Massive Trial Against Democracy Activists Begins In Hong Kong

Dr. E.C. Beuck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bmuIV_0kfPCOXR00
John Lee Ka-Chiu, Chief Executive of Hong KongPhoto byVOA via Wikimedia Commons
This week began the massive national security trial against 47 pro-democracy activists imprisoned en-masse as a result of their participation in an unofficial primary election in Hong Kong during July of 2020 is set to begin. The charge levied against them? Conspiracy to commit subversion. Should they be convicted, they could face up to life in prison.

The defendants themselves were arrested during early morning raids in January of 2021, and then subsequently charged in March of 2021 with the crime of organizing an unofficial primary to select opposition candidates. So why is this case so important? Depending on the perspective taken, it will either demonstrate Hong Kong’s judicial independence despite the new national security law imposed by Beijing, or that it will drive home how far Hong Kong has fallen to be far closer to the system of the more authoritarian mainland. Indeed, Eric Lai, a fellow at the Georgetown Center for Asian Law in Washington D.C., stated how the trial is not just against the 47 opposition leaders but also against the population as a whole, who have been supporting democracy efforts in Hong Kong for decades now. Indeed, support for the statement by Lai is how, in a break with tradition, the defendants will not be granted a jury trial but instead will have their case heard by three High Court judges designated by the Chinese national security law. This is the same law that has been criticized as vaguely defining acts of secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces that carries a punishment of life in prison.

Essentially authorities have presented an accusation that the move was to gain control of the city’s partly elected legislature in order to act on the demands of demonstrators and, potentially, compel the Beijing-backed leader John Lee Ka-chiu to quit. Unfortunately for the pro-democracy activists, Beijing has since cracked down even harder on cementing their political control over the former British colony.

The trial itself will focus on the 16 individuals who have pleaded not guilty to the charges levied against them, while the remaining 31 who have already pleaded guilty will be sentenced after the conclusion of the trial itself. Though it is expected the trial itself will run for some weeks, many are already saying that is but another sign that Hong Kong is rapidly losing its political freedoms and autonomy. Indeed, according to John Burns, an emeritus professor at the University of Hong Kong, the trail is a test of Beijing’s capacity to completely wipe out any organized opposition in Hong Kong as a whole. Time will tell how the trial unfolds, but given what has been occuring to this point in Hong Kong, it is likely the outcome will demonstrate how Beijing is continuing to tighten its grip over the former colony, and its people, as a whole.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# World# Politics# Law# Crime# China

Comments / 0

Published by

Holding a PhD in Political Science, I write about current events and on political topics related to international relations, international law, conflict both between and within states, and the interactions between technology and politics.

Washington, DC
8K followers

More from Dr. E.C. Beuck

North Korea Increasing War Readiness As Tensions Continue To Escalate

Kim Jong-un of North KoreaPhoto byBlue House (Republic of Korea) via Wikimedia CommonsThe leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, has ordered the military of his country to step up their combat exercises in an effort to improve their readiness for a potential war. The move comes after significant weapon demonstrations aimed at threatening South Korea and its allies like the United States.

Read full story
144 comments

China Warns Ukraine Not To Accept Aid From Taiwan

Kaohsiung Music Center and Lingyaliao Railroad Bridge lit with Ukrainian flag colors at 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival, days after invasion.Photo byTiouraren (Y.-C. Tsai) via Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
124 comments

Brutal Paramilitary Wagner Group Designated Transnational Criminal Organization By United States

Military Staff of PMC Wagner GroupPhoto byFrom https://www.cardin.senate.gov/ via Wikimedia Commons. Last week the United States Department redesignated the PMC Wagner Group as a significant transnational criminal organization due to its personnel engaging in ongoing patterns of criminal activities, as well as committing crimes like mass executions, child abductions, and rape in the locales it has operated in. This is not the first time that the organization has been targeted for censure regarding its engagement in these activities either. Moreover it has also been sanctioned by Australia, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.

Read full story

Surge In Rhino Poaching In Namibia Part Of Troubling Trend Worldwide

Rhino and calf in reserve.Photo byByrdyak via Wikimedia Commons. This past year an all-time high of 87 rhinoceros were killed in Namibia according to the official government data there. This surge is a dramatic increase to nearly twice the number of the endangered species killed as compared to the previous year. Though hundreds of thousands of rhinoceros once lived across Asia and Africa at the start of the twentieth century, sustained poaching has plagued Africa and Asia for decades now, which, when combined with habitat destruction, has meant that the different populations of this majestic species have been reduced to critically endangered status. Even anti-poaching programmes, such as strict policing and dehorning of the adult animals to deter poachers, has not been effective.

Read full story
1 comments

Iran Now Has Enough Material For Several Nuclear Weapons According To IAEA Director General

Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has warned that Iran has now amassed enough material that they can create several nuclear weapons. According to Director General Grossi, the West should step up its efforts to engage diplomatically with Iran to ensure that they do not follow through in creating these weapons. Though headed to Tehran for a visit in February to pursue political dialogue with the Iranian regime, the fact is that the nuclear deal signed with Iran in 2015 called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is in shambles.

Read full story
3 comments

Fears Rise As Democratic Republic of the Congo Has Accused Rwanda Of Committing An Act Of War

President Paul Kagame of RwandaPhoto byVeni Markovski via Wikimedia Commons. The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) recently declared that Rwanda’s attack against a DRC fighter jet amounts to an act of war. While Rwanda has insisted that it reserves the right to take “defensive measures” against the aircraft as a result of it violating their airspace, the DRC denied this claim. While the plane itself ended up landing safely, the fact remains that this is a dangerous escalation between the two countries in the midst of the violence ongoing in the DRC.

Read full story
21 comments

Doomsday Clock Shows World Closer To Catastrophe Than Ever

Nuclear Bomb TestPhoto byUS Department of Energy via Wikimedia Commons. The science and security board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has updated the Doomsday Clock for 2023, placing the time at just 90 seconds until midnight. A metaphorical measure of the different challenges facing humanity, though most often associated with the threat of nuclear holocaust, the new time shows our world to be closer to calamity than ever.

Read full story
124 comments

Museum In Ukraine Allows Visitors To Sink Model of Russian Warship ‘Moskva’ As Many Times As They Want

Russian Warship, MoskvaPhoto byRussian Ministry of Defense via Wikimedia Commons. A new exhibit at the Lviv Museum of Science in the western part of Ukraine now allows visitors the ability to relive the sinking of the Russian warship ‘Moskva’ as many times as they want. The former flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, which was reportedly sunk by Ukraine following assistance from intel provided by the United States, has been the subject of much internet sensation over the course of the war in Ukraine.

Read full story
1 comments

Power Outages Impacting Millions In Pakistan Only The Latest Disaster Facing The Country

Islamabad skyline and Rawal LakePhoto byKamranmangrio via Wikimedia Commons. Pakistan’s government is currently attempting to deal with significant power outages across the country which are affecting a large swathe of its population. The worst outage in months, it is but the latest to plague the population of Pakistan who have been suffering from almost daily blackouts due to the sadly lacking infrastructure in the energy sector. Unfortunately, the government lacks the funding necessary to update this aging, inadequate infrastructure. Moreover the International Monetary Fund, which has bailed out Pakistan five times in the past two decades, has halted an additional package of assistance to the country due to disagreements with the government on needed steps to be taken in the economy. Such include not cutting or ending subsidies on certain goods and not improving revenue and tax collection in the country.

Read full story
1 comments

In The Face Of Chinese Space Progress, US and Japan Agree Space Attacks Will Trigger Mutual Defense Treaty

For some time now the officials of the United States military have been aware of the rapid advancements being made by China in the realm of outer space military capabilities. According to Lt. General Nina Armagno, the director of staff of the United States Space Force, China has made significant progress in a number of areas, such as satellite communications and re-usable spacecraft which are important for the scaling up of a space program. Even more concerning is how Ye Peijian, the head of China’s Lunar Exploration Program, has compared Earth’s moon and Mars to contested islands in the South China Sea. Islands which China has exerted significant efforts to claim for itself.

Read full story
103 comments

Risk Of Nuclear War Increases As North Korea Pushes For Massive Expansion Of Nuclear Arsenal

Kim Jong-un, Supreme Leader of North KoreaPhoto byBlue House (Republic of Korea) via Wikimedia CommonsIt is barely the start of 2023 and already concerns are increasing again about North Korea. This past weekend, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered an “exponential” expansion of his country’s nuclear arsenal, as well as the development of more powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of striking the mainland of the United States, all on the heels of another weapons launch. Unfortunately this move is not unexpected for those focused on the military policies of North Korea, as Kim has in the past repeatedly vowed to boost the quality and quantity of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal in order to counter what he calls hostility from the United States. Likely these latest tests and efforts at expanding his nuclear arsenal are a gambit by Kim to demonstrate his potential threat and thus win greater concessions for his regime and country in the future.

Read full story
222 comments

New Year, Same Russian Attacks Against Civilians In Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin of RussiaPhoto byПресс-служба Президента РФ on Wikimedia Commons. Though 2023 has barely started, Russia has maintained commitment to mass air strikes against Ukrainian cities and civilian targets that it began following its numerous setbacks on the field of battle in 2022 against the Western-backed Ukraine. Indeed, Russian forces appear to be celebrating the new year with nightly attacks against cities in Ukraine, including Kyiv, despite many of them being far from the front lines. Dozens of missiles launched by Russian forces on December 31st were followed with the launch of dozens of Shahed drones on January 1st and 2nd, which were produced and purchased from Iran in the previous months.

Read full story
2 comments

Increasing Tensions Between Kosovo and Serbia Spark Worries Of New Violent Conflict

Map of northern Kosovo where it borders SerbiaPhoto byMatrek on Wikimedia Commons. Tensions are continuing to rise in Kosovo as hundreds of ethnic Serbs erected barricades across a road in the northern area of the country that blocked traffic from passing through the two main border crossings with Serbia. This latest incident, which saw vehicles like trucks and machines used for agriculture used as roadblocks, comes on the heels of explosions, shootings, and even an armed attack on a police patrol in the area.

Read full story
23 comments

As China Eases Covid Restrictions, Risk That Millions Might Die Increases

Covid Testing Station in ShanghaiPhoto by钉钉 via Wikimedia CommonsChina is increasingly indicating that it will be reining in its Zero-Covid policies. This comes after a fire in a tower block located in Urumqi, China, that killed ten people launched a wave of public protests against the Chinese government and the hardships inflicted as collateral damage due to its Zero-Covid policies. Worse for the regime, and likely part of the reason for this loosening of restrictions despite Covid still posing a threat to the population, is how some in these protests began openly calling for President Xi Jinping to resign from office after he attained an unprecedented third term in power in China.

Read full story
2 comments

Russia's Ability To Protect Airspace In Doubt After Recent Strikes Against Military Targets Far From Border With Ukraine

Meeting between President Vladimir putin and Governor of Kursk, Roman Starovoit in Oct 2018Photo byадминистрация Президента России via Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
26 comments

Apple To Join List Of Companies Reducing Production In China

Apple computer workstationPhoto byPexels from Pixabay. Apple has become the latest company to indicate it will be accelerating plans to move a portion of its production out of China, despite the powerful Asian state having long been key to the supply chain of the company. Indeed, suppliers of the company have been told to plan for the assembling of Apple products to occur in India, Vietnam, and elsewhere in Asia.

Read full story
8 comments

Russia Rejects Price Cap On Oil And Warns Of Cutoffs, While Ukraine Says Price Cap Doesn't Go Far Enough

President Vladimir Putin of RussiaPhoto byThe Presidential Press and Information Office via Wikimedia Commons. Russia has reacted badly to efforts by Western states to impose a limit of $60 per barrel of oil imported from their country as of this coming Monday. In response to these efforts by the supporters of Ukraine to cut into Russian profits from the energy trade, which have been helping to support their war in Ukraine, the Russian government has threatened to stop supplying oil to countries taking this stance regarding a price cap.

Read full story
9 comments

Japan Working On Counterstrike Ability And Military Spending Increases As A Result Of Security Concerns In Asia

Fumio Kishida, the Prime Minister of JapanPhoto by首相官邸 on Wikimedia Commons. The ruling coalition of Japan has indicated it is working towards the ability to launch a “counterstrike” in any event it is subject to a targeted attack by another state. One of the largest changes in the security policy of Japan since its defeat in the Second World War, the move comes as North Korea has been extensively testing missiles and concerns have increased about a potential war over Taiwan with China.

Read full story

A Letter Bomb And Packages Have Been Sent To Ukrainian Embassies In Europe

Official portrait of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro KulebaPhoto byGovernment of Ukraine, Ministry of Foreign Affairs via Wikimedia Commons. Multiple Ukrainian embassies and consulates across Europe have received “bloody packages,” some of which contain parts of animals like eyes, in what appears to be an attempt to intimidate and inflict terror upon Ukrainian diplomatic staff as the war with Russia continues. These packages give a bit of insight about the people that are upset with Ukrainian resistance to Russia’s invasion.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy