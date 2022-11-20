Nuclear Power Plant In Ukraine Struck By Shelling, Increasing Concerns Of Major Nuclear Disaster

IAEA Mission to Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in 2022 IAEA Imagebank via wikimedia commons

This weekend, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine which is occupied by Russian forces was struck by shelling more than a dozen times. The United Nations nuclear watchdog organization, the International Atomic Energy Agency, quickly condemned the strikes, stating that such attacks risked the occurrence of a major nuclear disaster. Luckily, the shelling this time only inflicted damage on buildings, systems, and equipment that were not critical to the maintenance of the safety of the nuclear power plant.

Each regime in Ukraine and Russia quickly blamed the other for the shelling of the nuclear power plant, much as they have blamed each other for other attacks there over the course of the war so far. This time, Russia stated that Ukrainian shelling hit some of the site’s storage facilities among other targets, while Ukraine has stated this is but the latest attempt by Russia to limit the electricity supply of Ukraine.

Should shelling continue to be directed at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, there is a very real risk Europe will experience the worst nuclear accident since the 1986 Chernobyl disaster, which ultimately involved 500,000 personnel and cost roughly $68 billion over the course of the initial emergency response and the following efforts at decontamination. While the risk is real, previous discussion of the possibility of a meltdown at the nuclear power plant suggest that any disaster in Zaporizhzhya will not be as bad as the event in 1986. According to Steven Nesbit, a nuclear engineer and a member of the American Nuclear Society’s rapid response taskforce, some of the reactors in Zaporizhzhya have already been shut down, and the modern design of the containment building is designed to withstand very high internal pressures. Such factors would hopefully reduce the impacts of a disaster should one occur.