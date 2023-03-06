Harry And Meghan Are Invited To Attend The Coronation, A Spokesperson Says

Harry and Megan and King Charles III Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA-/EFE/Shutterstock/Tim

This is Great News! The wondering if Harry and Megan would be invited to the coronation has come to an end an invitation has been sent and acknowledged. The question now is will they attend now that the invitation has been extended. Prince Harry and his wife, have not publicly announced whether they will attend the coronation. I’m sure this is a special day for everyone, and perhaps all I’ll feelings can be put aside to attend the coronation of King Charles III.

Although Harry and Megan of Sussex’s attendance at his father’s coronation may be a little awkward due to much speculation of the fallout from Harry’s tell all memoir, Spare.

The coronation of the King Charles III and the Queen Consort will be at Westminster Abbey early morning Saturday 6 May, I’m sure the actual time will be stated at some point. The coronation is actually the same day as Harry and Megan’s oldest son birthday, he will be 4 years of age, time flys.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes said: “I can confirm the duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation. “An immediate decision on whether the duke and duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”The Sussexes, gave up their titles as working members of the royal family in 2020 and live in the US. Over the last couple of years Harry and Megan have gone public to address many allegations that may have impacted the British monarchy’s public image.

The couple did a 2021interview with Oprah Winfrey and in 2022 a Netflix documentary, and then a book release from Harry called Spare, in which Harry details glimpses of family dynamics and problems that within the Royal family.

Moreover, Harry’s book may have come as a surprise to the Royal British throne. However, Harry said he felt “free” after its release. “Once the book came out, I felt incredibly free,” he said. “I felt a huge weight off my shoulders. Perhaps Harry needed to release all that he was feeling in his book, something he can hold onto years to come and share with his children as they grow older into adulthood, they will reflect back to the stories told to them of the “Royal British Throne” Harry’s book “Spare” will definitely be apart of the Royal history.

For now we’ll just have to wait and see if Harry and Megan attend the event and the outcomes afterward the coronation. Best wishes to the “Royal” family. Millions of viewers will have their television tuned in that day. After all its not that often that we see such a ” Grand Royal Event.”