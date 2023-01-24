Power Outages Impacting Millions In Pakistan Only The Latest Disaster Facing The Country

Islamabad skyline and Rawal Lake Photo by Kamranmangrio via Wikimedia Commons

Pakistan’s government is currently attempting to deal with significant power outages across the country which are affecting a large swathe of its population. The worst outage in months, it is but the latest to plague the population of Pakistan who have been suffering from almost daily blackouts due to the sadly lacking infrastructure in the energy sector. Unfortunately, the government lacks the funding necessary to update this aging, inadequate infrastructure. Moreover the International Monetary Fund, which has bailed out Pakistan five times in the past two decades, has halted an additional package of assistance to the country due to disagreements with the government on needed steps to be taken in the economy. Such include not cutting or ending subsidies on certain goods and not improving revenue and tax collection in the country.

Beyond the blackouts currently facing Pakistan, the economy of the South Asian country has been in crisis for months as well, suffering from surging inflation and a massive depletion of foreign reserves which have dropped to $4.3 billion, giving rise to the possibility that the country might default. Economic crises arise every few years in Pakistan due to it possessing an economy that does not produce enough and spends too much, which has only been made that much worse this time around due to rising global fuel and food prices stemming in part from the Russian war in Ukraine. Stopgap measures that the government of Pakistan has resulted to include limiting imports and closing wedding halls and malls early. In short, the full brunt of the economic crisis is still looming ahead if nothing is done. Even if Pakistan manages to avoid default by appealing to the IMF for additional help, or perhaps through the attainment of loans from countries with which they have close ties, but even in this case the underlying issues facing the economy of Pakistan will not be dealt with. Beyond issues of spending and production, illiteracy, poverty, and unemployment all are challenges as well.

These economic issues are bad enough, but there are still more looming problems for the country, including political instability and insecurity. Since the removal of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan from office, Khan has been at the head of a popular opposition movement against the coalition government and their military allies. With the leadership of the country in the balance, tensions between the sides have continued to increase. Worse, insecurity is continuing to rise as the Pakistani Taliban have become increasingly active following the seizure of power in Afghanistan by the Taliban. Given that this group is opposed to the government of Pakistan as it currently is constituted, the possibility of successful negotiations with them is low at best.

Any one of these issues would place strain on a country, but the fact that Pakistan is currently dealing with all of them at once raises deep concerns on what the future of Pakistan might look like. As things stand we can say with near certainty that there will be hard months ahead for Pakistan and its people.