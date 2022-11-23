UK Supreme Court Rules Scotland Can’t Hold Another Independence Referendum Without Permission

Supreme Court of the United Kingdom Photo by ChrisVTG Photography via Wikimedia Commons

The UK Supreme Court has ruled unanimously that the Scottish Parliament is not allowed to hold a second independence referendum without permission from the government in Westminster. According to the President of the United Kingdom Supreme Court, Lord Reed, the Scottish Parliament simply does not have the power to be able to legislate for a referendum on independence as it effects the future of the United Kingdom as a whole, which solely lies within the purview of the government in Westminster. In taking this stance, Lord Reed rejected the claims of a right to self-determination under international law that were put forward by the Scottish National Party in the course of the court case.

With this pathway to independence effectively closed, the First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, will be reliant on the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom granting her government permission to pursue a new referendum. Given that the last four consecutive Prime Ministers have refused to grant this to the First Minister of Scotland, however, the likelihood that the current Prime Minister will do so is likely low. Indeed, Rishi Sunak, the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, reportedly welcomed the “clear and definitive ruling” and told Members of Parliament that the people of Scotland “…want us to be working on fixing the challenges that we collectively face whether that’s the economy, supporting the NHS or indeed supporting Ukraine.”

In response to the ruling, the First Minister of Scotland has said that “Scottish democracy will not be denied” and that the voice of Scotland regarding independence will not be silenced. While the First Minister indicated that the ruling would be respected, she also said the illusion of a voluntary partnership of nations to form the United Kingdom is no longer a reality. As such, she said that the next general election will be looked at as a “de facto referendum” on whether to separate from the rest of the United Kingdom after more than 300 years. Until then, the Scottish National Party will have a lot of work to do to prepare.