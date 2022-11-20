Protestors Set On Fire Home Of The Founder Of The Islamic Republic Of Iran

Portrait of Ruhollah Khomeini, the first Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, 1979 to 1989 Unknown author on Wikimedia Commons

According to images posted on social media, which have been verified by AFP, the home of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the current Islamic Republic of Iran, has been set on fire by protesters. The Ayatollah was deeply critical of the US-backed shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi to the point he went into exile in France following his opposition to the Western-backed regime. Eventually he would return to the country in 1979 in order to lead the Islamic revolution, which has led to the current conservative government over the country. Even though Ayatollah Khomeini passed away in 1989, he remains a venerated figure in Iran, to the point there is a state holiday in June every year to mark his passing.

Given the importance of Ayatollah Khomeini to the regime, his likeness and the association of his name with things like street signs and posters have been targeted by protestors seeking to express their anger at the policies of the Iranian government. The current months-long protests following the death of Mahsa Amini are the most significant challenge to the Islamic regime in some time, and the fact they have apparently targeted the home of the Republic’s founder seems to indicate the protests might be expanding their scope. Even though the semi-official news agency of Iran, Tasnim, has denied the occurrence of a fire at the Ayatollah’s home, and that it remains open to the public, the fact remains that the protests might well continue despite serious crackdowns by the regime in an attempt to quell the dissidents.