King Charles Coronation And His Coronation Oil

King Charles III Photo by Getty Images

King Charles III's majestic coronation will take place May 6th inside Westminster Abbey. Part of the ceremony will be the 700 year old coronation oil in which the royals shared a surprising detail in relation to his coronation oil.

Taking to Twitter last week, the royal family's social media team shared a trio of tweets confirming the creation of 'His Majesty's' chrism oil.

Photo by Twitter @RoyalFamily

According to the Royals, “the oil carries special significance for the King given that his newly blended oil is based on the same coronation oil used at his mother Queen Elizabeth II's 1953 coronation.”

The Royal fans were delighted to give input, with one writing: "I love all the history that is involved in the coronation such as this about the oil and the chair, which we were told is 700 years old! It's wonderful," while a second gushed: "I love the symbolism and reasoning for using oil from this grove. So special indeed!" This history behind this oil is remarkable and it shall reign for years to come.”

“The oil – which has been consecrated in Jerusalem – has been expertly crafted using harvested olives from the Mount of Olives at the Monastery of Mary Magdalene and the Monastery of the Ascension.

Poignantly, the Monastery of Mary Magdalene is the burial place of King Charles' paternal grandmother, Princess Alice of Greece.” This oil is special and I’m sure priceless and symbolic as the Royal legacy lives on. An update was shared to Twitter Link to Royal Family Twitter.

Take a look at the video below to see what will happen on 6 May... King Charles Poignant .