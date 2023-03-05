Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Face lawsuit from their own family

Megan and Samantha Photo by Music m Mundail

It looks like the saga continues with Prince Harry and his wife, American actress Meghan Markle, dealing with Megan’s half sister which involves legal problems with a family member, are now facing w a million dollar lawsuit that makes the future uncertain as if they don’t have enough on their plate already with trying to get acclimated in California and building their own life.

According to news sources “Samantha, older sister of the Duchess of Sussex, is suing the actress and her husband for alleged harmful misrepresentation, based on statements that both members of the British royal family made in their controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey.”Meghan’s sister affirmed that she has enough evidence to continue with her complaint.she has enough evidence to continue with her complaint.The lady is suing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for more than 75 thousand dollars, alleging that they also defamed her and part of her family.

Now that Harry and Meghan will appear before a civil judge to deal with the legal process, although they prefer to avoid attending court.

You can only wonder if the judge will entertain the case or dismiss it for lack of evidence. However, Meghan’s sister affirmed that she has enough evidence to continue with her complaint.

One can only wonder how this drama plays on the couples popularity. Megan and Harry continue to face battles in recent months, with accusations they both have made against the British monarchy, We can only hope they family comes to some sort of reconciliation.