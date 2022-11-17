Following Ukraine G20 Speech, Russia Complains About Ukraine Asking For Too Much In Their Peace Plan

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine President of Ukraine on Wikimedia Commons

Speaking at the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine delivered a rousing speech in which he outlined the ten points of a peace plan with Russia to end the war that has been raging since Putin launched the current invasion in February of this year. Though speaking in Ukrainian, President Zelenskyy pointed out at the start of his speech that translations into each of the representative’s languages were provided directly as well.

Building on the momentum of the moment, the President of Ukraine spoke of the advances being made by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, likening the recent liberation of Kherson to an Ukrainian equivalent of the D-Day invasion of the Allies at Normandy in World War II. The point he was trying to make could not be more clear: this is the beginning of the end of the invasion and brutality inflicted on Ukraine by Russia. That victory is assured, though it may take some time yet.

From this assuredness, President Zelenskyy then acknowledged that implementing a peace deal sooner would lead to saving thousands of lives on both sides and go a long way towards dealing with several other problems facing the world that were impacted by the war, such as the global food crisis(self). The first step in any such peace would be for the war to end in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter. Core to this will be the expectation that there will be no compromise regarding Ukraine’s “conscience, sovereignty, territory, and independence.” A major implication of this is that President Zelenskyy remains committed to recovering Crimea, which was illegally seized by Russia in 2014. Given the recent success of the Kherson offensive(self), and unless nothing changes, Ukraine looks poised to take back the lost peninsula one way or another.

That being said, while the President of Ukraine stated he was open to peace, he has already ruled out the possibility of a Minsks-3, bluntly stating that the Russians would violate it before the ink was dry. He explicitly refused to allow “…Russia to wait it out, build up its forces, and then start a new series of terror and global destabilization.” With these fundamental points in mind, here is an abbreviated summary of the 10 requirements:

Russian withdrawal from Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and institution of its control by the International Atomic Energy Agency that they might restore stability and prevent a potential radioactive disaster. Indefinite extension of the Grain Initiative in order to continue assisting in the guarantee of food security for those reliant on these goods around the world. Additionally that other states, particularly the rest of the G19 (a subtle jab at Russia), contribute food exports to this as well. End to Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, as this exacerbates the energy crisis in Europe for both Ukraine and its neighbors. This can be unilateral by Russia or through greater air defenses being provided to Ukraine. Following this, dispatched experts by the United Nations to help stabilize and restore this energy infrastructure. Price limits on Russian energy exports were also called for. The mass release and return of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians in Russian captivity, including military, civilians, children, and political prisoners. He also delivered an admonishment to the International Committee of the Red Cross for not doing nearly enough in regards to those taken by Russia. Russia reaffirms the territory of Ukraine, in line with the United Nations Charter and international law. Complete withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of all hostilities will result. Establishment of a special tribunal to both determine and deliver justice for Russian war crimes and crimes against humanity over the course of the war. Also a demand for compensation from Russian assets to follow. Need to deal with the damage to the environment inflicted over the course of Russian violence in Ukraine, from burned forests to unexploded mines and shells, and flooded coal mines and nuclear test sites. Several of these issues the President of Ukraine pointed out as being problems for countries beyond Ukraine borders. Establishment of security guarantees for Ukraine via the Kyiv Security Compact. A confirmation of the end of the war via a signed treaty.

After outlining each of these points, albeit in a bit more detail that presented here, the President of Ukraine warned that “…if Russia opposes our peace formula, you will see that it only wants war.”

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov of Russia Сайт Правительства Российской Федерации via Wikimedia Commons

So how did Russia respond to these points? After all, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov of Russia was present when this speech was made before the G20. To state it simply, not well. According to Foreign Minister Lavrov, the ten points put forth by Ukraine were “unrealistic and inadequate” terms for future peace talks from Russia’s point of view. The Foreign Minister even went on to state that he had spoken to French President Emmanuel Macron at the G20 summit in order to say that Ukraine is still refusing to engage in negotiations with Russia. In the most damning statement, he also said regarding this conversation that “I reminded him that all the problems are on the Ukrainian side, which categorically refuses any negotiations and puts forward terms that are obviously unrealistic and inadequate.” So long as this remains the stance of Russia, the war will continue. That being said, given Ukraine’s continued advances across territory previously seized by Russia, the outcome of the war favoring Ukraine might well be the same in any case.