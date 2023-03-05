Chris Rock Live Netflix Special After The Slap From Will Over Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith and Chris Rock Photo by Will Smith slaps Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars. (Myung Chun/Los Angeles Times)

In the recent live Netflix special “Selective Outrage.” Chris Rock opened up about the surprising assault made by Will Smith back in 2022.

The infamous when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony, as celebrities and audiences watch in disbelief and TV viewers from the comfort of their homes, initially thought it was an act or perhaps apart of the awards show. However, everyone realized to their dismay that the slap was real life.

Chris Rock turned down many interview request back in 2022, and although many news reporters, social media gurus were making little comment about the incident Chris Rock finally speaks out about the infamous slap on Saturday with a vengeance of words at Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, bringing up allegations of infidelity in their marriage and describing his Oscar-winning foe repeatedly as a "b—." This come back is during Rock's Netflix special "Selective Outrage," broadcast live globally from Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre.

The slap incident arose during the moment when Chris Rock was presenting an award for best documentary. Chris Rock made what he thought was an innocent joke being that he is a comedian. Well that joke didn’t go over well with Mrs. Pinkett Smith, Will Smith quickly jolted out from his seat, walk onstage and slapped Chris Rock across the face.

Shortly thereafter, Will Smith was on onstage making tearful reference to the slap while accepting the lead actor award for “King Richard.” Will Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Pictures and he also was issued a 10-year ban from the academy including the Oscars.

This goes to say, that there is almost always some sort of punishment for our actions. If you’re having a bad day or someone says something you don’t like think twice before you act, because the outcome may not be what you’re looking for. Further be mindful of what you say to or about others. However in Chris Rock case being that he is a comedian I’m sure his comedian statement was more a part of is act as as comedian than to hurt someone feelings.

Yet we don’t know how jokes may impact others. The joke Chris Rock made could have been something that may required a personal discussion on how it made Jada feel than to act outwardly the way Will did. Hopefully this will bring closure to the infamous slap now that Chris Rock have spoken publicly about it.