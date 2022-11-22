Covid Infections Surge In China Following Ease Of Government Restrictions, Bringing New Fears Of Global Economic Impacts

Social distancing couple Photo by Iqbal Nuril Anwar via Pixabay

The reported number of COVID cases in China are surging as the country experiences its first Covid-19 fatalities in six months following attempts to ease restrictions imposed under the Zero Covid policies of the central government. Beijing reported a total of 962 new infections on Sunday, increase of more than 300 compared to the day before. All told the total number of new infections across China stood at 27,095 in that twenty-four hour period.

So what exactly does this mean for China in the weeks and months ahead? In the short term, China will likely continue to return to the implementation of Zero Covid policies of containment and prevention, despite how Beijing declared its most significant easing of coronavirus measures to date on 11 November. Alongside this will likely be the return of students to online learning and the closure of businesses in hard hit areas, such has been the case in several districts of Beijing. Given that Covid cases are increasing across the country, from Zhengzhou in central Henan province to Shijiazhuang in the north amid many other locations, these policies will likely be applied as needed elsewhere as well. Given widespread concerns about Covid spreading unchecked, government officials will likely err on the side of caution, which will mean tighter rather than looser restrictions.

As a result there is already greater concern in the international community that China’s efforts to control the spread of Covid with its borders will lead to negative impacts on their economy and, by extension, affect the economies of its trade partners. Indeed, Monday of this week saw global stock markets fall as the world grew anxious about China’s control efforts. As China is the world’s largest trader and an important market in Asia, weaknesses in consumer or factory demand as a result of tightening Zero Covid measures might lead to negative impacts on those who produce oil and other raw materials, industrial components, and even food or consumer goods. This in turn will impact the global economy as a whole. Given that the Zero Covid policies in China are still being implemented, overall we might expect the situation there to get worse before it gets better.