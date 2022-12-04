Japan Working On Counterstrike Ability And Military Spending Increases As A Result Of Security Concerns In Asia

Fumio Kishida, the Prime Minister of Japan Photo by 首相官邸 on Wikimedia Commons

The ruling coalition of Japan has indicated it is working towards the ability to launch a “counterstrike” in any event it is subject to a targeted attack by another state. One of the largest changes in the security policy of Japan since its defeat in the Second World War, the move comes as North Korea has been extensively testing missiles and concerns have increased about a potential war over Taiwan with China.

Lawmakers in Japan agreed that “counterstrikes” would themselves be limited to instances of self-defense, such as in an attack against Japan itself or its ally the United States, and the capability would not be used preemptively against any potential opponent. Further it was specified that any “counterstrike” that was conducted by Japan would only be directed against military targets, and only comprise the minimum force necessary to neutralize the targeted threat.

As things stand, the government of Japan has indicated that it is planning to finish documents outlining a proposal dealing with a “counterstrike” capacity by the end of this year. Regardless if this is delayed or not, there has also been moves by the Prime Minister in asking to raise the defense budget of Japan to 2% of the country’s gross domestic product by the end of the next five years. To put this in context, this would be roughly doubling the defense budget of Japan, bringing it level with the general aspirations of NATO member states, and leading to total increase of about $287 billion over the next five years.