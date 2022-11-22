Covid Infections Surge In China Following Ease Of Government Restrictions, Bringing New Fears Of Global Economic Impacts

Dr. E.C. Beuck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qAFRw_0jKAHKmZ00
Social distancing couplePhoto byIqbal Nuril Anwar via Pixabay

The reported number of COVID cases in China are surging as the country experiences its first Covid-19 fatalities in six months following attempts to ease restrictions imposed under the Zero Covid policies of the central government. Beijing reported a total of 962 new infections on Sunday, increase of more than 300 compared to the day before. All told the total number of new infections across China stood at 27,095 in that twenty-four hour period.

So what exactly does this mean for China in the weeks and months ahead? In the short term, China will likely continue to return to the implementation of Zero Covid policies of containment and prevention, despite how Beijing declared its most significant easing of coronavirus measures to date on 11 November. Alongside this will likely be the return of students to online learning and the closure of businesses in hard hit areas, such has been the case in several districts of Beijing. Given that Covid cases are increasing across the country, from Zhengzhou in central Henan province to Shijiazhuang in the north amid many other locations, these policies will likely be applied as needed elsewhere as well. Given widespread concerns about Covid spreading unchecked, government officials will likely err on the side of caution, which will mean tighter rather than looser restrictions.

As a result there is already greater concern in the international community that China’s efforts to control the spread of Covid with its borders will lead to negative impacts on their economy and, by extension, affect the economies of its trade partners. Indeed, Monday of this week saw global stock markets fall as the world grew anxious about China’s control efforts. As China is the world’s largest trader and an important market in Asia, weaknesses in consumer or factory demand as a result of tightening Zero Covid measures might lead to negative impacts on those who produce oil and other raw materials, industrial components, and even food or consumer goods. This in turn will impact the global economy as a whole. Given that the Zero Covid policies in China are still being implemented, overall we might expect the situation there to get worse before it gets better.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# World# China# Covid# Politics# Economy

Comments / 2

Published by

Holding a PhD in Political Science, I write about current events and on political topics related to international relations, international law, conflict both between and within states, and the interactions between technology and politics.

Washington, DC
6792 followers

More from Dr. E.C. Beuck

Russia Moving Forward With New Comprehensive Law Against LGBTQ

Discrimination LGBTQ in RussiaPhoto byVictoria Model on Pixabay. The Parliament of Russia has approved a new bill that expands a previous prohibition on “LGBT propaganda” and restrictions on “demonstration[s]” of LGBTQ behaviors, with the result that this lifestyle in Russia has essentially become almost impossible. With this new law, should President Putin end up signing it, any action or information that could be considered an attempt to promote homosexuality, regardless of its source being public, online, or in such things as advertising, films, or books, could lead to a heavy fine. Furthermore, this bill now bans the “demonstration” of LGBTQ behavior to children, while the previous law passed outlawed only the promotion of such lifestyles aimed at children.

Read full story
110 comments
Chesapeake, VA

32…33 Mass Shootings In The United States This November So Far

Seal of the US Department of Homeland SecurityPhoto byGerd Altman from Pixabay. Up until today there have been 32 mass shootings in the United States this month, leading to the deaths of 43 people and injuries to 134 more. A number of states have been struck by tragedy more than once as well, such as Florida, Texas, Illinois and California among others. But this pales in comparison to the total amount over the course of 2022. All told there have been 607 mass shootings in the United States so far this year with 637 dead and 2542 injured.

Read full story
4 comments

UK Supreme Court Rules Scotland Can’t Hold Another Independence Referendum Without Permission

Supreme Court of the United KingdomPhoto byChrisVTG Photography via Wikimedia Commons. The UK Supreme Court has ruled unanimously that the Scottish Parliament is not allowed to hold a second independence referendum without permission from the government in Westminster. According to the President of the United Kingdom Supreme Court, Lord Reed, the Scottish Parliament simply does not have the power to be able to legislate for a referendum on independence as it effects the future of the United Kingdom as a whole, which solely lies within the purview of the government in Westminster. In taking this stance, Lord Reed rejected the claims of a right to self-determination under international law that were put forward by the Scottish National Party in the course of the court case.

Read full story
1 comments

European Parliament Has Declared Russia A State Sponsor Of Terrorism

Flags of the European UnionPhoto byDavid Mark from PixabayToday Members of the European Parliament voted to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. The resolution comes as Russia continues committing deliberate attacks on the civilians, civilian infrastructure of Ukraine, and frequent serious violations of humanitarian and international law over the course of the war. Overall, the resolution was adopted with 494 Members of European Parliament voting in its favor, leaving only 58 to vote against it and 44 to abstain from voting.

Read full story

While Eyes Are On Human Rights Abuses In Qatar, Saudi Arabia Continues Carrying Out Executions By Sword

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi ArabiaPhoto byPresidential Press and Information Office of Russia via Wikimedia Commons. While Qatar has recently received criticism from the international community regarding human rights abuses leading up to the World Cup this year, Saudi Arabia has just finished executing twelve people in ten days for non-violent drug offenses, despite there having been a two-year hiatus on such executions. Among them were three Saudis, four Syrians, three Pakistanis, and two Jordanians. Most of the executions were beheadings carried out by sword.

Read full story
343 comments

Ukraine Evacuating Citizens of Kherson and Mykolaiv To Protect Them From Coming Winter

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Iryna VereshchukPhoto byНе відомо on Wikimedia Commons. Ukraine has recently begun the process of evacuating civilians from the recently liberated areas of southern Kherson and Mykolaiv. The efforts at evacuation come as concerns rise about damage to infrastructure in this part of Ukraine from the war, as well as about a general lack of heat that might put the civilian population at risk over the course of the coming winter. Apart from the general damage of the war, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has drawn attention to damage to infrastructure by Russian forces before their retreat after being increasingly pressured by Ukrainian forces.

Read full story
2 comments

Iran’s Soccer Team Does Not Sing National Anthem, Showing Solidarity With Protestors In Iran

Ehsan Hajsafi, Captain of the Iranian team at the World CupPhoto byЕкатерина Лаут at Wikimedia CommonsIn their game versus England today, the national team of Iran did not sing their national anthem before the start of the World Cup match. The silence was apparently in support of the Iranians who have been engaged in protests against their regime for the past two months following the death of Mahsa Amini. This contrasts with previous appearances by the Iranian team, who enthusiastically sung along with the Iranian national anthem at the previous World Cup in 2018. The silence of the players was not shown by state TV in Iran.

Read full story

Nuclear Power Plant In Ukraine Struck By Shelling, Increasing Concerns Of Major Nuclear Disaster

IAEA Mission to Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in 2022IAEA Imagebank via wikimedia commons. This weekend, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine which is occupied by Russian forces was struck by shelling more than a dozen times. The United Nations nuclear watchdog organization, the International Atomic Energy Agency, quickly condemned the strikes, stating that such attacks risked the occurrence of a major nuclear disaster. Luckily, the shelling this time only inflicted damage on buildings, systems, and equipment that were not critical to the maintenance of the safety of the nuclear power plant.

Read full story
14 comments

Sweden Confirms Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage

Location of Nord Stream gas leaksFactsWithoutBias1 on Wikimedia Commons. Investigators in Sweden have confirmed sabotage occurred at the site of the damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines following the finding of traces of explosives at the locations in the Baltic Sea. This confirmation follows on the heels of a preliminary investigation by Denmark last month that stated that the leaks had been caused by explosions. Based on these new findings, the Swedish Prosecution Authority has said that they indicate “gross sabotage.” Swedish authorities have also said that they are still attempting to determine if it will be possible to identify those responsible for this sabotage.

Read full story
163 comments

Protestors Set On Fire Home Of The Founder Of The Islamic Republic Of Iran

Portrait of Ruhollah Khomeini, the first Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, 1979 to 1989Unknown author on Wikimedia Commons. According to images posted on social media, which have been verified by AFP, the home of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the current Islamic Republic of Iran, has been set on fire by protesters. The Ayatollah was deeply critical of the US-backed shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi to the point he went into exile in France following his opposition to the Western-backed regime. Eventually he would return to the country in 1979 in order to lead the Islamic revolution, which has led to the current conservative government over the country. Even though Ayatollah Khomeini passed away in 1989, he remains a venerated figure in Iran, to the point there is a state holiday in June every year to mark his passing.

Read full story
46 comments

Reversing Previous Policy, Qatar Restricts Alcohol At World Cup Stadiums

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of QatarPhoto byAhmad Thamer Al Kuwari on Wikimedia Commons. The World Cup is an event watched and celebrated by billions of people every four years and this year will be no different. Fans in countries around the world will watch game after game on television or online in the hopes of watching their teams make it all the way to the finals. The excitement they feel is only exceeded by those lucky enough to attain tickets to watch the matches in person. If you are familiar with the clips and highlights of World Cups of the past, many of these fans are cheering and singing, beers in hand. Not this year, however. Due to a last minute change by Qatar, beer will be restricted this year.

Read full story

Russia’s Economy Sinks Into Recession

Elvira Nabiullina, Head of the Central Bank of RussiaRussian Press Service on Wikimedia Commons. According to the National Statistics Agency, Rosstat, Russia’s economy has entered into a recession as the gross national output of the country fell by four percent in the third quarter. This comes on the heels of a similar contraction of four percent in the second quarter, influenced in large part by the sanctions levied against the Russian economy by the West following Putin’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

Read full story
89 comments

Following Ukraine G20 Speech, Russia Complains About Ukraine Asking For Too Much In Their Peace Plan

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of UkrainePresident of Ukraine on Wikimedia Commons. Speaking at the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine delivered a rousing speech in which he outlined the ten points of a peace plan with Russia to end the war that has been raging since Putin launched the current invasion in February of this year. Though speaking in Ukrainian, President Zelenskyy pointed out at the start of his speech that translations into each of the representative’s languages were provided directly as well.

Read full story
562 comments

World Population Passes 8 Billion, But Growth May Slow In Coming Years

According to projections by the United Nations, the world population reached 8 billion people today. This represents an addition of a billion people in the time span of only 11 years, and comes in large part due to changes like those which can be attributed to extended life expectancies as well as positive developments in the areas of nutrition, sanitation, and public health for populations around the world. Despite this large number, the UN has estimated the growth of humanity hasn’t peaked yet, setting sometime in the 2080’s as the rough time frame that the overall population will reach roughly 10.4 billion people.

Read full story
2 comments

Homeland Security Advisor Warns Of Growing Terrorism Threat In Africa And Promises Continued Help

Recently at the United Nations Security Council, Homeland Security Advisor Dr. Liz Sherwood-Randall delivered remarks driving home the scale of the problem terrorism, and those who commit these violent acts, has remained for the countries and people of Africa. Citing findings by the United States Department of Defense, Dr. Sherwood-Randall pointed out how militant Islamic groups have committed violence that has increased 300% over the last decade, 95% of which has been specifically concentrated in Somalia and the Western Sahel.

Read full story
85 comments

Russia Turns To Expanded Child Labor To Help Stimulate Economy

Red Square, Moscow, RussiaVlad Vasnetsov on Pixabay. Russia has been facing significant setbacks in Ukraine for months now. In an effort to turn the tides in the war, or at least to slow Ukraine’s forces down, Russia has increasingly directed attacks against civilian infrastructure and pursued the mobilization of more troops for the fighting. A drawback of this second approach has been a shortage of labor to keep the Russian economy moving.

Read full story
32 comments

Global Food Imports Hit Record $1.9 Trillion Due To War And Inflation

According to the United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization, the global spending on food imports is expected to reach a record high of $1.94 trillion this year, roughly a jump of 10 percent compared to the previous year. According to the United Nations, the blame for this large increase lies in the depreciating values of other currencies against the United States dollar, as it is the main currency of exchange in international markets, as well as the continuing war in Ukraine, as both Russia and Ukraine are massive agricultural exporters to countries around the world.

Read full story

President Biden’s Speech On Climate Change At COP27 Interrupted By Protestors

President Joe Biden of the United StatesOfficial Portrait from White House website. At the 27th United Nations Climate Conference (COP27), President Biden delivered a speech in which he talked about recent efforts taken by his administration in the fight against climate change, as well as significant new efforts the United States will be engaging in to reassert important leadership in the worldwide, global effort going forward. The White House Briefing Room released a briefing pointing out how President Biden has presided over the most significant domestic climate action taken in the history of the United States, including the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the ratification of the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol. Each of these has been hailed as an important step forward in efforts against climate change, though Americans themselves are somewhat divided in their reactions.

Read full story
15 comments

Russia Withdraws From Kherson, Forcibly Deporting Thousands Of Ukrainians As It Retreats

Aerial view of Kherson, Ukraine prior to Russian invasionUaquantum at Russia Wikipedia on Wikimedia Commons. Amidst continued setbacks at the hands of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia has announced that it will be withdrawing from Kherson, the only regional capital captured by Russia following the invasion earlier this year, and will be pulling its forces from defensive positions on the west bank of the Dnipro. The move is an explicit indictment of the Russian war effort, showing that Russia is simply unable to continue to stave off Ukraine’ advances in parts of the territories seized over the course of the invasion. According to General Surovikin of Russia, the retreat was the most sensible option given the need for Russian forces to organize a defensive line in the face of Ukrainian advances. The issue of supplies to Russian forces across the river have also grown more tenuous following several bridges being destroyed by missiles launched by Ukrainian forces.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy