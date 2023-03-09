CNN Anchor Kasie Hunt Gives Birth To Baby Girl In Bathroom

Kasie Hunt, pictured in 2017, welcomed her second child over the weekend. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff / Invision / Associated Press

CNN anchor and chief national affairs analyst Kasie Hunt and husband Matthew Mario Rivera had their second child last week in an unimaginable way they didn't have time to go to the hospital.

By surprise their daughter, Grey Hunt Rivera, was born at home on Wednesday morning after just 13 minutes of sudden labor — before there was time to call the paramedics. What a happy ending with baby grey she decided she was coming at short notice.

According to the family they “were expecting her to arrive via a scheduled C section on Thursday morning,” said Hunt and Rivera of the early arrival. “She had other plans!”

Rivera ended up delivering his own daughter on the bathroom floor. He delivered his baby girl with the help of a call to 911 operators and the DC Fire and EMS who provided delivery instructions helping the father deliver his daughter.

Dad stepped into action during those “ incredibly intense moments and right after she was born she took her first breaths,” said Hunt. “Thank you to the firefighters and paramedics on the scene who treated mom and baby at home and then brought us safely to Sibley Hospital in Washington,” they said. “It’s a day we’ll never forget!”

According to CNN “Grey Hunt Rivera was born on Wednesday, March 1 at a healthy 8 pounds and 4 ounces.”

Baby Grey is now safe at home along with her big brother, Mars, 3, who they say can’t stop talking about his little sister. What a great story best wishes to mom and dad. They will definitely have a story to tell when baby Grey is much older.