King Charles III Will Relinquish The Throne To Camilla Parker As Queen Consort

King Charles III and Camillia Parker Photo by Musical m Mundial

Camilla the “Queen Consort“ was appointed the term by the late Queen. According to Music m mundial, “The British public has disapproved of the choice.”

On May 6, King Charles III will be formally crowned as the new monarch of the great United Kingdom, and most loved by the people. I’m sure this is a very important occasion for Charles and Camilla. Moreover, it has been more than 70 years since the last commemoration when the late Queen Elizabeth II succeeded her father as the monarch.

However, King Charles III is reportedly planning to give Camilla the status of legitimate Queen, according to research millions of people are not to happy about the Kings decision some claim to be strongly opposed to this decision. I'm sure it is a wise decision King Charles is making for the betterment of the Royal family.

Moreover, it has been decades that King Charles and Camilla have lived in unity, and her obtaining a legitimate title of Queen is a long awaited honor of what she yearned for decades ago.

I’m sure she is excited to hold the honorable title of "Queen Consort" and looks forward to King Charles making it official as Queen despite the public views. Becoming Queen will give his wife the honor she now deserves.

Many royals specialist asserts that “Camilla Parker’s elevation to the position of monarch would have disastrous repercussions for the entire crown. Public approval and support that’s is very much divided. Will just have to wait and see how things pan out after the Kings commemoration. let’s just wish them well.