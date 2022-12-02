A Letter Bomb And Packages Have Been Sent To Ukrainian Embassies In Europe

Official portrait of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba Photo by Government of Ukraine, Ministry of Foreign Affairs via Wikimedia Commons

Multiple Ukrainian embassies and consulates across Europe have received “bloody packages,” some of which contain parts of animals like eyes, in what appears to be an attempt to intimidate and inflict terror upon Ukrainian diplomatic staff as the war with Russia continues. These packages give a bit of insight about the people that are upset with Ukrainian resistance to Russia’s invasion.

According to the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine, these bloody packages have been sent to embassies located in the Netherlands, Italy, Austria, Poland, Croatia, and Hungary, as well as consulates in Poland, Italy, and the Czech Republic. According to comments by Dmytro Kuleba, the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, it is suspected that the bloody packages are an attempt to intimidate Ukraine given continued failures by Russia to stop their efforts on the diplomatic front.

This comes quickly on the heels of multiple explosive letters being sent to important institutions throughout Spain this week. Indeed, another letter bomb was defused this thursday by bomb disposal efforts at the United States Embassy in Madrid, after it had been sent there. Other recipients in Spain include Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, the Defense Ministry, a weapons manufacturer, an air force base, and the Ukrainian embassy in Spain itself.

Unfortunately for whomever sent these explosive letters, the high-profile targets have simply led to Spain stepping up its security efforts, while vowing not to be deterred from delivering continued support to Ukraine in its war with Russia. Indeed, Defense Minister Margarita Robles of Spain stated: "What must be very clear is that none of these deliveries or any other violent action will change the clear and firm commitment of Spain, NATO countries and the European Union to support Ukraine.” In response to the letter bombs, Ukrainian consulates and embassies have been directed to step up security efforts by the Ukrainian government.