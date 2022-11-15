World Population Passes 8 Billion, But Growth May Slow In Coming Years

According to projections by the United Nations, the world population reached 8 billion people today. This represents an addition of a billion people in the time span of only 11 years, and comes in large part due to changes like those which can be attributed to extended life expectancies as well as positive developments in the areas of nutrition, sanitation, and public health for populations around the world. Despite this large number, the UN has estimated the growth of humanity hasn’t peaked yet, setting sometime in the 2080’s as the rough time frame that the overall population will reach roughly 10.4 billion people.
The population growth that is occurring is not evenly distributed, however. According to the projections of the United Nations, more than half of the projected population increase in the next thirty years will occur in just 8 states: the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and Tanzania. Indeed, some countries are even projected at seeing an overall decrease in their population counts which will continue in the decades ahead, such as Bulgaria, Latvia, Lithuania, Serbia and Ukraine. As a result of these changes, it is expected that the United States will gradually lose its position as the third most populous country in the world, settling in at sixth place in 2100 behind India, China, Nigeria, Pakistan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
This record population threshold comes the same time as large parts of the world are suffering from slower economic growth rates as well as issues stemming from major issues like food security, climate change, environmental destruction, and the general impacts of aging populations. These factors and others may impact the growth rate going forward by slowing this expansion to a degree, such as the COVID pandemic has done and how a study last year projected that climate change alone would be the source of roughly 83 million excess deaths by 2100.
