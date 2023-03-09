$232 million is lost forever, Man Only Has Two Chances Left

Digital Wallet Photo by Canva

The password to digital wallets will encrypt itself after so many failed attempts and you will be lock out forever. Can you imagine the level of stress and worry trying to guess the correct passwords? Their is no password reset. You have to remember all 12 code words or what ever encrypted coding system you are given when it comes to the ”Crypto Platforms. “ My advice is to write it down several places since it‘s that critical to be able obtain your money.

Bitcoin was worth only $5 a coin years ago, and a gentleman by the name of Stefan Thomas was paid 7,002 of Bitcoin to video explain how cryptocurrency performs. He immediately stored the Bitcoin in a digital wallet. Which is what most crypto consumers do when they have large investments. The goal was to secure the funds.

Stefan sadly stored the password on a small piece of paper that he lost and Stefan stored the private keys to access the wallet on a small hard drive, which was also password protected, rendering him helpless since he had lost the small piece of paper he had the password on.

Needless to say the 7,002 Bitcoin are now worth more than $232 million and Stefan has just a couple of more attempts to guess the correct password before it's encrypted and Forever gone.

"I think in this case I would really do some soul searching and hard thinking. I would search every corner of the house to no end before I make any more password attempts. “Stefan told The New York Times. "Then I would go to the computer with some new strategy, and it wouldn't work, and I would be desperate again."

Other notables who lost millions worth of Bitcoin was Welshman James Howells who accidentally threw out a hard drive filled with around $265 million worth of Bitcoin. Hopefully Howells will find his hard drive one day it’s hard to just give up on something of so much value. I’m sure the local dump understands his quest to find his millions.

WILL CRYPTO RISE AGAIN

Cryptocurrencies closed out February largely unchanged after an enthusiastic rally kicked off 2023.

In February, Ether (ETH-USD), the second-largest cryptocurrency on the market, outperformed its competitor Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rising 1.6 per cent against Bitcoin's modest 0.4. In January, Bitcoin gained nearly 40 per cent starting off good in 2023 compared to 2013. Bitcoin is such a volatile market Bitcoin could surge well over $60,000 we just have to wait and see how the markets changes over time.

Earlier in 2022, Bitcoin watchers have closely monitored Bitcoin's price as it is currently over $20,000.