Russia Rejects Price Cap On Oil And Warns Of Cutoffs, While Ukraine Says Price Cap Doesn't Go Far Enough

Russia has reacted badly to efforts by Western states to impose a limit of $60 per barrel of oil imported from their country as of this coming Monday. In response to these efforts by the supporters of Ukraine to cut into Russian profits from the energy trade, which have been helping to support their war in Ukraine, the Russian government has threatened to stop supplying oil to countries taking this stance regarding a price cap.

Countries that have indicated their support for this price cap include Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan, the United States, and the 27 member states of the European Union. In addition to the cap on the price of Russian oil, there will also be an embargo imposed by the European Union on Russian oil shipped by sea.

Though Russia has not yet taken specific actions in response to the price cap and oil embargo, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that Russia would examine the situation before deciding on a specific response. Regardless of what that response may be, Russia has already indicated it will not accept the price cap.

For their part, the office of the President of Ukraine called on Saturday for the price cap to be lowered to $30, as this would “destroy the enemy’s economy faster.” Given the death and destruction inflicted against the Ukrainian people by Russia and Putin’s regime, which has expanded in recent months to include strikes against civilian infrastructure and non-military targets like Ukraine’s energy grid, ending the war sooner rather than later would more than justify this change in price cap to the lower option preferred by Ukraine.