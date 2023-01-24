Doomsday Clock Shows World Closer To Catastrophe Than Ever

Nuclear Bomb Test Photo by US Department of Energy via Wikimedia Commons

The science and security board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has updated the Doomsday Clock for 2023, placing the time at just 90 seconds until midnight. A metaphorical measure of the different challenges facing humanity, though most often associated with the threat of nuclear holocaust, the new time shows our world to be closer to calamity than ever.

The justification for moving the time closer to disaster was indicated as being in large part due to the war currently ongoing in Ukraine. According to the statement, Russia’s invasion through into doubt the longstanding international norms of behavior between states that are necessary to the navigation of risks that face our world. Worse still is how Russia’s threats to use nuclear weapons shows just how close we might be to an unprecedented escalation of violence into a nuclear holocaust that would affect us all.

All the while this situation is unfolding in Ukraine, the last remaining nuclear weapons treaty between the United States and Russia stands ready to expire in February of 2026. Without a resumption of negotiations, the statement points out how mutual inspections would be eliminated, and there would be a rise in mistrust between the two nuclear states, perhaps spurring on a new nuclear arms race which will bring with it still higher risks of a nuclear conflict. Also mentioned is how the war in Ukraine has led to increases in natural gas investment, at a time when such investments should be going down to fight the dangers of climate change.

With these threats in mind, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists called for the United States, Ukraine, and their allies to pursue all possible channels of dialogue for peace negotiations, in order to reduce the likelihood of escalation. Unfortunately, Putin and the leadership of Russia have already indicated they are committed to pursuing the war, and refuse to surrender the Ukrainian territory seized to this point. With no potential compromise looming ahead, at least in the near future, the United States and its allies will continue to face with the tough decisions on how far to support Ukraine in its just war for survival, as well as how far Russia can be pushed short of sparking the escalation so many fear might happen.