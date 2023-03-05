After The Book Spare Was Released King Charles Started The Eviction Process of Megan and Harry

It has been almost three years, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have moved to lived in Southern California, since leaving Frogmore cottage a home gifted from the late queen in the UK. However, although they moved to California they did hold on to Frogmore Cottage, as a place to call home when Megan and Harry visit the UK for various reasons including family events. I’m not so sure what Megan and Harry are thinking now that their home in intended for Prince Andrew. According to a spokesperson for the couple in a statement to Vanity Fair it was “Confirmed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage.”

According to The Sun, “the move is taking place because Buckingham Palace issued an eviction notice to Harry and Meghan, and Prince Andrew has been offered the keys instead. A source who spoke to the tabloid said, “This surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the UK.” (Vanity Fair has contacted the palace for comment.)”

Since Spare was released, not much has been spoken about regarding a family reunification although Mays coronation is around the corner. According to the news invitations reportedly will go out next week. However, news of Megan and Harry’s eviction from Frogmore, “it’s looking increasingly unlikely that family peace will ensue before Harry and Meghan would need to make their travel plans.” Let’s hope things between Megan and Harry and King Charles and the rest of the family Royals come to a mutual understanding and a peaceful resolution. Well just have to see how things pan out come May.