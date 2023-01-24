Museum In Ukraine Allows Visitors To Sink Model of Russian Warship ‘Moskva’ As Many Times As They Want

Russian Warship, Moskva Photo by Russian Ministry of Defense via Wikimedia Commons

A new exhibit at the Lviv Museum of Science in the western part of Ukraine now allows visitors the ability to relive the sinking of the Russian warship ‘Moskva’ as many times as they want. The former flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, which was reportedly sunk by Ukraine following assistance from intel provided by the United States, has been the subject of much internet sensation over the course of the war in Ukraine.

The ‘Moskva’ first entered the limelight following its seizure of Snake Island on February 25 of last year. Following calls for those on the island to surrender, Ukrainian border guards allegedly responded to the Russian demands with “Russian warship, f**k you…!” Since then, this moment has been immortalized in the form of a Ukrainian stamp which has significant amounts of money for the Ukrainian armed forces in their fight against Russia.

The trolling against Russia doesn’t stop there either. Upon the sinking of the Russian warship, some quipped that the ship was not sunk but promoted to submarine. The government of Ukraine itself formally declared the sunken ship an item of Ukrainian cultural heritage.

As things stand, Ukraine continues to be a master of shaping the narrative of the war away from how Putin and his supporters wish it to be portrayed. This latest use of the ‘Moskva’ will likely not be the last, as its sinking remains an excellent source of propaganda to both undermine Russian morale and build up support for Ukraine’s own efforts in the war.