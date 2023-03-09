Zindell Brown Made A Chilling Warning Before Fatal Trip To Mexico

Zindell Brown, who was killed in the kidnapping, warned against making the trip to Mexico, saying repeatedly, “We shouldn’t go down,” Photo by Family handout

Traveling to Mexico is generally safe for American tourists if you take proper precautions, research the city you are traveling to, and follow travel advisory guideline’s. According to the US Department of State-Bureau of consumers Affairs travel advisory “Country Summary: Violent crime – such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery – is widespread and common in Mexico. The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in many areas of Mexico, as travel by U.S. government employees to certain areas is prohibited or restricted. In many states, local emergency services are limited outside the state capital or major cities.”

One of the two Americans killed in the Mexico cartel kidnapping had expressed his reluctance about traveling south of the border – chillingly saying, “We shouldn’t go down,” According to his sister.

Zindell Brown had been aware of the perils of traveling from South Carolina with Latavia “Tay” McGee and Eric James Williams so McGee, a mother of six, could undergo a tummy tuck procedure, his sister Zalandria Brown said.

“Zindell kept saying, ‘We shouldn’t go down,’” she said in a phone interview with the Associated Press.

Zalandria, who lives in Florence, SC, said his death has been “like a bad dream you wish you could wake up from.”

Sadly the bodies of Brown and the other slain American, Shaeed Woodard, 33, were taken for forensic work at the Matamoros morgue, Tamaulipas Gov. Américo Villarreal said.

The survivors Williams, who was shot in the leg, and McGee, who was not physically hurt, were rushed Tuesday to Brownsville Texas, in a convoy of vehicles escorted by Mexican military Humvees and National Guard trucks.

“To see a member of your family thrown in the back of a truck and dragged, it is just unbelievable,” she added. Coverage of Kidnapping. America is thankful for all the parties involved in the recovery of the Americans during the safe return home, and in a time of grieving.