the Royal website the children are listed as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Previously the children were listed as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, they are now Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

Lilibet and Archie were given the titles when their grandfather, King Charles III, became monarch in September.

Since Charles became Monarch the children's titles became a birthright.” a spokesperson for Harry and Megan told E! News March 9. "This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace."

Nevertheless, fans noticed the formal update after a rep for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the couple's daughter had been christened during a ceremony in California.

According to a rep "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3," the rep told E! News, "by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor."

King Charles III, Megan and Harry & Lilibet Photo by Mega

A source familiar with the matter told E! News the small, intimate ceremony took place at Harry and Markle's home in Montecito—where they've lived for the past two years after stepping back as working members of the royal family—and that King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton were invited to the christening but did not attend. E! News reached out to the Palace for comment but did not hear back.

The Royal family still has not made a announcement if Prince Harry and Markle will attend the king's coronation in May. Although their has been a confirmation that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to the Associated Press on March 5 that,“email correspondence" was from the monarch's office about the event, requesting, "An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time." This is great news! To her of the new titles. I’m sure Harry and Megan will highly considered attending the coronation, and who knows they very well may attend the grand event, and celebrate the joyous day of the Kings coronation along with the birthday of their son.