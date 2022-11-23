European Parliament Has Declared Russia A State Sponsor Of Terrorism

Flags of the European Union Photo by David Mark from Pixabay

The wording of the resolution when read is powerful, and in the final version the European Parliament specifically references acts that include the murder of thousands, hundreds of which are children, and “summary executions, abductions, rape, harassment, torture, mass detentions and forced deportations.” Driving these points home, the Members of European Parliament explicitly reference the nearly 40,000 war crimes committed in Ukraine by Russia so far.

Beyond the vote itself, the Parliament called on the European Union to isolate Russia still further in the international system, such as through Russia’s membership in international organizations like the United Nations Security Council, to reduce Russia’s diplomatic presence abroad, and to curtail the ability of Russia to spread propaganda beyond its borders.

Members of the European Parliament have also called for the inclusion of the Wagner Group, a Russian paramilitary organization, the 141st Special Motorized Regiment known as the “Kadyrovites” and various other Russian-funded proxies, milities, and armed groups in the EU’s terrorist list. Lastly there has been a push to finish a ninth round of sanctions against Russia as well as greater efforts to track and punish those seeking to circumvent sanctions imposed on Putin’s regime. Based on the content of this resolution, and the number of votes to received in its passing, it appears the European Union is becoming more unified in a stance that Russia is a threat to the safety and security of Europe and beyond, as well as the rules-based international order that has been reinforced since the end of World War II. While this vote is mostly symbolic in nature, the international community can hope that it will galvanize greater actions against Russia that the war and suffering inflicted by Putin’s regime will end sooner rather than later.