Sweden Confirms Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage

Location of Nord Stream gas leaks FactsWithoutBias1 on Wikimedia Commons

Investigators in Sweden have confirmed sabotage occurred at the site of the damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines following the finding of traces of explosives at the locations in the Baltic Sea. This confirmation follows on the heels of a preliminary investigation by Denmark last month that stated that the leaks had been caused by explosions. Based on these new findings, the Swedish Prosecution Authority has said that they indicate “gross sabotage.” Swedish authorities have also said that they are still attempting to determine if it will be possible to identify those responsible for this sabotage.

Since the sabotage first occurred there has been significant finger pointing as to who the ultimate culprit is. First and foremost has been Russia itself, with Senior Fellow for Security and Defence at the German Fund Kristine Berzina stating that Russia “…can intimidate Europeans through an act of sabotage. Because if they're able to blow up these pipelines in the Baltic seabed, they could do that as well to the new pipeline.” That being said, if Russia had committed this act of sabotage, they actively chose to lose some of their remaining leverage over the European Union.

The United States also had the capacity to sabotage these gas pipelines, but some have questioned whether any real motivation existed for Ukraine’s staunchest ally to actually commit the act. Russia has also pointed the finger at the British Navy, to which Great Britain has denied any such action and said that it is an attempt by Putin’s regime to distract from its ongoing military failures in Ukraine. Indeed, despite the severity of the allegations made by Moscow, Russia was unable to give any evidence for this claim.

For their part, Russia has said they will wait until a full damage assessment is completed before making a decision about conducting repairs or not, according to Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. Regardless of the decision Russia makes, it is likely the countries of the European Union will continue working towards energy independence from Russia, given the degree Putin’s regime has leveraged these resources to attain foreign policy goals in recent decades.