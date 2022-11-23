32…33 Mass Shootings In The United States This November So Far

Seal of the US Department of Homeland Security Photo by Gerd Altman from Pixabay

Up until today there have been 32 mass shootings in the United States this month, leading to the deaths of 43 people and injuries to 134 more. A number of states have been struck by tragedy more than once as well, such as Florida, Texas, Illinois and California among others. But this pales in comparison to the total amount over the course of 2022. All told there have been 607 mass shootings in the United States so far this year with 637 dead and 2542 injured.

Actually, that is incorrect, there have been 33 mass shootings this month, with an additional attack having occurred today as I was writing this, adding 7 more dead and 4 more injured to this tally. This latest mass shooting occurred in a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, when a manager of the store killed 6 people and injured 4 more after walking into a break room before turning the gun on himself. Police have kept the identity of the shooter underwraps for now, and the motive for the shooting itself remains unknown.

"We mourn the tragic and senseless loss of life in Chesapeake, Virginia," said Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a statement to the media. Secretary Mayorkas further said that the Department of Homeland Security is continuing to devote all available resources against these kinds of violent incidents, such as through the provision of training, funding, and information to communities around the country. These comments by Secretary Mayorkas indicate that the federal government takes these incidents very seriously and will continue doing all they can to prevent similar mass shootings from occurring. We can all collectively hope they will be successful in these efforts, especially as the country moves into Thanksgiving celebrations tomorrow.